New Parkinson's Procedure Improves Gaits and Back Pain

·4 min read

The Covid-19 pandemic restricted millions of people to their homes, limited daily exercise in patients with parkinson's disease says CDAHK

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic also poses health risks including neck pain (1-6), back pain (7-11), and scoliosis (12-16). A new study from chiropractors at Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) shows a notable link between chiropractic and parkinson's disease (17).

"People with Parkinsonian gait usually walk small, shuffling steps. They might have difficulty picking up their feet, and this could negatively impact their quality of life than other Parkinson's symptoms." Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, leading researcher at New York Medical Group (NYMG) and chairman of CDAHK.

Recent clinical studies have shown that chiropractic rehabilitation can improve movement function in patients with parkinson's (18) and neuromuscular disorders (19-22).

"Spinal manipulation with motor training, demonstrated a decreased pain score, increased muscle strength measurement, and improved gait characteristics depicted on gait cyclogram and vertical GRF graphing. A focus on movement strategies may therefore lead to the development of useful therapies," Chu said.

Gait impairment is the outcome of a disease progression, aging, compensation, and eventual lead to restricted mobility. "The new study showed chiropractic treatment in making neuromuscular and mobility improvement in parkinsonian gait and back pain, especially when the problem cannot be effectively solved by pharmacological means," Chu said.

Patients with Parkinson's disease now have one more alternative in addition to their traditional therapy.

References:
1) Chu EC. Preventing the progression of text neck in a young man: A case report. Radiol Case Rep. 2022 Mar;17(3):978-982.
2) Chu EC. Adjacent segment pathology of the cervical spine A case report. Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. 2022 February; 11(2):787-789.
3) Chu EC, et al. Craniocervical instability associated with rheumatoid arthritis: a case report and brief review. AME Case Rep. 2021;5:12.
4) Chu EC, Wong AY. Cervicogenic Dizziness in an 11-Year-Old Girl: A Case Report. Adolesc Health Med Ther. 2021;12:111-116.
5) Chu EC, et al. Cervicogenic Dizziness Associated With Craniocervical Instability: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2021 Nov;12(11):451-454.
6) Chu ECP et al. Cervicogenic dizziness. Oxf Med Case Reports. 2019 Nov;2019(11):476-478. doi: 10.1093/omcr/omz115. eCollection 2019 Nov.
7) Chu ECP, Wong AYL. Chronic Orchialgia Stemming From Lumbar Disc Herniation: A Case Report and Brief Review. Am J Mens Health. 2021 May-Jun;15(3):15579883211018431.
8) Chu E. Thoracolumbar disc herniation: a hidden cause of monosymptomatic nocturnal enuresis. European Journal of Molecular and Clinical Medicine. 2021 April; 8(3):2834-2840.
9) Chu ECP. Taming of the Testicular Pain Complicating Lumbar Disc Herniation With Spinal Manipulation. Am J Mens Health. 2020 Jul-Aug;14(4):1557988320949358.
10) Chu EC. Regression of Lumbar Disc Herniation Following Non-surgical Treatment. European Journal of Molecular & Clinical Medicine. 2020 July; 7(1):27-79. doi: 10.5334/ejmcm.275.
11) Chu ECP, Wong AYL. Change in Pelvic Incidence Associated With Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2022 Jan;13(1):31-35.
12) Leung K, Huang K, Chu EC. Chiropractic management as conservative care for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis: A cases report. Asia-Pac Chiropr J. 2021 September; 2(2).
13) Pu Chu EC et al. Changes in radiographic parameters following chiropractic treatment in 10 patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis: A retrospective chart review. Clin Pract. 2020 Sep 4;10(3):1258.
14) Chu EC. Lumbosacral transitional vertebra as a potential contributing factor to scoliosis: a report of two cases. Asia Pacific Chiropractic Journal. 2020 July; 1.
15) Chu EC, et al. Bridging the gap between observation and brace treatment for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. J Family Med Prim Care. 2017 Apr-Jun;6(2):447-449.
16) Chu EC. Improvement of quality of life by conservative management of thoracic scoliosis at 172°: a case report. J Med Life. 2022 Jan;15(1):144-148.
17) Chu ECP, Wong AYL. Mitigating Gait Decline in a Woman With Parkinson's Disease: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2022;13(3):140-144
18) Chu ECP, Wong AYL, Lee LYK. Chiropractic care for low back pain, gait and posture in a patient with Parkinson's disease: a case report and brief review. AME Case Rep. 2021;5:34.
19) Chu EC. Remission of Headache and Neck Pain Following Chiropractic Manipulative Treatment in a Patient with Neurofibromatosis. Chiro J of Australia. 2022 49(1):8-11.
20) Chu ECP, Lam KKW. Post-poliomyelitis syndrome. Int Med Case Rep J. 2019;12:261-264.
21) Chu ECP, Bellin D. Remission of myasthenia gravis following cervical adjustment. AME Case Rep. 2019;3:9.
22) Chu ECP, Chan AKC, Lin AFC. Pitting oedema in a polio survivor with lumbar radiculopathy complicated disc herniation. J Family Med Prim Care. 2019 May;8(5):1765-1768.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-parkinsons-procedure-improves-gaits-and-back-pain-301496405.html

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)

