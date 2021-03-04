U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.47
    -51.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,924.14
    -345.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.07
    +0.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.90
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0097 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9490
    +0.9470 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,261.61
    -2,662.29 (-5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.73
    -18.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Parkland reports 2020 results and provides 2021 outlook, including ninth consecutive annual dividend increase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parkland Corporation
·19 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 outlook. Highlights include:

  • Continued track record of steady dividend growth; our annual dividend will increase two cents per share, marking our ninth consecutive annual dividend increase and demonstrating conviction in our 2021 outlook and beyond.

  • Confidence in our resilience and flexibility supports 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (attributable to Parkland) guidance of $1,200 million +/- 5 percent.

  • Record safety performance through 2020; our front-line teams embraced extensive health and safety protocols to provide the essential fuels and services our customers depend on.

  • 2020 Adjusted distributable cash flow of $478 million fully funded growth capital expenditures, acquisitions and net dividend payments for the year and validated the strength of our diverse geographic and product platform.

  • 2020 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $967 million, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model through a challenging year. Decisive interventions in March 2020 resulted in significant cost reductions and reduced capital expenditures in response to an uncertain business environment. Adjusted EBITDA was down from 2019 due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 and our 2020 Burnaby refinery turnaround. This was partially offset by strong marketing results driven by unit margins and costs controls.

  • Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $247 million. Strong Canada and International marketing operations and refinery utilization of 90 percent was offset by lower refining margins in Supply and per unit fuel margins in the USA segment. This was lower than Q4 2019 primarily due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

  • Q4 2020 Net earnings attributable to Parkland of $53 million, or $0.36 per share, basic, a decrease from Q4 2019 primarily resulting from lower Adjusted EBITDA referenced above and certain non-cash items related to interest rate and foreign exchange impacts.

  • Q4 2020 Fuel and petroleum product volume of 5.4 billion litres, a decrease of 7 percent relative to the prior year quarter due to the impacts of COVID-19. The impact of lower volumes on Adjusted EBITDA was mitigated by strong per unit fuel margins in Canada and International and robust Company C-Store same-store sales growth ("SSSG") in Canada of around 8 percent, our 20th consecutive quarter of growth.

  • Q4 2020 Operating and Marketing, General and Administrative ("MG&A") costs of $339 million, $68 million lower than Q4 2019, reflecting the variability in our cost structure and sustained benefit of proactive cost control measures.

  • We maintained significant liquidity of $1.3 billion and Total Funded Debt to Credit Facility EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times as of December 31, 2020, similar to the 2.8 times as of December 31, 2019. We proactively updated our syndicated credit facilities and refinanced near-term senior note maturities in June 2020, securing additional financial flexibility and positioning us to take advantage of potential future growth opportunities.

"I would like to thank our front-line teams for their exemplary work through the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, safely and reliably meeting our customers needs with the utmost professionalism,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2020, we demonstrated financial prudence, safely provided the essential fuels and services our customers and communities rely on, enhanced our customer offerings and proved the resilience of our business through an extremely difficult external environment."

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us," added Espey. "We remain focused on our stated strategy and meeting our long-term growth ambitions. In 2021, we will strengthen our customer offerings and continue our organic growth initiatives, advance our disciplined acquisition strategy and deepen our commitment to providing customers with low carbon fuel choices as part of our broader sustainability efforts."

Our Sustainability Journey

As we advance our Sustainability journey, we intend to provide regular updates on our environmental, social and governance efforts as part of our normal disclosure process. A snapshot of our recent successes includes:

  • Published our inaugural Sustainability Report in fall 2020, outlining our established environmental, social and governance practices and setting the stage for development of our enterprise-wide sustainability strategy.

  • Underpinned by work completed during the Refinery turnaround in 2020, we co-processed approximately 44 million litres of Canadian-sourced canola and tallow bio-feedstocks in 2020, marking an almost 140 percent increase from 2019.

