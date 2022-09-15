ParkMobile Partners with GlidePathCX to Launch a Rewards Program for App Users

ParkMobile users are now able to earn rewards when parking at over 100 participating airports worldwide.

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 mobile parking app in the U.S., has announced a new strategic partnership with GlidePathCX, the leading account linked loyalty solution provider for the travel industry. Through the partnership, ParkMobile's 39 million users will earn rewards via the Thanks Again rewards platform when they complete transactions at participating Thanks Again airport parking, shopping, and dining locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with ParkMobile," says Marc Ellis, GlidePathCX's CEO. "First, we believe the airport industry should adopt ParkMobile's superior payment experience and make reservations and prepayment available via the ParkMobile app. Second, airports should want to enable passengers to earn valuable rewards seamlessly throughout the Thanks Again coalition of merchants, thereby transcending the traditional airport parking perks paradigm."

Enrollment into Thanks Again is free, secure, and fast. To sign up, users will need to link their credit or debit card used for ParkMobile to Thanks Again, resulting in immediate rewards earning opportunities. Each ParkMobile parking transaction at participating airports will result in a cashback reward of 1-3% of the total receipt amount. Through the Thanks Again program, members will be able to immediately redeem the cash earned.

"We have been looking for a loyalty program that works in tandem with ParkMobile and the airport industry, and the Thanks Again platform does just that," says David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "Now, our users will be able to earn cashback rewards while parking at various airports. It's a win-win for all parties."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About GlidePathCX: Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a digital consumer data platform for concessionaires, airlines and airports addressing customer experience (CX), data, payment, loyalty, and revenue opportunities in the global travel marketplace. GlidePathCX operates Thanks Again®, the leading loyalty platform for the travel industry. Airports, travel retailers, "day of travel" businesses and local merchants/attractions leverage our loyalty and consumer engagement platform to make travel more rewarding for frequent travelers and visiting tourists. The only rewards program of its kind, Thanks Again enables members to automatically earn desired rewards when they shop, park or dine at thousands of retailers in and around more than 100 airports throughout North America. The Thanks Again loyalty program is free, secure and easy for consumers to use. Visit https://www.glidepathcx.com to learn more.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io

GlidePathCX Contact: Ed Puckhaber, COO, edmund.puckhaber@glidepathcx.com

