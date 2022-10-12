U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global parkinson's disease drugs market is expected to clock US$ 9.43 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: drug class, route of administration, end-user, and region.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/parkinson's-disease-drugs-market/7869

Market Driver

The key market drivers for the global Parkinson's disease drugs market are the prevalence of the disease, large unmet needs for effective treatments, and anticipated commercialization of novel therapeutics. Age is a major factor contributing to the prevalence of Parkinson's disease. People over 50 years are at high risk of developing Parkinson's disease. Aging leads to the loss of neurons in the substantia nigra, a part of the brain. Damage to neurons in the brain results in the fall of dopamine, which produces symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Dopamine is responsible in sending messages to the part of the brain that controls actions and coordination.

Excerpts from 'by Drug Class'

Decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase type B (Mao-b) inhibitors, and catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors are the four drug classes that make up the major market segments. Among such major drug classes, decarboxylase inhibitors have dominated the market. The decarboxylase enzyme is responsible for the breakdown of levodopa, which is further responsible for initiating dopamine activity. Decarboxylase inhibitors act on this activity resulting in a high concentration of levodopa in blood-brain barrier. Other segments, such as dopamine agonists, directly act on dopamine receptors. Therefore the metabolic conversion is not required here, which results in fast action.

Excerpts from 'by Route of Administration'

The route of administration considered in global Parkinson's disease drug market is grouped into:

  • Oral

  • Transdermal

  • Injection

  • Others

The oral drugs segment has dominated the global market due to convenience and more preference for oral drugs. Moreover, transdermal and injection segments are also anticipated to grow in the projected period as they are preferred in motor dysfunction conditions.

Excerpts from 'by Region'

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been divided into geographic regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The European region has dominated the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The presence of a large elderly population, the availability of significant reimbursement activities, and the approval of novel therapeutics are factors contributing to the growth of this region. North America is distinguished by the presence of several market participants and investments in research activities. The prevalence of Parkinson's disease also drives the need for more efficient treatments. A vast patient population and well-structured healthcare systems are expected to cause the Asia Pacific market to expand during the projection period. According to an SML study on Parkinson's disease estimate, 3.9% of people over 50 in China's Han population are estimated to have the condition on average. Parkinson's disease is expected to affect 4.94 million Chinese people by 2030, accounting for half of all the cases worldwide.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market are:

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • Novartis AG

  • Orion Pharma Ltd

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Merck & Co., Inc

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

  • Impax Laboratories, Inc

  • UCB S.A

  • Vertical Pharmaceutical, LLC

  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • H. Lundbeck A/S

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Base Year – 2021

      2. Historical Years – 2020

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL PARKINSON’S DISEASE DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

    1. Decarboxylase Inhibitors

    2. Dopamine Agonists

    3. Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor

    4. Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

    5. Others

  6.  GLOBAL PARKINSON’S DISEASE DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

    1. Oral

    2. Transdermal

    3. Injection

    4. Others

  7. GLOBAL PARKINSON’S DISEASE DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

    1. Hospital Pharmacy

    2. Retail Pharmacy

    3. Online Pharmacy

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4xCWqOVomdTRGQTHHJ6OgDdgQFD5fwKyJWTmN65E&report_id=7869&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