  • In January 2021, our Burnaby refinery set a new monthly record by co-processing approximately 10 million litres of Canadian sourced canola and tallow bio-feedstocks, well on our way to our 2021 target of co-processing up to 100 million litres of bio-feedstocks. Through this initiative we can offer customers a variety of low carbon fuels, including an up to 15 percent renewable content diesel. The annual environmental benefit of producing our low carbon fuels in 2021 is expected to be the equivalent of taking over 80,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

  • Our ability to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of refined product from Burnaby is a result of highly capital efficient initiatives. We have accomplished the current levels of bio-feedstock throughput using existing refinery infrastructure and approximately $30 million of combined capital expenditures and operating costs since 2017.

  • Successfully produced low carbon aviation fuel (bio-jet) and are moving towards commercialization.

  • From March 1, 2021, JOURNIE™ Rewards Members can select a new 'carbon offset' reward option as part of their fuel purchase reward 'unlocks'. Parkland will calculate the number of Carbon Offset Credits activated by Members and contribute to a Canadian carbon offset project on their behalf. Introducing the choice of a carbon credit offset as an 'unlock' in the JOURNIE™ app aligns with our broader effort to support our customers in reducing their own emissions.

  • Record full-year safety performance with total recordable injury frequency ("TRIF") of 1.12.


2021 Outlook

While we remain vigilant regarding the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, our performance through 2020 demonstrated the strength and resilience of our business model. Our track record gives us confidence in our ability to manage and thrive through periods of uncertainty and volatility. As a result, we are providing 2021 guidance metrics that account for near-term COVID-19 uncertainty but assume an economic recovery in the second half of the year. Highlights of our 2021 outlook include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA (attributable to Parkland) of $1,200 million +/- 5 percent.

  • Growth capital expenditures (attributable to Parkland) of $175 - $275 million. We will continue to exercise strict financial discipline when evaluating our organic growth initiatives and depending on market conditions, have significant flexibility in the level and timing of investment. Our growth capital expenditures include new-to-industry retail sites, On-the-run conversions and site upgrades, supply infrastructure, enhancing our digital capabilities, commercial bulk fuel and propane expansion and low-carbon initiatives at the Burnaby refinery.

  • Maintenance capital expenditures (attributable to Parkland) of $225 - $275 million, which includes approximately $40 million of catch-up work deferred from 2020. Maintenance capital includes retail and commercial site and system upgrades, fleet maintenance, infrastructure improvements and work to maintain operational excellence at the Burnaby refinery.

  • Burnaby refinery utilization of approximately 85 percent, reflecting the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in the near-term and minor downtime in the second half of the year for a required catalyst change at the diesel and naphtha hydrotreating units.

  • Maintain $50 - $70 million of annualized cost savings resulting from 2020 initiatives (combined Operating and marketing, general and administrative, or "MG&A", costs).

  • Full capture of our $42 million annual synergy target from the Sol acquisition is anticipated by the end of 2021, on-track with our original guidance upon announcement of the transaction.

Advancing our Disciplined Acquisition Strategy

  • We continue to show momentum in our U.S. consolidation strategy. We announced five U.S. acquisitions and closed four during 2020. Late in the fourth quarter of 2020, we successfully completed the acquisition of: (i) all the assets of Sevier Valley Oil Company, Inc. and its related entities (collectively, "SVO"); and (ii) certain assets of Carter Oil Company, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Carter"). The previously announced acquisition of assets of Story Distributing Company and its affiliates (collectively, "Story") was completed in early February 2021. The five acquisitions added nearly 30 company retail sites and over 140 dealer retail sites to our Rockies and Northern Regional Operations Centers ("ROCs") along with robust commercial, supply and distribution capabilities.

