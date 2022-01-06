U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,352.00
    +61.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,697.75
    -68.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.10
    +5.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +2.29 (+2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -37.90 (-2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    20.02
    +3.11 (+18.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7980
    -0.3320 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.32
    -3,333.01 (-7.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.75
    -97.85 (-8.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.51
    -58.36 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Parks Associates: 70% of US Broadband Households own at Least One Streaming Video Product Connected to the Internet

·3 min read

New whitepaper explores exponential growth in streaming video adoption and increasing consumption of OTT video services

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates' new whitepaper, Reaching Today's Video Audiences: Platform Diversity and ROI, reports that nearly 70% of US broadband households own at least one streaming video product that is connected to the internet. The whitepaper, developed in partnership with Bitmovin, the Emmy Award-winning world leader in digital video technology, examines the increasing variety of device platforms consumers use both in and outside the home to view video content. It also discusses the potential tradeoffs, complexities, and ROI challenges presented when attempting to deploy broad platform support.

Ownership of smart TVs and streaming media players continues to rise, and gaming console ownership has held steady after several years of losses. Consumers have fully embraced streaming services, with more than 80% of broadband households having at least one service and 49% having four or more services.

"The streaming video market has experienced increased service usage, and consumers are watching streamed video content on multiple devices in the home and increasingly from multiple services," said Paul Erickson, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "The role of streaming video across multiple platforms is more important than ever before in the entertainment mix for consumers."

Fifty-six percent of US broadband households now own a smart TV. More than half of those households are now using the smart TV as the device they access most frequently to watch streaming video. The increase in connected TV devices and viewership in turn has driven growth in the average number of hours per week of video consumed.

"The video developer community is seeing similar growth in their applications targeting multiple platforms, as OTT services support 10% more devices than they did last year," said James Varndell, Senior Product Manager for Bitmovin Player. "Given how many different platforms providers must support to reach their diverse global audience, developers need to consider all of the factors to launch on a new device, such as development costs, ongoing testing and support, error reduction, and more."

Seventy-two percent of broadband households are engaging in multiplatform streaming video viewing, and 40% are viewing on all platforms available to them. "Consumer adoption of multiple streaming video services may slow, but their comfort with streaming content will persist—the connected home is now permanently a multiplatform environment," said Erickson.

To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. http://www.parksassociates.com

About Bitmovin
Bitmovin is a leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible.

Bitmovin is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has domestic offices in Chicago, Seattle, and New York; and internationally in Vienna, Klagenfurt, London, Hong Kong, and Sao Paulo. www.bitmovin.com

Contact:
Rosimely Ulpino
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
327076@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-70-of-us-broadband-households-own-at-least-one-streaming-video-product-connected-to-the-internet-301455524.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Intel Stock Right Now

    One cheap tech stock that stands out is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Intel has lost considerable market share to rivals in recent years, but it still commands the lion's share of chip sales, and CEO Pat Gelsinger has a clear strategy to retake the throne. Here are five reasons why Intel stock is a bargain.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • JPMorgan Says Ethereum’s DeFi Dominance at Risk Due to ‘Sharding’ Delays

    The bank says that Ethereum's final phase of the sharding, which is important for scaling and due next year, will give competitors time to capture market share.

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • The Water Institute at the University of Waterloo and BlackBerry Announce Partnership to Address Global Water-Related Challenges

    Building on a partnership spanning over three decades, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the University of Waterloo's Water Institute, one of the world's top water research institutes, today launched a first-of-its-kind innovation research challenge for professors and students.

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • Meta denies report it has stopped work on software for the metaverse

    Meta has denied a report that claimed it had stopped work on its flagship software for the metaverse. The company, previously known as Facebook, has staked much of its future on the technology. It not only changed its name to reflect its interest in the metaverse, but has put vast amounts of resources into developing the software, services and systems required to power it.

  • Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences, and training automotive software engineers. Amazon will deliver software so

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc.

    Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • CES 2022: A Zoom-friendly Lenovo Thinkpad, new Samsung Galaxy phone, smart bathtubs

    Things that caught our eye during Day 1 of CES 2022: Smart bathtub technology and a laptop that can actually handle all your Zoom calls.

  • Google to Rival Apple by Further Deepening Ties Among Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google used the annual CES technology conference to showcase upcoming deeper ties among its devices and preview support for unlocking more cars with Android phones.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Sellof

  • Roomba Maker Seeks to Block Rival SharkNinja Vacuums From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. told a U.S. trade judge that it developed robotic vacuum features “too good to be true” only to have them copied and sold at a lower price by SharkNinja, which should be blocked from the U.S. market as punishment.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in Sigh

  • These are the products from CES 2022 that I'd actually buy: Smart faucet, 97-inch OLED TV

    CES serves as a glimpse into the near future of consumer tech trends. On offer this year: A faucet you control with your voice and a 93-inch OLED TV.

  • Google and Facebook Hit With Fines for Making It Difficult to Reject Cookies

    France's data privacy watchdog fined the companies for making it difficult for internet users to refuse the data used to track users online.