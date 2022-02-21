Parks Associates: Google, Constellation Energy, TXU Energy, and AutoGrid to Keynote 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumers, Feb 28-March 1 in Frisco, Texas

Consumers spend an average of $146 per month on electricity

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced AutoGrid, Constellation Energy, Google, and TXU Energy as keynote speakers of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted February 28-March 2 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. In a return to in person events, the international research firm will share its latest data on the adoption and use of energy management solutions from its ongoing research work, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 US internet households. The firm's research shows consumers spends $146 per month on average on electricity.

"New business models and technology provide opportunities to change the customer relationship, drive engagement and participation in utility programs that optimize energy usage, and incentivize consumers to be more energy efficient," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "We are ecstatic to bring the industry back together for our annual event focused on the future of energy."

Sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, the event focuses on the impact of renewable energy and smart energy solutions on the consumer mindset and trends toward a more energy-conservative concept for the connected home.

Keynote speakers:

Aaron Berndt, Head, Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google

Samudra Sen, VP - Vistra and TXU Solutions, TXU Energy

Michael Wajsgras, Executive Director Innovation, Growth and Digital & Managing Director Constellation Connect, Constellation

Sadia Raveendran, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid

Other industry leaders participating in the event:

To register, visit the event website. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored and energy management programs. www.smartenergysmt.com.

