Parkland announces date of 2021 Third Quarter Results and opens registration for its 2021 Investor Day

·3 min read
In this article:
CALGARY AB, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2021 third quarter results after markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to discuss the results.

Parkland Logo (CNW Group/Parkland Corporation)
Parkland Logo (CNW Group/Parkland Corporation)

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1502999&tp_key=0713d330d0

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question-and-answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 88891002). International participants can call 1-587-880-2171 (toll) (Conference ID: 88891002).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

2021 Investor Day – Registration is open

Parkland will host its 2021 Investor Day presentation on November 16, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MDT (9:00 a.m. EDT). The event will be held at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario and simultaneously webcast with video for those unable to attend in person.

To ensure a safe and engaging in-person event, we will be following Ontario's COVID-19 protocols, which include showing proof of vaccination, wearing face masks when not consuming food, and physical distancing.

Analysts and investors who wish to attend the event, either in person or remotely, are invited to register using the following link: https://parkland.fluid.events/ParklandInvestorDay

The event will include presentations from Parkland's leadership team on our long-term growth and energy transition strategy, capital allocation and financial outlook.

About Parkland

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Capital Markets
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries
Simon Scott
Director, Corporate Communications
403-956-9272
Simon.Scott@parkland.ca

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkland-announces-date-of-2021-third-quarter-results-and-opens-registration-for-its-2021-investor-day-301400708.html

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c6105.html