  • Subsequent to 2020, we signed an agreement to acquire Conrad & Bischoff Inc. and its related companies (collectively, “C&B”). This acquisition will establish our fourth U.S. ROC, strengthen our supply advantage and add a high-quality retail network to our portfolio. The acquisition includes 19 high-quality company owned retail sites with proprietary branded backcourts and 39 retail dealer sites. In addition, terminal operations with combined tank storage of 30 million litres and capacity for 88 rail cars adds significant supply optionality in PADD IV. The transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2021.

  • The SVO, Carter, Story and C&B acquisitions are expected to increase our run-rate USA segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately 70 percent from 2020.

  • Subsequent to 2020, we acquired two Midwest LPG terminals to expand our integrated logistics business and enhance our overall LPG supply optionality. The transaction closed in January 2021.

  • Subsequent to 2020, we signed an agreement to acquire a residential and commercial LPG distributor in St. Maarten which further supports our LPG growth strategy in the International segment. The transaction is expected to close in late Q1 2021.

Q4 2020 Segment Highlights

  • In Canada, fuel margins, convenience store sales and lower costs drove Adjusted EBITDA of $112 million, up $24 million relative to Q4 2019. We delivered our 20th consecutive quarter of Company C-Store SSSG, surpassed 1.5 million JOURNIE™ Rewards members and captured retail market share.

  • In International, enhanced logistics, storage optimization and cost control initiatives helped offset the impact of reduced tourist activity and generated Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million, approximately flat relative to Q4 2019. COVID-19 lockdown measures impacted volumes, however, we continue to benefit from geographic and product diversification within the region and growth in our LPG business. Natural resource economies performed well, with Guyana commercial operations growing approximately 15 percent in 2020.

  • In USA, Adjusted EBITDA of $11 million was down $4 million relative to Q4 2019. The contribution from first half 2020 acquisitions was more than offset by COVID-19 impacts, with the Northern ROC seeing heavily restricted mobility in addition to reduced oil and gas activity. Furthermore, incremental repair and maintenance costs and lower marine fuel and lubricant margins contributed to the decline.

  • In Supply, Adjusted EBITDA of $78 million was down $75 million relative to Q4 2019, primarily driven by lower crack spreads. Q4 2020 benefited from a 90 percent refinery utilization rate, low operating costs and solid performance from our integrated logistics business. This was offset by approximately $35 million relating to prior period adjustments, realized risk management losses on intermediation and a third-party power outage at the Burnaby refinery.

  • Corporate Adjusted EBITDA expense of $26 million.


Consolidated Financial Overview

($ millions, unless otherwise noted)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

Financial Summary

2020(4)

2019(4)

2018(4)

2020(4)

2019(4)

2018(4)

Sales and operating revenue

3,474

4,779

3,506

14,011

18,453

14,442

Fuel and petroleum product volume (million litres)

5,416

5,850

4,354

21,424

22,282

16,978

Adjusted gross profit(1)

606

728

587

2,360

2,832

1,995

Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest ("NCI")

271

327

285

1,057

1,358

887

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland ("Adjusted EBITDA")(1)

247

302

285

967

1,265

887

Canada(2)

112

88

105

435

380

409

International

72

73

270

281

USA

11

15

11

74

56

28

Supply

78

153

199

280

660

561

Corporate

(26

)

(27

)

(30

)

(92

)

(112

)

(111

)

Net earnings (loss)

64

186

77

112

414

206

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland

53

176

77

82

382

206

Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($ per share)

0.36

1.19

0.58

0.55

2.60

1.56

Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted ($ per share)

0.35

1.17

0.57

0.54

2.55

1.53

Dividends

47

44

41

184

177

159

Per share

0.3036

0.2985

0.2934

1.2110

1.1906

1.1704

Weighted average number of common shares (million shares)

149

148

133

149

147

132

TTM distributable cash flow(1)(5)

481

564

416

481

564

416

Per share(1)(3)(5)

3.23

3.84

3.15

3.23

3.84

3.15

TTM adjusted distributable cash flow(1)(5)

478

561

568

478

561

568

Per share(1)(3)(5)

3.21

3.82

4.30

3.21

3.82

4.30

TTM dividends(5)

