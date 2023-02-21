U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,050.00
    -37.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,544.00
    -322.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,240.75
    -149.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.60
    -22.10 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    +0.0640 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    22.41
    +2.24 (+11.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9350
    +0.6750 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,648.11
    -236.76 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.42
    +16.09 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,990.33
    -23.98 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Parks Associates: Preference for DIY Install is Dropping, as Installation Difficulties Drive Returns

·2 min read

Smart home and CE consumer research study finds nearly one-half of households now prefer working with a professional technician

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest  research, Quantified Consumer: Support Services for Modern Connected Lifestyles, reveals US household preferences for DIY install are dropping, as installation difficulties are driving product returns. The Quantified Consumer study of 10,000 US Internet households examines the support needs and options for consumers buying, installing, and using consumer electronics (CE) and smart home devices.

The research also shows that the number of households selecting self-install has declined nearly 30% since 2019. Nearly one-half of household now prefer working with a professional technician, and in-home support is the most appealing manner of professional support.

"New work-at-home activities make home network dependability more critical than in the past," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These activities are driving high willingness to pay for support services, either as part of a device price at acquisition or an aftermarket service add-on. Providers have new opportunities to support consumers' remote work lifestyles and to provide that support virtually."

For more information on Quantified Consumer: Support Services for Modern Connected Lifestyles, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Rosey Sera at 354161@email4pr.com, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-preference-for-diy-install-is-dropping-as-installation-difficulties-drive-returns-301751287.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Ope

  • Teck’s Sweeping Overhaul May Make It a Target for Larger Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. will spin off its steelmaking coal business and plans to simplify its share structure, in a sweeping overhaul that is likely to make the Canadian miner an increasingly attractive target for larger rivals.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeti

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips' top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70% plunge in the company's market value, it said on Tuesday. Given the company's performance and negative experience of shareholders and other stakeholders, the current management board has waived any 2022 annual incentive payouts, the company said in its annual report. "2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders," it said.

  • Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China

    China’s biggest videogame company is seeking to be the country’s exclusive seller of the Facebook parent company’s popular virtual-reality headset.

  • You CAN Retire In A Recession

    You don't have to put off retiring if a recession temporarily hits your retirement savings. Consider some of these options.

  • Why Big Layoff Announcements Don’t Always Mean Big Workforce Cuts

    Job-cut announcements can make headlines and move stock prices, but they don’t always leave companies that much smaller.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.