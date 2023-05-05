Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX: PKI) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023 (the "Meeting").
The Company is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (the "Information Circular"). The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:
Resolution 1
Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.
Nominee
Votes For
%For
Votes Withheld
%Withheld
Michael Christiansen
122,511,569
99.09 %
1,121,985
0.91 %
Lisa Colnett
119,792,838
96.89 %
3,840,716
3.11 %
Robert Espey
120,781,127
97.69 %
2,852,427
2.31 %
Marc Halley
122,504,102
99.09 %
1,129,452
0.91 %
Timothy Hogarth
119,758,912
96.87 %
3,874,642
3.13 %
Richard Hookway
120,158,087
97.19 %
3,475,467
2.81 %
Angela John
119,507,296
96.66 %
4,126,258
3.34 %
Jim Pantelidis
112,018,173
90.60 %
11,615,381
9.40 %
Steven Richardson
118,488,676
95.84 %
5,144,878
4.16 %
Deborah Stein
116,640,505
94.34 %
6,993,049
5.66 %
Resolution 2
The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
Votes For
122,593,709
98.65 %
Votes Withheld
1,675,789
1.35 %
Resolution 3
The approval of Parkland's restated shareholder rights plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
116,073,838
93.89 %
Votes Against
7,559,716
6.11 %
Resolution 4
The approval of amendments to Parkland's stock option plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
113,502,302
91.81 %
Votes Against
10,131,252
8.19 %
Resolution 5
The approval of unallocated options under Parkland's stock option plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
113,513,816
91.81 %
Votes Against
10,119,738
8.19 %
Resolution 6
The approval of amendments to Parkland's restricted share unit plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
116,048,865
93.87 %
Votes Against
7,584,689
6.13 %
Resolution 7
The approval of unallocated restricted share units under Parkland's restricted share unit plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
116,039,139
93.86 %
Votes Against
7,594,415
6.14 %
Resolution 8
The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland's approach to executive compensation as set forth and described in the Information Circular.
Votes For
113,557,470
91.85 %
Votes Against
10,076,084
8.15 %
Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.
About Parkland Corporation
Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in twenty-five countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.
With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.
Our proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.
