Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded Contract with the City of Pasadena to Manage Nine Parking Structures

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce the commencement of operations with the City of Pasadena to oversee the entire parking facility management program. PCI will implement their optimization strategies that have led them to success in other municipal and public parking portfolios throughout California, Texas, Iowa and Michigan. The contractual scope of services consists of professional parking management and facility maintenance for a total of nine structures



“Our operations in Old Town Pasadena have been a flagship for us. We plan to bring that same standard of excellence to the entire City,” says Bob Hindle, Parking Concepts, Inc. Senior Vice President.

“PCI will continue to elevate the facility maintenance in these newly awarded parking structures and provide the same uncompromising oversight already demonstrated with immense success in the three Old Town parking structures that we previously managed,” says Hindle.

Parking Concepts, Inc. aims to offer exemplary service to its clients and customers alike. Focusing on the customer experience more than the bottom line, Parking Concepts, Inc. has built its business model on this foundation and has been able to expand into multiple markets, deliver exceptional results, and innovative management strategies.

Founded as a customer service-oriented parking management firm in 1974, Parking Concepts Inc. also offers transportation solutions under their business branch Transportation Concepts.

With a client-focused approach in every division of their business operations, PCI is set to bring smooth operations, exceptional maintenance, innovative technology, and service orientated staff members to the City of Pasadena parking structures.

