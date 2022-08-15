Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 and YTD Fiscal 2022 Results

Parks! America, Inc.

● Reported Q3 and YTD fiscal 2022 attendance based net sales decline 5.4% and 9.5%, respectively ● YTD comparable 39-week attendance based net sales decrease 7.4% ● YTD comparable 39-week attendance based net sales increase 50.4% versus fiscal 2019 pre-COVID comps ● Q3 and YTD fiscal 2022 attendance based net sales second highest in Company history ● Record YTD fiscal 2022 per capita of $37.52, up $5.61 versus fiscal 2019 pre-COVID comp, driven by new animal encounters, and expanded retail and concession offerings ● Record capital investment spending continues

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended July 3, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Reported total net sales for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022 were $3.64 million, a decrease of $229,775, compared to the three month period ended July 4, 2021. Our Parks’ combined attendance based net sales decreased by $204,622 or 5.4%, and animal sales decreased by $25,153.

The Company reported net income of $718,712 or $0.01 per basic share and per fully diluted share, for the three month period ended July 3, 2022, compared to a net income of $1.27 million or $0.02 per basic share and per fully diluted share, for the three month period ended July 4, 2021, resulting in a decrease of $548,121. The decrease in the Company’s third fiscal quarter net income is primarily attributable to lower attendance based net sales and animal sales, and higher advertising, compensation, insurance, and general operating expenses, a legal settlement charge and a gain on extinguishment of debt in the prior year, partially offset by higher other income, lower interest expense and lower income taxes.

Excluding the after-tax impact of the settlement loss for the third fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022 and the non-taxable gain on extinguishment of debt for the third fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2021, net income decreased by $410,504.

Nine Months Fiscal 2022 Highlights

The Company’s 2022 fiscal year will be comprised of 52-weeks, compared to its 2021 fiscal year which was comprised of 53-weeks. The extra week in the Company’s 2021 fiscal year occurred in the three months ended January 3, 2021. As such, attendance based net sales analyses for the nine months ended July 3, 2022 will include comparable 39-week sales comparisons, in addition to reported sales comparisons.

Reported total net sales for the nine month period ended July 3, 2022 were $7.68 million, a decrease of $901,825, compared to the nine month period ended July 4, 2021. Our Parks’ combined attendance based net sales decreased by $805,327 or 9.5%, and animal sales decreased by $96,498. On a comparable 39-week basis, attendance based net sales decreased by $608,721 or 7.4%.

The Company reported net income of $245,082 or $0.00 per basic share and per fully diluted share, for the nine month period ended July 3, 2022, compared to a net income of $2.03 million or $0.03 per basic share and per fully diluted share, for the nine month period ended July 4, 2021, resulting in a decrease of $1.79 million. The decrease in the Company’s net income for the nine months ended July 3, 2022 is primarily attributable to lower attendance based net sales and animal sales, and higher compensation, advertising, special event, insurance, and general operating expenses, a legal settlement charge and a gain on extinguishment of debt in the prior year, partially offset by higher other income, lower interest expense and lower income taxes.

Excluding the after-tax impact of the settlement loss for the nine month period ended July 3, 2022 and the non-taxable gain on extinguishment of debt for the nine month period ended July 4, 2021, net income decreased by $1.52 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



The Company had working capital of $4.38 million as of July 3, 2022, compared to $5.7 million as of October 3, 2021 and $5.0 million as of July 4, 2021. The Company had total debt of $5.45 million as of July 3, 2022, compared to $5.66 million as of October 3, 2021 and $5.83 million as of July 4, 2021. The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 0.37 to 1.0 as of July 3, 2022, compared to 0.39 to 1.0 as of October 3, 2021 and 0.42 to 1.0 as of July 4, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Commentary

“Our fiscal third quarter and nine months results reflect similar factors,” commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman and Interim CEO. “We believe our attendance based sales have been unfavorably impacted by various factors including the full reopening of other family entertainment venues, general economic conditions impacting family budgets, and weather conditions. We have also made planned investments in advertising and staffing, and overall our expenses have been impacted by the current inflationary environment.

“On a comparable 39-week basis, our attendance based net sales for the nine months ended July 3, 2022 decreased 7.4%. In comparison to the pre-COVID-19 comparable 39-weeks in our 2019 fiscal year, combined attendance based net sales for our Georgia and Missouri Parks increased 50.4%,” commented Mr. Van Voorhis. “Compared to 2019, we have also seen a roughly 18% increase in our per capita revenue, largely attributable to expanded concessions and retail offerings, the introduction of private animal encounters, and opportunistic pricing. We believe the attendance gains we have experienced and improvements we have instituted since 2019 illustrate that we have established a solid base on which to continue to grow our business in the future.

“Our 2022 fiscal year continues to be one of transition as we begin the process of transforming all three of our Parks by way of increased capital investment. Based on our latest estimates, we will invest a record of roughly $1.75 million toward a variety of projects this fiscal year. These projects include a new Grison Exhibit, an improved Marmoset/Tamarin Exhibit, and a new party pavilion at our Georgia Park, significant progress on a new Otter Exhibit at our Missouri Park, and a variety of infrastructure improvements at our Texas Park, as we ready that facility to introduce full concessions in our 2023 fiscal year. We have also introduced various animal encounters at all three of our Parks during 2022, along with the supporting capital improvements. However, due to various factors, the announced new Giraffe Exhibit at our Georgia Park will not be completed until at least the spring of 2023. Though this major improvement has been delayed, we believe this Giraffe Exhibit will be a showcase attraction and the cornerstone of future growth for our Georgia Park.

“We are focused on finishing our 2022 fiscal year strong, maintaining a very healthy balance sheet, and making investments we believe will continue to build a solid foundation on which to grow our business for many years to come. I want to highlight the accomplishments of the exceptional teams at each of our Parks. Their hard work and special projects this year include the introduction of extended private animal encounters at each of our Parks, the first year of Corn Maze and Christmas Lights seasonal programs at our Missouri Park, and the introduction of vehicle rental programs at our Missouri and Texas Parks. Significantly, each of our Parks continues to receive local and national recognition for being among the top attractions for families, including TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award for both our Georgia and Missouri Parks.

“Finally, I express my thanks to our investors for your continuing support, and we welcome you to stop in for a visit at any one of our Parks for an up close look at our ongoing improvements.”

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was acquired on April 27, 2020.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2021, is available on the Company’s website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. Additional risks have been added to the Company’s business by the near-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of its Parks, including customers perceptions of engaging in the activities involved in visiting its Parks, its ability to hire and retain associates in light of the issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ability to maintain sufficient cash to fund operations due to the potential negative impact on its revenues associated with disruptions in demand as a result of the pandemic. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized, and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2021.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021

For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net sales $ 3,619,240 $ 3,823,862 $ 7,645,743 $ 8,451,070 Sale of animals 25,085 50,238 29,914 126,412 Total net sales 3,644,325 3,874,100 7,675,657 8,577,482 Cost of sales 461,086 496,406 1,086,763 1,066,253 Selling, general and administrative 1,880,438 1,514,013 5,414,094 4,251,507 Depreciation and amortization 192,575 183,883 578,225 523,890 Legal settlement 100,000 - 100,000 - (Gain) loss on disposal of operating assets (11,160 ) 10,320 (29,160 ) 41,041 Income from operations 1,021,386 1,669,478 525,735 2,694,791 Other income, net 22,030 16,996 68,322 44,315 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 64,617 - 189,988 Interest expense (65,804 ) (91,958 ) (202,475 ) (267,578 ) Income before income taxes 977,612 1,659,133 391,582 2,661,516 Income tax provision 258,900 392,300 146,500 628,700 Net income $ 718,712 $ 1,266,833 $ 245,082 $ 2,032,816 Income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000’s) - basic and diluted





75,227







75,124







75,173







75,084







PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ATTENDANCE BASED NET SALES BY PARK

Reported Comparable 39-Weeks For the three months ended For the nine months ended For the nine months ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Georgia $ 2,512,363 $ 2,716,847 $ 5,159,261 $ 5,846,750 $ 5,159,261 $ 5,714,198 Missouri 517,589 618,185 1,017,696 1,151,012 1,017,696 1,125,893 Texas 589,288 488,830 1,468,786 1,453,308 1,468,786 1,414,373 Total attendance based sales $ 3,619,240 $ 3,823,862 $ 7,645,743 $ 8,451,070 $ 7,645,743 $ 8,254,464



PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021

For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net income $ 718,712 $ 1,266,833 $ 245,082 $ 2,032,816 Legal settlement 100,000 - 100,000 - Tax impact - legal settlement (27,000 ) - (27,000 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - (64,617 ) - (189,988 ) Adjusted net income $ 791,712 $ 1,202,216 $ 318,082 $ 1,842,828





(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Item - Adjusted Net Income Adjusted net income for the three and nine month periods ended July 3, 2022, excludes a legal settlement charge associated an employment contract dispute related to a former officer of the Company. Adjusted net income for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021, exclude a gain on extinguishment of debt associated with the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans.



PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of July 3, 2022, October 3, 2021 and July 4, 2021

July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 July 4, 2021 ASSETS Cash $ 5,299,849 $ 6,654,348 $ 5,959,859 Accounts receivable 3,877 4,469 14,822 Inventory 587,674 314,103 361,418 Prepaid expenses 275,059 175,248 73,290 Total current assets 6,166,459 7,148,168 6,409,389 Property and equipment, net 14,717,486 13,806,868 13,936,038 Right of use asset, net 309,661 - - Intangible assets, net 10,141 10,966 10,966 Other assets 16,974 15,974 15,974 Total assets $ 21,220,721 $ 20,981,976 $ 20,372,367 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable $ 310,740 $ 221,414 $ 210,146 Other current liabilities 589,127 531,347 529,877 Current portion of finance lease obligation 158,852 - - Current portion of long-term debt, net 724,239 699,483 665,019 Total current liabilities 1,782,958 1,452,244 1,405,042 Long-term portion of finance lease obligation 152,820 - - Long-term debt, net 4,413,406 4,960,180 5,163,503 Total liabilities 6,349,184 6,412,424 6,568,545 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 75,227 75,124 75,124 Capital in excess of par 4,987,762 4,934,212 4,934,212 Treasury stock - (3,250 ) (3,250 ) Retained earnings 9,808,548 9,563,466 8,797,736 Total stockholders’ equity 14,871,537 14,569,552 13,803,822 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,220,721 $ 20,981,976 $ 20,372,367







