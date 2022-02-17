U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.27 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.68
    -1.98 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +29.20 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9280
    -0.5240 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,671.59
    -3,388.83 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.10
    -66.07 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Parkland Announces Date of 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PKIUF

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results after markets close on Thursday, March 3, 2022. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MST (8:30 a.m. EST) on Friday, March 4, 2022, to discuss the results. To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:

Parkland Logo (CNW Group/Parkland Corporation)
Parkland Logo (CNW Group/Parkland Corporation)

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527086&tp_key=bb26fea062

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 33819081). International participants may call 1-800-389-0704 (toll free) (Conference ID: 33819081).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We are a leading operator and consolidator of convenience retail and fuel marketing businesses. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant convenience, retail, commercial and wholesale brands, we serve over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America. In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels that our diverse customers rely on, we are a leader in manufacturing low carbon fuels and are rapidly building a charging network to serve growing demand for convenient charging from electric vehicle drivers in select markets.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are positioned to win through the energy transition and are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, further diversifying our retail business into convenience, food, and electric vehicle charging, and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is enabled and underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkland-announces-date-of-2021-fourth-quarter--year-end-results-301485290.html

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c6231.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • Should Palantir Investors Be Worried About The Q4 Earnings Miss?

    The company's revenue continued to show strong growth last quarter, but the bottom line didn't impress analysts.

  • Why Albemarle Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) crashed Thursday, down 17.6% as of 12:12 p.m. ET despite it reporting an "earnings" beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast that Albemarle would earn $0.99 per share on sales of $894.5 million in Q4, but the company actually earned two cents more than that -- $1.01 -- despite selling slightly less lithium than expected, $894 million. Albemarle characterized its Q4 performance as "strong," even though sales inched up only 2% year over year, a deceleration from earlier quarters.

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged This Morning

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning, rallying nearly 7.8% at one point during the first hour of trading in the day. Although the electric vehicle (EV) stock gave up some of its early gains, it was still among the few EV stocks that traded in the green around noon on Feb. 17. Barely weeks before Rivian reports its much-awaited quarterly numbers, at least two billionaire investors have revealed they bought a stake in the electric truck manufacturer.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.