184

177

159

184

177

159

TTM dividend payout ratio(1)(5)

38

%

31

%

38

%

38

%

31

%

38

%

TTM adjusted dividend payout ratio(1)(5)

38

%

32

%

28

%

38

%

32

%

28

%

TTM weighted average number of common shares (million shares)(5)

149

147

132

149

147

132

Total assets

9,094

9,283

5,661

9,094

9,283

5,661

Total Funded Debt to Credit Facility EBITDA ratio(1)(6)

2.91

2.79

2.47

2.91

2.79

2.47

Non-current financial liabilities

4,377

4,328

2,288

4,377

4,328

2,288

Interest coverage ratio(1)

5.33

5.32

6.52

5.33

5.32

6.52

Growth capital expenditures attributable to Parkland(1)

45

69

57

110

221

109

Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland(1)

39

91

52

225

232

187

(1) Measure of segment profit and Non-GAAP financial measures. See Section 14 of the MD&A.
(2) For comparative purposes, information for the year ended December 31, 2019 was restated due to a change in segment presentation. Canada Retail and Canada Commercial, formerly presented separately as individual segments, and the Canadian distribution business, formerly presented in Supply, are now included in Canada, reflecting a change in organizational structure in 2020.
(3) Calculated using the weighted average number of common shares.
(4) 2020 and 2019 results reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019. 2018 comparative figures reflect the accounting standards in effect for that year and are not restated to reflect the impact of IFRS 16, as is allowed under the modified retrospective approach for IFRS 16 adoption.
(5) Amounts presented on a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") basis.
(6) Beginning in Q1 2020, Credit Facility EBITDA includes Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI and excludes IFRS 16 impact attributable to NCI, and Total Funded Debt includes long term-debt attributable to NCI, letters of credit attributable to NCI and cash and cash equivalents attributable to NCI. The amounts presented for 2019 and 2018 have not been restated.

Ninth Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

Parkland's annualized common share dividend will increase $0.0204 per share, our ninth consecutive annual increase, from $1.2144 to $1.2348, effective with the monthly dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Parkland will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, March 5, at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST) to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1432661&tp_key=f1590068d5

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 87395118). International participants can call 1-587-880-2171 (toll) (Conference ID: 87395118).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

MD&A and Consolidated Financial Statements

The Q4 2020 MD&A and Q4 2020 Financial Statements provide a detailed explanation of Parkland's operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. An English version of these documents will be available online at www.parkland.ca and SEDAR after the results are released by newswire under Parkland's profile at www.sedar.com. The Q4 2020 French MD&A and Q4 2020 French Financial Statements will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR as soon as they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives and strategies, estimated 2021 capital expenditures, expected timing of closing and benefits to be derived from announced acquisitions, potential future acquisition opportunities, expected increase to USA segment's run-rate Adjusted EBITDA from the SVO, Carter, Story and C&B acquisitions, potential projects to extend Parkland's supply advantage, the ongoing roll out of the JOURNIE™ Rewards loyalty program, expected Burnaby refinery utilization rates, and Parkland's ability to advance its growth agenda.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Parkland's ability to execute its business strategies; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, adjusted distributable cash flow, adjusted distributable cash flow per share, total funded debt to credit facility EBITDA ratio, dividend payout ratio, adjusted dividend payout ratio and growth and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of Parkland's performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. See Section 14 of the Q4 2020 MD&A for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and their reconciliations to the nearest applicable IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit are measures of segment profit. See Section 16 of the Q4 2020 MD&A and Note 24 of the Q4 2020 FS for a reconciliation of these measures of segment profit. Investors are encouraged to evaluate each measure and the reasons Parkland considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In addition to non-GAAP financial measures, Parkland uses a number of operational KPIs, such as SSSG and refinery utilization, to measure the success of our strategic objectives and to set variable compensation targets for employees. These KPIs are not accounting measures, do not have comparable IFRS measures, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, as other issuers may calculate these metrics differently. See Section 14 of the Q4 2020 MD&A for further details.

Expected increase in run-rate USA segment Adjusted EBITDA including SVO, Carter, Story and C&B reflects the reported 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the USA segment plus the annual run rate Adjusted EBITDA contribution expected from the acquired assets based on trailing-twelve-month performance at the time of acquisition. Due to closing date impacts of the acquisitions, this does not represent guidance for USA segment 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. Further, expected annual run rate Adjusted EBITDA contribution is calculated based on historical performance of the acquired businesses; future performance of such business may differ from historical results.

Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS as an indication of Parkland's performance.

Effective January 1, 2019, Parkland adopted the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16"). The adoption of IFRS 16 has a significant effect on Parkland's reported results. Due to Parkland's selected transition method, it has not restated its prior year comparatives. Certain financial statement measures are presented excluding the impact of IFRS 16 ("Pre-IFRS 16 measures").

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco

Director, Capital Markets

587-997-1447

Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries

Simon Scott

Director, Corporate Communications

403-956-9272

Simon.Scott@parkland.ca


Recommended Stories

  • NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Does Duke have a chance to make the field?

    USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the bottom of the field heading toward the NCAA tournament.

  • UBS Seeks to Raise Stake in China Joint Venture to 67%

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to deepen its control over its Chinese securities unit as two of its partners in the venture are seeking to sell their stakes.UBS, which in 2018 became the first foreign bank to win approval for majority control of a securities venture in the nation, is planning to snap up another 16% of the firm, boosting its control to 67%, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing an internal matter.UBS has been discussing the purchase with Guangdong Provincial Transportation Group Co. and China Guodian Capital Holdings Ltd., who will put their 14% and 1.99% respective holdings in the venture on sale as early as today, the people said.Unlike rivals such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, the Zurich-based bank currently has no intention of going for full ownership, which China allowed foreign banks to do last year. UBS has said it has a good relationship with its Chinese partner and prefers to keep the asset management arm of the Beijing government as a shareholder because of the connections it can provide in China, the people said.A media representative at UBS declined to comment. Guangdong Transportation and Guodian Capital couldn’t be reached for comments on phone numbers provided on their websites.Foreign banks have aggressive plans to expand in China -- in some case seeking to double their staffing -- as the country further opens its $54 trillion financial market. By gaining control of their firms, they are better able to set the strategic direction to boost investments. Foreign firms have had limited success with joint ventures over the past decade in China, which in many cases have been unprofitable.JPMorgan Chase & Co. in November raised its stake in its venture to 71%, buying out an additional 20% for about $27 million. In December, Goldman agreed with its partner to snap up the 49% that it doesn’t own in its venture.UBS is in the process of moving several managing directors from Hong Kong to mainland China to better compete for deals in the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Vaccine-led Demand Expectations; EIA on Tap

    Optimism over increased U.S. demand is helping to boost crude oil prices after President Joe Biden pledged to make more vaccinations available.

  • Service Sector PMIs Put the EUR and USD in Focus, with ADP Nonfarms to also Influence

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Economic data from the U.S will draw plenty of interest, with service sector PMIs from the Eurozone also in focus.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity for almost two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Entrust to list of defaults in fourth paragraph, Vistra opposition and trade group comment in 10th and 11th, and more on monitor letter in 12th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Buzzy stock-market ETFs backed by Portnoy and Wood get crushed Thursday afternoon as the Nasdaq nears correction

    Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Invest ETF and a VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment backed by Wall Street bro Dave Portnoy are down by at least 4%. The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF was down 4.3% in Thursday afternoon trade, in its debut. Meanwhile, Wood's ARK Innovation deepened its slide into correction on Thursday, off 6.6%. Both ETFs focus on drawing interest from many of the growthy tech stocks which are in the market's crosshairs as bond yields rise, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. . On Thursday, bonds took a leg higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was watching the rise in rates but offered no concrete steps the central bank was taking to tamp down rate moves. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 7 basis points in afternoon action, hitting around 1.54% and accelerating a sell-off in stocks that are viewed as pricey and that don't offer a coupon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down nearly 10% from its Feb. 12 peak, meeting the commonly used definition for a correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 400 points, or 1.3%, and nursing a 0.8% year-to-date gain. The S&P 500 index was down 1.6% and holding on to a 2021 gain of less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was negative for the year, down 1.4%.

