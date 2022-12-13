U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.25
    +121.50 (+3.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,835.00
    +818.00 (+2.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,182.00
    +470.25 (+4.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    +64.20 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +1.84 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +36.10 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.93 (+3.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0130 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4610
    -0.1500 (-4.15%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -1.09 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    +0.0175 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7980
    -2.8170 (-2.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,914.93
    +904.51 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.15
    +24.49 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.63
    +71.66 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Parks Associates: Nearly Half of OTT Subscribers Hop Between Services Multiple Times Over a 12-Month Period

·3 min read

New whitepaper in partnership with SymphonyAI Media addresses current state of video streaming market and need for advanced content insights

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Optimizing Video, Enhancing Content Performance for OTT Success, reports that nearly half of OTT subscribers hop between services, outside of Netflix, multiple times over a 12-month period. The whitepaper, released in partnership with SymphonyAI Media, examines the current state of the competitive streaming video market and the benefits of implementing data-driven solutions able to handle today's complex revenue models.

"Consumers are experimenting across new services, so content sellers and streaming services must ensure that relevant, engaging content is presented to subscribers," said Thomas Schaeffer, Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "The lack of insight into content performance is a major hindrance to monetization, and the ability to get that insight has implications for an offering's bottom line."

"The rapid adoption of hybrid ad-supported and subscription revenue streams forces media organizations to reconcile complex data sources, formats, and requirements," said Mark Moeder, CEO of SymphonyAI Media. "Deriving insight from this new data ecosystem gives content sellers and service providers clarity around the value of the content they seek to monetize."

The whitepaper also reports 48% of subscribers cited content or a specific program as the primary motivation to subscribe to a new service. Content performance data is an increasingly valuable asset as media organizations must continuously assess, demonstrate, and predict the value of a service's catalog within the licensing ecosystem. Data-driven solutions that can measure and predict the profit generated by a specific asset, series, or partnership enable media organizations to optimize pricing terms for both direct-to-consumer and licensed distribution, align offerings with specific audience interests, and optimize revenue models.

"Considering the dynamic nature of the media and entertainment industry, content analytics solutions are essential for content sellers and streaming services to optimally monetize content in a complex revenue ecosystem," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.

This whitepaper is available for download. Parks Associates is hosting Future of Video this week, in LA at the Marina Del Ray Marriot, sharing research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. To request more data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

About SymphonyAI Media
SymphonyAI Media, the media and entertainment business unit of SymphonyAI, is the leading provider of AI-powered cloud solutions that deliver actionable content, distributor, and customer insights to global media and entertainment organizations. Our Revedia platform helps to simplify complex data, maximize content value, and optimize revenue. SymphonyAI Media has successfully enabled financial integrity and strategic revenue management across linear and digital distribution channels for over 30 years, and has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations comprising more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Visit www.symphonymedia.com.

Contact:
Rosimely Sera
Parks Associates
972.996.0233

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-nearly-half-of-ott-subscribers-hop-between-services-multiple-times-over-a-12-month-period-301701663.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Hut 8 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shenif Visram, CPA, CMA as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. With more than 20 years of financial management experience in the infrastructure and technology businesses, Shenif brings a wealth of leadership expertise

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans hit record high

    More Americans are taking retirement savings out of their accounts due to an "an immediate and heavy financial need."

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Oil to average US$92 in 2023 as 'strong cycle' kicks in: RBC

    RBC admits its forecast may seem "lofty" after oil's recent decline, but says medium-term fundamentals are in place.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • Hit by COVID wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

    From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine. After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID stance last week. Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov. 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

  • Lincoln Electric poised to enter the EV charger market

    It was almost a no-brainer for Lincoln Electric Co. to decide to enter the electric vehicle charger market. The Euclid, Ohio, company is "a world-class manufacturer of power-conversion devices" in the form of arc welders, said Steve Sumner, Lincoln Electric's vice president of corporate innovation. Given Lincoln Electric's well-established supply chain and manufacturing know-how — not to mention its relationships with automakers — the company has reengineered its welders as EV chargers.