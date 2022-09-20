U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0060 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7310
    +0.5130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,902.91
    -628.42 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.94
    -6.09 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Parks Canada and Huu-ay-aht First Nations gather to officially reveal a plaque honouring Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site

·5 min read

ANACLA, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Parks Canada celebrated the installation of a plaque at Huu-ay‑aht First Nations' Kiix̣in Village and Fortress (Kiix̣in) to officially commemorate the designation of Kiix̣in as a National Historic Site of Canada.

Caption: On September 20, 2022, Timothy Christian, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr., Parks Canada President and CEO Ron Hallman and Karen Haugen, Superintendent of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve unveil the commemorative plaque on a beautifully carved cedar frame at Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site at Anacla, British Columbia. Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)
Caption: On September 20, 2022, Timothy Christian, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr., Parks Canada President and CEO Ron Hallman and Karen Haugen, Superintendent of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve unveil the commemorative plaque on a beautifully carved cedar frame at Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site at Anacla, British Columbia. Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Kiix̣in is the site of a 19th-century village and fortress that exhibits evidence of continuous occupation of the area for almost 3,000 years, dating back to 1000 BCE. It is also the only known traditional First Nation's village of more than 100 villages on the southern British Columbia coast that still features significant, standing traditional architecture. The site's natural features made it an ideal location for occupation and defense. It is characteristic of Nuu-chah-nulth defensive sites and warfare patterns, resource extraction and commercial practices, and illustrates changing Nuu-chah-nulth political and economic patterns in the 18th and 19th centuries. To this day, it remains a sacred site to Huu-ay-aht First Nations people.

In 1999, the Government of Canada designated Kiix̣in as a national historic site, with the official recognition referring to four distinct archaeological sites, which include the main village and fortress and two related archaeological sites. In 2002, a commemorative plaque was presented to Huu-ay-aht First Nations by Parks Canada, and today, both parties came together to reveal the plaque which has now been installed on a beautifully carved cedar frame at the Kiix̣in Village and Fortress for visitors and locals to enjoy.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations has three Sacred Principles: ʔiisaak (Greater Respect), Hišuk ma c̓awak (Everything is One), and ʔuuʔałuk (Taking Care Of). Since declaring Kiix̣in a national historic site in 1999, these sacred principles, as they pertain to the land, Huu-ay-aht's Ḥahuułi (traditional territory), have been upheld, protected and valued, and efforts will be made to continue honouring these principles for years to come.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations offers guided tours of Kiix̣in, with traditional knowledge holders, to enrich and teach all who are interested in learning about the history, culture, and traditions of the first peoples of this land. Tours take place between May and September. More information about Kiix̣in and the tours can be found at kiixin.ca.

Quotes

"Today, Parks Canada is honoured to join with Huu-ay-aht First Nations in commemorating Kiix̣in Fortress National Historic Site. National historic designations are the most significant form of historical recognition that is bestowed by the Government of Canada. Parks Canada has enjoyed a positive relationship with the Huu-ay-aht and this designation would not be possible, nor as meaningful, without this Nation's commitment to preserving and sharing its knowledge and history."

Ron Hallman,
Parks Canada President and CEO

"This official installation of the plaque signifies the importance of Kiix̣in and the rich history it tells. Kiix̣in is the main attraction of Huu-ay-aht's cultural tourism as it offers a truly unique cultural experience for guests who come and visit Huu-ay-aht's Ḥahuułi (traditional territory). Now, when visitors come to Kiix̣in, they will hear our stories, see our culture and understand the great Canadian national historical site designation it holds."

Robert J. Dennis Sr.
Chief Councillor, Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past.

  • Huu-ay-aht First Nations is an indigenous community located on the west coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. It is a part of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, formerly called the Nootka. Huu-ay-aht is a party to the Maa-nulth Final Agreement, a modern treaty that grants its five member-nations constitutionally protected self-government as well as ownership, control, and law-making authority over their lands and re-sources. For more information, visit huuayaht.org.

  • Kiix̣in is managed by Huu-ay-aht First Nations. Huu-ay-aht First Nations is a self-governing First Nation and signatory to the Maa-Nulth First Nations Final Agreement. The Traditional Territory and Treaty Settlement Land is situated in Barclay Sound on the west coast of Vancouver Island, at the entrance to Alberni Inlet. The Nation is committed to balancing the objectives of strong and diverse economic growth with environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

  • Parks Canada works together with Huu-ay-aht First Nations on a cooperative management board to operate Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. While Kiix̣in is outside of the national park reserve boundary, historic designations, such as the one for Kiix̣in, occur under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and present and commemorate all aspects of Canada's history.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to a renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.

  • National historic sites represent thousands of years of human history. These are places of profound importance to Canada as they bear witness to our country's defining moments and illustrate its human creativity and cultural traditions. Each national historic site tells its own unique story, part of the greater story of Canada, contributing a sense of time, identity, and place to our understanding of Canada as a whole.

  • Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic importance of the sites, people and events that have marked Canada's history.