  • Oil Prices Spike on OPEC Surprise. How to Play It.

    Oil prices shot as much as 5% higher on Thursday as OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most of their production cuts through April, a sign that high prices could be here to stay. Oil company stocks jumped, too, often much more than the commodity, because prices this high will give many of them operating leverage. Because capital costs are high in the industry, oil company margins expand considerably once prices rise above $50 and companies have fully paid for the cost of the equipment and labor they need to extract oil.

  • Mideast Spotify Challenger Anghami Nears SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Anghami, the Abu Dhabi-based music-streaming service that claims over 70 million users, said it’s listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York by merging with a blank-check company, setting the stage for one of the biggest investments into a Middle Eastern technology startup in years.Anghami, Arabic for “my tunes,” is merging with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., a special purpose acquisition company set up last year, it said in a Wednesday statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal marks the first listing on the Nasdaq in New York by a home-grown Middle Eastern tech company.Following the deal, Anghami could be valued at close to $300 million, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be named. The transaction includes a combined $40 million commitment from UAE financial firm Shuaa Capital and the parent of the SPAC sponsor in so-called PIPE -- private investment in public equity -- financing.The music platform will use part of the newly raised funds to recruit and invest in content in markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to Elie Habib, one of Anghami’s two founders.The deal will “allow us to supercharge our growth and get to places we could not get to earlier,” he said in an interview. “We want to have a deeper penetration into high-growth, high revenue markets,” he said.A successful listing of Anghami would add to a streak of major technology deals in the Middle East that started with acquisitions of local companies by Uber Technologies Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. SPACs are often formed to allow private companies to raise fresh funds to grow and list directly without having to go through the costly and time-consuming initial public offering process.Startup BoomDespite the shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic, regional startups have attracted around $1 billion in funding in 2020, 13% more than the previous year, according to Dubai-based Magnitt Inc.Anghami relocated its headquarters from Lebanon to the capital of the United Arab Emirates at the start of this year in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. It was a coup for Abu Dhabi, which has been courting tech companies and startups as part of its efforts to diversify the oil-dependent economy.Anghami, founded in Beirut in 2012, has grown to become one of the region’s most popular streaming platforms. It delivers about 1 billion streams per month, offering 57 million songs to more than 70 million registered users. With offices across the Arab world, Anghami is vying for regional hegemony with Spotify Technology SA and Deezer SA.Anghami’s shareholders include regional venture capital firms and strategic shareholders, such as Middle East Venture Partners, Samena Capital, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., MBC Group and Etihad Etisalat Co. Collectively, they own around 68% of the company, with the rest controlled by the founders.VMAC is led by Chief Executive Officer F. Jacob Cherian, a former associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and co-founders Abhayanand Singh, the head of the Singapore-based media investment company behind the SPAC, and Saurabh Gupta, a former banker and co-producer of several films. Vistas began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in August after its $100 million IPO.Shuaa Capital Invests in Music Tech Streaming Service AnghamiAnghami last year worked with investment bank JPMorgan to raise fresh capital and explore strategic options as it looked to expand, sources told Bloomberg at the time. More recently, Shuaa Capital also invested in the music platform.Dubai-based deNovo Corporate Advisors acted as financial adviser to VMAC and its parent company Vistas Media Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.50% Thursday afternoon after Powell refers to inflation's rise as transitory

