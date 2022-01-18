U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.63
    +0.81 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.30
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5550
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,216.82
    -741.80 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.64
    -10.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,581.65
    +248.13 (+0.88%)
     

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·9 min read

DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline landscapes.

Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline landscapes.

The report comprises Parkinson’s Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Parkinson’s Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Parkinson’s Disease pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Report

  • Major Parkinson’s Disease companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics,Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience,Prilenia Therapeutics,Cortexyme Inc.,Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Parkinson’s Disease treatment scenario.

  • In December 2021, Pharma Two B Ltd., announced that its Phase III double-blind, active-controlled study of P2B001 in early Parkinson’s disease successfully met its primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase III study, P2B001 was superior to each of its individual components as measured by the change from baseline to week 12 in total Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS Part II and III; primary endpoint). P2B001 was superior to the pramipexole component by 2.66 points (p=0.0018) and superior to the rasagiline component by 3.30 points (p=0.0001).

  • In December 2021, UCB announced that it has entered into a global co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Novartis covering UCB0599, a potential first in class, small molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase 2 clinical development, and upon completion of the ongoing Phase 1 program, an opt-in to co-develop UCB7853, an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, both in Parkinson's Disease (PD).

  • Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data during a poster session at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, being held virtually from November 8 – 11, 2021. The findings demonstrate that the Company’s lead compound GT-02287, which specifically binds to lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase), reduces alpha-synuclein pathology and neuroinflammation in a dose-dependent manner, as well as improves behavioral deficits in an animal model of Parkinson’s Disease.

  • In November 2021, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. provided a manufacturing and regulatory update for AXO-Lenti-PD, its clinical-stage gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease. Three GMP batches successfully completed fill and finish, achieving target titers using the updated suspension-based process

  • In October 2021, AbbVie announced that continuous 24 hours/day subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) was statistically superior to oral levodopa/carbidopa in reducing motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD) in a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study. The study met its primary endpoint of increase from baseline in "On" time (hours) without troublesome dyskinesia (involuntary movements) after 12 weeks based on the Parkinson's Disease Diary (PD Diary). These results will be a key component of global regulatory submissions.

  • In October 2021, Inhibikase Therapeutics announced the dosing of the first Parkinson's patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial of IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase, or c-Abl, an inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

  • In May 2021, Denali Therapeutics announced final results from Phase 1 and Phase 1b studies of its small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor, BIIB122/DNL151, which is being developed in collaboration with Biogen as a potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

  • In April 2021, Cerevel Therapeutics announced an up to $125 million non-dilutive financing transaction with NovaQuest and Bain Capital to fund the full Phase 3 development program for tavapadon in Parkinson’s disease, also known as the TEMPO trials.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials Analysis

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disorder caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement.

Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs

· Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics
Tavapadon is a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that Cerevel is developing for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson’s disease. Cerevel initiated a registration-directed Phase 3 program for tavapadon beginning in January 2020, which includes two trials in early-stage Parkinson’s, known as TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2, one trial in late-stage Parkinson’s, known as TEMPO-3, and an open-label safety extension trial, known as TEMPO-4. Initial data from the Phase 3 program are expected to be available beginning in the first half of 2023.

· P2B001: PharmaTwoB
P2B001 for Parkinson’s Disease treatment is a low dose, sustained-release combination of pramipexole and rasagiline. P2B001 is dosed once daily with no titration. Data from the P2B001 phase II clinical trial implies that it may provide significant therapeutic effects comparable to those published for higher doses of the individual components, with a favorable safety profile. P2B001 is currently in phase III clinical study in the US, Canada, and Europe.

· Prasinezumab: Roche
Prasinezumab (RG7935) is a monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-synuclein, a protein that may misfold and be involved in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. It has been tested in preclinical models of synuclein-related disease and has shown a reduction of neurodegeneration. A phase II clinical trial is evaluating prasinezumab for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease.

· KDT-3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical
KDT-3594 is a novel orally administrable non-ergot dopamine agonist, which acts by stimulating dopamine receptors in the basal ganglia, thereby ameliorating the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease caused by insufficient action of dopamine. It is also confirmed as a new therapeutic agent for Parkinson's disease that KDT-3594 reduces the risk of the characteristic side effects of existing ergot and non-ergot dopamine agonists. KDT-3594 is currently under Phase 2 clinical trials in Japan.

· AXO-Lenti-PD: Sio Gene Therapies
AXO-Lenti-PD is the only investigational gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease that delivers the three key genes (TH, CH1, and AADC) required for endogenous dopamine synthesis in a single lentiviral vector. The goal of this one-time infusion is to restore steady, tonic levels of dopamine, potentially reducing the need for daily L-dopa medication while stabilizing the disease to provide long-lasting benefits. AXO-Lenti-PD has been optimized from ProSavin, an earlier gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Currently, it is in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation.

SR-Exenatide (PT320): Peptron
PT320 is a sustained-release Exenatide (GLP1 agonist) for biweekly injection (Q2W). Due to its short half-life of 2.4 hours in the plasma of Exenatide, Peptron has developed a long-acting SR-Exenatide (PT320), resulting in sustained elevations of Exenatide for 20 days. With the result of the preclinical and Phase I study of PT320, Peptron is testing the efficacy of PT320 of Parkinson's disease in the ongoing Phase II trial.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 150+ Key Players

  • Prominent Parkinson’s Disease Players: Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience, Prilenia Therapeutics, Cortexyme Inc., Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., and many others

  • Key Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Profiles: 150+ Products

  • Phases:

· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Parkinson’s Disease Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· Reactive oxygen species modulators
· NMDA receptor antagonists
· Dopamine D1 and D2 receptor agonists
· Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors

  • Molecule Types:

· Peptides
· Monoclonal antibodies
· Small molecules
· Polymer
· Gene therapy

  • Route of Administration:

· Parenteral
· Intravenous
· Oral
· Subcutaneous
· Topical

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Parkinson’s Disease treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease?

