Parks Associates: Google, Constellation Energy, TXU Energy, and AutoGrid to Keynote 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumers, Feb 28-March 1 in Frisco, Texas
Consumers spend an average of $146 per month on electricity
DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced AutoGrid, Constellation Energy, Google, and TXU Energy as keynote speakers of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted February 28-March 2 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. In a return to in person events, the international research firm will share its latest data on the adoption and use of energy management solutions from its ongoing research work, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 US internet households. The firm's research shows consumers spends $146 per month on average on electricity.
"New business models and technology provide opportunities to change the customer relationship, drive engagement and participation in utility programs that optimize energy usage, and incentivize consumers to be more energy efficient," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "We are ecstatic to bring the industry back together for our annual event focused on the future of energy."
Sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, the event focuses on the impact of renewable energy and smart energy solutions on the consumer mindset and trends toward a more energy-conservative concept for the connected home.
Keynote speakers:
Aaron Berndt, Head, Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google
Samudra Sen, VP - Vistra and TXU Solutions, TXU Energy
Michael Wajsgras, Executive Director Innovation, Growth and Digital & Managing Director Constellation Connect, Constellation
Sadia Raveendran, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid
Other industry leaders participating in the event:
Erik Bernal, CEO, Elite Water Systems
Joel Berntsen, VP, Strategy and Partnerships, Vutility
Kris Bowring, VP, Radical Innovation and Development, Stanley Black & Decker
Vic Burconak, CEO & President, Koben Systems
Luis Castro, Utility Business Development Manager, Enel X North America
Bob Champagne, VP, Customer Experience Innovation, Smart Energy Water
David Chang, Chief Digital Officer, EIQhome
David Cohen-Tanugi, Head, Devices & Automation, OhmConnect
Jonathan Coons, Director, Marketing & Direct Sales, Energy Federation
Robert Cruickshank, CTO, GRIDIoT® by RCA
Brad Davids, Head, Utility Business Development, Span.io
Hamid Farzaneh, CEO, Alea Labs
Dan Forman, CEO, Copper Labs
Dan Goodman, President, Building36, an Alarm.com company
Steve Herbert, Director, Business Development, Samsung SmartThings
Drew Higgins, Senior Director, CPS Energy
Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
Alan Hoffmann, President, Hoffmann Homes
Eshna Kaul, Director, Green Energy Services, AECON Group
Matt Leckey, Business Development Director, Utility Programs, Cpower
Tray Leslie, Renewable Development Manager - Customer Engagement, Georgia Power
Paul McDonald, Director, Solution Architecture, Oracle Utilities
Jeremy Mclerran, Sr. Director Marketing, Security Products, Johnson Controls
Don McPhail, VP, Product, GM - Engage Business Line, Uplight
Felicite Moorman, Founder, STRATIS; VP, CommunityConnect, RealPage
James Muraca, CTO, Enersponse
Scott Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO, Bodhi
Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems
Chuck Ray, US Business Development Director, ev.energy
Matthew Robbins, VP, Global Product, Resideo
Jason Rodriguez, CEO, Zpryme
Jigar Shah, Head, Energy Services, Electrify America
Kevin Schwain, Sr. Director, EV Strategy, EnergyHub
Josh Teekell, Founder & CEO, SmartAC.com
Scott Tjaden, Principal Product Manager, Mass Markets - Innovation & Growth, Constellation
John Towle, CEO, EcoSmart Solution
Chris Vargas, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Chargie
Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems
