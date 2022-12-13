Parks Associates: Nearly Half of OTT Subscribers Hop Between Services Multiple Times Over a 12-Month Period

New whitepaper in partnership with SymphonyAI Media addresses current state of video streaming market and need for advanced content insights

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Optimizing Video, Enhancing Content Performance for OTT Success, reports that nearly half of OTT subscribers hop between services, outside of Netflix, multiple times over a 12-month period. The whitepaper, released in partnership with SymphonyAI Media, examines the current state of the competitive streaming video market and the benefits of implementing data-driven solutions able to handle today's complex revenue models.

"Consumers are experimenting across new services, so content sellers and streaming services must ensure that relevant, engaging content is presented to subscribers," said Thomas Schaeffer, Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "The lack of insight into content performance is a major hindrance to monetization, and the ability to get that insight has implications for an offering's bottom line."

"The rapid adoption of hybrid ad-supported and subscription revenue streams forces media organizations to reconcile complex data sources, formats, and requirements," said Mark Moeder, CEO of SymphonyAI Media. "Deriving insight from this new data ecosystem gives content sellers and service providers clarity around the value of the content they seek to monetize."

The whitepaper also reports 48% of subscribers cited content or a specific program as the primary motivation to subscribe to a new service. Content performance data is an increasingly valuable asset as media organizations must continuously assess, demonstrate, and predict the value of a service's catalog within the licensing ecosystem. Data-driven solutions that can measure and predict the profit generated by a specific asset, series, or partnership enable media organizations to optimize pricing terms for both direct-to-consumer and licensed distribution, align offerings with specific audience interests, and optimize revenue models.

"Considering the dynamic nature of the media and entertainment industry, content analytics solutions are essential for content sellers and streaming services to optimally monetize content in a complex revenue ecosystem," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.

This whitepaper is available for download. Parks Associates is hosting Future of Video this week, in LA at the Marina Del Ray Marriot, sharing research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. To request more data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

About SymphonyAI Media

SymphonyAI Media, the media and entertainment business unit of SymphonyAI, is the leading provider of AI-powered cloud solutions that deliver actionable content, distributor, and customer insights to global media and entertainment organizations. Our Revedia platform helps to simplify complex data, maximize content value, and optimize revenue. SymphonyAI Media has successfully enabled financial integrity and strategic revenue management across linear and digital distribution channels for over 30 years, and has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations comprising more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Visit www.symphonymedia.com.