  • How many are Parkinson’s Disease emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Parkinson’s Disease market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Parkinson’s Disease therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Parkinson’s Disease?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Parkinson’s Disease?

Table of Contents

1

Parkinson’s Disease Report Introduction

2

Parkinson’s Disease Executive Summary

3

Parkinson’s Disease Overview

4

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment

6

Parkinson’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Parkinson’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

7.2

ABBV 951: Abbvie

8

Parkinson’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Prasinezumab : Roche

8.2

KDT 3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical

9

Parkinson’s Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

Lu AF28996: Lundbeck A/S

9.2

NBTX 001: Nobilis Therapeutics

10

Parkinson’s Disease Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

10.1

GT 02287: Gain Therapeutics

11

Parkinson’s Disease Inactive Products

12

Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies

13

Parkinson’s Disease Key Products

14

Parkinson’s Disease Unmet Needs

15

Parkinson’s Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Parkinson’s Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Parkinson’s Disease Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • If You Notice This in Conversations, Get Checked for Dementia

    Dementia progressively affects memory and cognition, so it's not uncommon to notice changes in communication in those with the condition. Now, researchers are raising awareness about one particular change that dementia patients frequently display—and you may notice it during conversation. The team of experts from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), explain that when a person is developing dementia, they may become less able to detect one particular social cue in conversation. And

  • ‘I have no intention of getting infected’: understanding Omicron’s severity

    Experts on whether getting Covid is inevitable and why, despite claims of ‘mildness’, the variant is highly dangerous ‘Omicron’s breaking the backs of the healthcare system,’ says Eric Topol. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Leaders in the US have struck a pessimistic tone about the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, recently testified before Congress that “most people are going to

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • The Best N95 Masks to Buy to Help Protect Against Omicron COVID-19, According to Experts

    We're sharing the best N95 masks to buy to better protect yourself against Omicron COVID-19 spread, plus tips from the Good Housekeeping Institute to spot fake counterfeit respirators first.

  • Is Two Really Better Than One? Your SPY Guide to Double Masking in the Age of Omicron

    Is doubling up your face covering in the age of COVID-19 the ultimate protection?

  • The #1 Best Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    Your heart keeps you alive and well, so why not treat it kindly? Although some heart problems are genetic, you can still work to protect your heart health by eating the right foods and consuming the best drinks.But how can you know which foods and drinks are best for your heart? According to David Brendan, RDN, ISSA, a registered dietitian and IFPA Certified Personal Trainer, one of the best drinks you can have for your heart is pomegranate juice.Continue reading to learn more about the heart he

  • Omicron Could Hold the Key to Identifying the Next Coronavirus Outbreak

    SARS-CoV-2 has caused two years of global pandemic — so far. What could SARS-CoV-3 look like?

  • How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

    Booster jabs provide up to 70 per cent protection, study finds

  • 22 of the Healthiest Dog Breeds on the Planet

    Anyone who’s ever had to put a cone recovery collar on their dog knows that a sick pet is a huge bummer. The thing is, dogs are bound to need medical attention at some point in their lives. Everything from gum...

  • Is Succinic Acid the Acne-Fighting Ingredient the World's Been Waiting For?

    Step aside, salicylic and glycolic acids. There's a new kid in town and it boasts a bounty of skin-loving benefits.

  • Minnesota COVID-19 patient flown to Texas after judge orders doctors to keep him on ventilator

    A Minnesota COVID-19 patient was flown to a medical facility in Texas over the weekend after a judge ordered doctors to keep him on a ventilator, the Star Tribune reported. Scott Quiner, 55, was placed on a ventilator at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Nov. 6 while experiencing critically low oxygen levels and has shown few signs of improvement in the ensuing weeks, according to the Star-Tribune. The hospital informed Quiner's family that it...

  • CDC director says COVID-19 messaging should have been clearer

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the messaging around the COVID-19 pandemic and changing guidance should have been clearer.State of play: Walensky is being coached by media experts and is planning to have more press briefings by herself in order to ensure that CDC is seen as an independent, scientific entity, rather than as a political one, the Journal reports.Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'COVID was no joke' as she reflects on her time in quarantine

    The congresswoman is urging her followers to "be careful" after testing positive last week.

  • Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel. Israel's Sheba Medical Center has given second booster shots in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

  • Body temperature may not really gauge covid-19

    I went to get a coronavirus test after Thanksgiving, and the nurse took my temperature - 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not unusual for me, even though it was lower than what we think of as normal. Normal body temperature is one health-related number that most everybody knows - 98.6 degrees. It's even easier in Celsius - a flat 37 degrees.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Despite the exactitude of the widely accepted

  • The Omicron Shift in Europe: Pandemic or Endemic?

    LONDON — In Britain, France, Spain and other countries across Europe, politicians and some public health experts are pushing a new approach to the coronavirus pandemic borne of both boldness and resignation: that the illness is becoming a fixture of daily life. Governments are seizing a moment in which their populations have experienced less severe illness and, in some instances, a drop in new daily cases after weeks of record growth. And they are moving their mitigation policies off emergency f