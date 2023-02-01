U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Parks Associates: 16% of US Internet Households Have a Smart Thermostat

·3 min read

10th annual Smart Energy Summit focused on role of utilities and smart home solutions in the future of energy management

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research of 10,000 internet households shows 16% of US internet households have a smart thermostat. The firm will feature its latest energy management and consumer data during the research workshop "Growing Smart Energy Opportunity – Top Trends" on February 13, before the 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Downtown Hotel in Austin, TX.

The half-day pre-show workshop will highlight the consumer buyer journey for energy solutions, demand for energy and comfort control solutions in multifamily and SMB markets, and the best processes to educate consumers on the benefits of energy-efficient solutions and demand response programs.

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, Austin Energy, Resideo, Questline Digital, and Copper Labs, focuses on the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement in energy management solutions. Event keynote speakers:

"Adoption of smart thermostats has increased in the past year," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Our data shows that the households who do use a thermostat report higher savings that expected, with users reporting savings up to $45 per month from using this device in the home. Energy analytics and monitoring services will also become more important to the experience for consumers to understand energy consumption."

Throughout Smart Energy Summit, Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer data and industry insights from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. Workshop speakers include Parks Associates' analyst team and the following industry experts:

To register, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, 353022@email4pr.com, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, with virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy23. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-16-of-us-internet-households-have-a-smart-thermostat-301735558.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

