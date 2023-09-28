Parkson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PARKSON) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Parkson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PARKSON) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Parkson Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM340m ÷ (RM8.7b - RM2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Parkson Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.3%.

View our latest analysis for Parkson Holdings Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Parkson Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Parkson Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Parkson Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 9,786% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Parkson Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Parkson Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Parkson Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Parkson Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.