  • The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application

Related Links

Kiixin National Historic Site of Canada 
Huu-ay-aht First Nations 
Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site - Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada  
Parks Canada Agency
Media Images

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c3179.html

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Advances Two Huge Passenger-Friendly Changes

    Royal Caribbean is making a big change to the cruise line's drink package and doing something else its customers should really like.

  • Disney, Universal Get New Theme Park Competition from Sony

    Disney and Universal Studios have already been doing this for years, and now Sony Pictures is jumping on board. Disney operates theme parks around the world in the U.S., Japan, France and China. Universal Studios operates across the globe in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, China and Spain.

  • Airbnb guests grow tired of 'chore lists' tied to bookings

    Airbnb travelers have begun criticizing the compliancy list of chores attached to bookings they claim to be covered by cleaning fees.

  • TSA line stretching into Seattle parking garage caused hour-plus waits

    Security lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport stretched all the way back into the parking garage over the weekend, with some travelers reporting hours-long waits that caused them to miss flights. "We apologize and are listening," the airport said Saturday in a travel alert posted to Twitter. "Please give yourself plenty of time to get through security to reach your gate."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Airpor

  • First look: United Airlines to open new luxury lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of planned growth

    United Airlines is adding new luxury amenities at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it plans to grow its operations there over the next several years.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Airbnb?

    Since Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) IPO in December 2020, the stock has provided a less-than-inspiring return of negative 13%. After all, the company faced (and continues to face) an extremely challenging environment, including a tech stock market crash, a global pandemic, rising interest rates, and decades-high inflation. Now, with recession worries mounting, investors are rightfully wondering if right now is the right time to buy Airbnb.

  • 6 Florida Neighborhoods Perfect for a Luxurious Retirement

    Florida has been a prime destination for retirees for generations. While the cost of living has gone up in the Sunshine State, tax incentives can mitigate some of that expense -- then, of course,...

  • Can Carnival Get Cruise Line Stocks Back on Track?

    The leading cruise line operator has a lot to prove this month. Carnival carries the weight of the industry.

  • Delta Hopes Better Seats Will Draw Travelers

    Despite the fact that airline industry was given more than $50 billion in pandemic relief money, service over the past couple of years has dropped off the map as airlines repeatedly stranded thousands of passengers during some of the busiest travel weekends. Now, at least one airline is stepping up its game to improve the customer experience, for a price. Atlanta-based airline Delta Air Lines announced plans to overhaul its onboard service experience for passengers flying its premium economy cabin on long flights.

  • Airline Stocks Are Grounded. The Usual Late-Year Gains May Not Land.

    Owning the shares in August, September, and November has historically been a winning strategy. But there are reasons for caution right now.

  • Frontier Airlines Is Having a 100% Off Sale — for One Day Only

    The airline wants to help you get "100% back to your travel goals."

  • Google Streamlines Search for Train Trips in Europe

    Google is trying to improve the search for train routes in Europe, a move that will likely enhance its own position in the sector. For example, when users enter “Berlin to Vienna trains” in Google.com, the query generates a module that enables people to enter a departure date and time of day, and then to […]

  • Newark Airport Will No Longer Be Considered An NYC Airport Starting Next Month

    If you frequently fly into or out of New York City, you know the three main airports are JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark.

  • Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

    The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it had denied a request by regional airline Republic Airways to reduce the number of hours needed to train a co-pilot. The head of a pilots union hailed the decision as a "huge win" for flying safety while Republic's CEO said he was disappointed at the decision, saying Republic's proposal would have enhanced safety. Indiana-based Republic had sought an exemption that would allow graduates from its pilot training program to apply for a restricted airline transport pilot certificate with the same reduced aeronautical experience as military or former military pilots.

  • San Francisco’s Biggest Conference Is Back But a Full Recovery Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of techies will frolic through kitschy national park-themed decorations in San Francisco’s downtown this week as Salesforce Inc.’s annual Dreamforce conference returns in full after two pandemic years.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeou

  • The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound

    Air New Zealand’s brand-new direct flight service between NYC and Auckland will feature bunk bed-style Skynests starting in 2024.

  • U.S. denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it had denied a request by regional airline Republic Airways to reduce the number of hours needed to train a co-pilot. The head of a pilots union hailed the decision as a "huge win" for flying safety while Republic's CEO said he was disappointed at the decision, saying Republic's proposal would have enhanced safety. Indiana-based Republic had sought an exemption that would allow graduates from its pilot training program to apply for a restricted airline transport pilot certificate with the same reduced aeronautical experience as military or former military pilots.

  • Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin lists for the first time ever for less than $1 million

    A Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, which was designed in 1954, is on the market for the first time, listed for $725,000.

  • Disney Parks Blends Virtual and Physical Experiences to Elevate Storytelling

    Disney plans to develop more immersive storytelling attractions and theme parks that will seamlessly mix virtual and physical experiences as it approaches its 100th anniversary. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will continue to invest in “next generation storytelling,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products on Tuesday at Skift Global Forum in […]