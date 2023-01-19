U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

ParkMobile Partners with Albuquerque Convention Center, Managed by ASM Global, to Offer Parking Reservations in Albuquerque, New Mexico

·3 min read

Users can now reserve parking in advance of events at The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza.

Now, parking can be reserved before an event at The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza at 650 spaces in a dedicated parking garage.
Now, parking can be reserved before an event at The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza at 650 spaces in a dedicated parking garage.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S. and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, to offer parking reservations at The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza. Now, parking can be reserved before an event at 650 spaces in a dedicated parking garage. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation sites for The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza.

"Through our partnership with ParkMobile, we will utilize their reservations feature for three of Albuquerque's top venues: The Albuquerque Convention Center, Kiva Auditorium, and Civic Plaza. Now, guests can reserve a parking space ahead of an event or visit to the venue and have a guaranteed spot waiting for them upon arrival," said Ray Roa, CSEP, General Manager, Albuquerque Convention Center. "It will make the guest experience even more seamless."

ParkMobile has over 163,000 registered users in New Mexico and is available in Sante Fe and at New Mexico University and Central New Mexico Community College. ParkMobile has close to 45 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to the venue's reservation site to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"This is our first time offering reservations in Albuquerque, so we look forward to introducing the community to that ParkMobile feature," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for ParkMobile. "This capability will take the stress out of parking and create a better experience when attending an event at one of ASM's venues."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About ASM Global: ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitterasmglobal.com

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io

ASM Global Contact: Ray Roa, CSEP, General Manager, Albuquerque Convention Center RayRoa@albuquerquecc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-partners-with-albuquerque-convention-center-managed-by-asm-global-to-offer-parking-reservations-in-albuquerque-new-mexico-301724979.html

SOURCE ParkMobile