    U.S. Treasury yields Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the rise in bond yields and that he would be concerned if financial conditions did tighten. "I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals," Powell said during a webinar hosted by The Wall Street Journal. The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 7.1 basis points to 1.541%. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Many investors had said that if Powell didn't offer more explicit pushback on higher government bond rates, it could fuel Treasury market weakness. Powell stressed again that the Fed would be "patient" with higher inflation expected this year, saying it was likely to be a "one time" effect and not price gains that continue year-after-year.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow slides, Nasdaq hits three-month low after Powell struggles to soothe bond market

    Stock benchmarks finished sharply lower Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields but added that the inflation expected this year was unlikely to last

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • DOGE Adoption on the Rise. Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin for Tickets, Merchandise

    The team will soon be accepting the crypto as part of a deal with payment services provider BitPay.

  • Portnoy-Backed ETF Sees Third-Highest Volume Ever in a Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A new exchange-traded fund seeking to ride the companies most loved by investors online has found plenty of its own positive sentiment in its first day of trading.About $438 million worth of shares in the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ticker BUZZ) changed hands on Thursday, making it the third best ETF debut on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Normally, this kind of blow-the-roof-off volume for the first day is for ETFs that open up a new asset class like gold or Bitcoin,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.The fund, which has been promoted by Barstool Sports Inc. founder Dave Portnoy, follows an index that uses AI to scan online sources like blogs and social media to identify the 75 most favorably mentioned equities.Because of its criteria for inclusion, the hottest names among the day-trading crowd like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. don’t actually make it into the gauge. Its top holdings currently are Ford Motor Co., Twitter Inc. and DraftKings Inc.Nonetheless, the rapid uptake suggests VanEck has succeeded in tapping into the increasingly powerful retail investing cohort.“Given the explosion of individual, younger retail traders, it makes sense to see a pile of volume,” said Dave Lutz, macro strategist at JonesTrading. “Whether it is the WSB crowd embracing Dave Portnoy’s marketing of the ETF, or institutions playing it to bet on the direction of the trend (or hedge) -- we won’t know for a bit. I suspect it’s a bit of both.”The fund opened at $24.40. It was down 1% at $24.15 at 12:02 p.m.(Updates with latest figures, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Stock market crash? No, but rising bond yields are sparking a nerve-racking rotation below the surface

    Despite the hashtags, the stock market is far from “crash” territory, as anyone with a working memory of last year's pandemic-inspired selloff would recall. But a rotation away from the market's recent leaders does appear to be under way.

  • Tesla Megabull Ron Baron Says It Was 'Painful' To Sell 1.7M Shares

    Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Ron Baron acknowledged Thursday morning his fund Baron Capital sold 1.7 million shares of the electric automaker despite his long-held belief the stock has a path to $2,000. What Happened: Baron Capital invested $387 million in Tesla's stock back in 2014 and the position has grown to be worth $5.5 billion in February, Baron said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Over the past six months, the fund has sold 1.7 million out of its 8-million share position between $450 and $900 a share with an average price of $666.70. Baron said many of his friends were skeptical with his original 2014 thesis that Tesla's stock would return 20 times. "We persisted," Baron said. "And at the time we invested, it was unlikely in most people's opinions that electric cars were going to dominate." Related Link: Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon Why It's Important: The decision to authorize a sale of a stock he believes still has tremendous upside potential was due strictly to profit-taking as the stock's surge means it accounted for an outsized representation in the fund portfolio, Baron said. The fund also used some of the proceeds from the sale to pay down part of a line of credit. Baron said it was "painful" to sell close to 2 million shares of Tesla's stock as the company's prospects of eventually selling 20 million cars a year is a more realistic outcome. Tesla has so many opportunities ahead, such as the ability to monetize each of the 20 million cars sold by charging a monthly $100 fee for autonomous driving features. "That alone is worth the present price of the stock in 10 years," he said. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock What's Next: The billionaire himself said he has not sold a single share he personally owns and is unlikely to do so "for another 10 years." Tesla's stock traded around $657 a share at publication time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.