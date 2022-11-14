U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -3.75 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8880
    +1.1330 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,395.77
    -19.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Parkit Enterprise Reports 2022 Q3 Results

Parkit Enterprise Inc.
·12 min read
Parkit Enterprise Inc.
Parkit Enterprise Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. (“Parkit” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PKT), today reported the Corporation’s third quarter 2022 results. Steve Scott, Chair of Parkit, commented:

“To date, Parkit continues its leasing momentum with significant renewals and maintains its focus on operations with improving margins. The Company continues to build the foundation for growth by executing on operations and staying disciplined on acquisitions. Looking ahead, we expect to increase our revenue, net rental income and FFO, through maximizing occupancy and delivering high quality property and asset management.”

2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues and net rental income. Revenues and net rental income increased with the investment properties acquired during the year. Investment properties revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 rose to $2,846,709 and $7,649,000, compared to $1,741,371 and $3,663,562 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net rental income (“NRI”), increased to $1,589,859 and $3,832,075 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,046,586 and $2,208,432 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Significant liquidity position. Parkit has $18,631,008 of cash with $16,000,000 available in undrawn credit facilities and unencumbered investment properties with a fair value of approximately $49,712,000.

  • Change in cash flow. Cash flows from operating activities increased to $3,571,514 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to an increase of $599,081 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Parkit used net cash of $40,252,477 in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to cash used of $63,854,944 from investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Parkit received net cash of $33,512,344 in financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash received of $110,424,477 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Funds from operations (“FFO”) increased. The FFO, a Non-IFRS Measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $533,385 and $1,295,171, compared to FFO of $536,587 and $762,093 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in FFO comes from the acquisition of investment properties as Parkit continues to shift its strategy to focus on industrial real estate.

  • Loss for the period. The net loss for the three and nine months ended, September 30, 2022 was $177,183 and $927,150, compared to a net loss of $678,310 and $4,188,310 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in the net loss is a result of an increase in NRI and a decrease in share-based compensation, transaction costs and land transfer taxes from the prior year.

  • Acquisitions. To date Parkit has purchased five properties for a cost of $57,280,000.

  • Parking results continue to improve as the effects of the pandemic diminish. Parkit’s parking joint ventures reported a profit of $160,236 and $404,328 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a loss of $6,547 and $320,002 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, as its joint venture continued to stabilize, Parkit received a distribution from its OPH joint venture of $2,194,620.

  • Increased activity on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Parkit increased its activity on the NCIB with 6,145,700 shares purchased for $5,915,293 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Continued focus on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. Parkit continued its focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental investments in its development plans and reviewing its corporate policies.

Operational Highlights
Parkit continues to execute on its operational objectives:

  • Leasing at elevated rental spreads. Parkit continues to renew tenants at higher rates with renewals in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa at 123% above the prior in place rent.

  • Advancing its development. Parkit continues to advance its development properties to maximize property density and NRI potential.

  • Margin improvement. Parkit’s margin continue to improve with streamlining operations and a continued increase in rents. Gross margins for stabilized properties were 65% and gross margins for all properties was 50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Parkit is focused on continuing its shift into industrial real estate by growing its portfolio and maximizing cash flows from its investment properties, while stabilizing its parking operations.

Further Information
For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit’s performance for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit’s Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures
Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation’s operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) – is a Non-IFRS Measure of operating performance as it focuses on cash flow from operating activities. REALPAC is the national industry association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada’s real property sector. REALPAC defines Funds From Operations (FFO) as net income (calculated in accordance with IFRS), adjusted for, among other things, depreciation, transaction costs, gains and losses from property dispositions, foreign exchange, as well as other non-cash items. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary ‎IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation’s ability to generate cash and ‎evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and ‎gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost ‎accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit’s comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO is simply an additional measure of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Parkit’s management also uses this Non-IFRS Measure in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, while Parkit’s methods of calculating FFO comply with REALPAC recommendations, FFO may differ from and not be comparable to FFO used by other companies.

The following table indicates how the Parkit reconciles FFO to the nearest IFRS measure.

 

Three months ended
September 30, 2022

 

Three months ended
September 30, 2021

 

Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

 

Nine months ended
September 30, 2021

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(177,183

)

$

(678,310

)

$

(927,150

)

$

(4,188,310

)

Add / (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

Share of loss (gain) from equity-accounted investees

 

(160,236

)

 

6,547

 

 

(404,328

)

 

320,002

 

Depreciation

 

959,906

 

 

562,434

 

 

2,740,760

 

 

1,159,224

 

Foreign exchange

 

(89,102

)

 

(43,922

)

 

(114,430

)

 

(2,929

)

Transaction cost and land transfer tax on acquisition

 

-

 

 

689,838

 

 

-

 

 

1,793,739

 

Share-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,667,520

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

319

 

 

12,847

 

FFO

$

533,385

 

$

536,587

 

$

1,295,171

 

$

762,093

 

FFO per share

$

0.00

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.00

 

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.
Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ (“GTA+”), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations
Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881
Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: Parkit’s expectations in respect of increasing its revenue, net ‎rental income and FFO, through maximizing occupancy and delivering quality property and asset ‎management; Parkit’s continued shift to focus on industrial real estate by growing its portfolio and maximizing cash flows from its investment properties, while stabilizing its parking operations; Parkit’s continued focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental investments; Parkit’s continuing advancement of its development properties by maximizing property density; and Parkit’s strategy and focus regarding acquiring high-quality and strategically located industrial properties with a focus on the ‎GTA+, Ottawa and Montreal. This forward-looking information reflects Parkit’s current beliefs and is based on information currently ‎available to Parkit and on assumptions Parkit believes are reasonable. These assumptions ‎include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the industrial real estate ‎business and the economy generally; continued consumer interest in Parkit’s services and products; Parkit’s continued ability to ‎acquire properties that are in-line with its strategic focus, including prioritizing environmental investments; ‎Parkit’s continuing ability to grow its portfolio of investment properties; Parkit’s past results ‎continuing to be an indicator of future results; the diminishing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, ‎the United States, and elsewhere; consumer interest in Parkit’s services and products; and Parkit’s continued response and ability to navigate the ‎COVID-19 pandemic being ‎consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date‎. ‎Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual ‎results of Parkit’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental ‎legislation, affecting Parkit; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; ‎conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; ‎risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-‎essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place, social ‎distancing and mandatory vaccination policies, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and the impact ‎that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Parkit which may include: a short-term delay in ‎payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts ‎receivable; decreased demand for the services that Parkit offers; and a deterioration of ‎financial markets that could limit Parkit’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Parkit’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. ‎Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The expectations to increase revenue, net rental income, FFO, cash flow and rental growth‎ contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks contained in this news release have been approved by management of the Corporation as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of the Corporation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Target's (TGT) third-quarter top-line results are likely to reflect its focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q1 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Here's Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

    On the other hand, dividend growth stocks have delivered a 10.7% total annual return. One of the great things about Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is it delivers the best of both worlds. It has also consistently increased its payout, delivering 27 years of consecutive dividend growth.