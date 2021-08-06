U.S. markets closed

Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

·16 min read
In this article:
FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline" or the "Bank") – announced second quarter 2021 earnings.

Parkway recorded net income of $2.3 million, or $0.38 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $4.1 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.46 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, "Our second quarter and first half earnings increased despite the continued pressure on net interest margin from historically low interest rates and increasingly competitive loan pricing. Solid organic loan growth along with decreases in interest expense on deposits led to higher net interest income while we continued to manage operating expenses with only modest increases from recent branching activities. Our new branches in North Carolina have exceeded expectations despite the fact they were opened during a global pandemic and we are extremely pleased with the way the Skyline brand has been received in these communities. In addition to our strong organic loan growth, we were also able to close approximately 1,670 SBA-PPP loans funding $46.6 million during the first half of 2021, and our team remains committed to our customers in helping them to obtain forgiveness through the program."

Highlights

  • Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.38 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.69% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.70% in the first quarter of 2021, and 3.95% in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Total assets increased $152.7 million, or 19.23%, to $946.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $794.2 million a year earlier.

  • Net loans increased $46.1 million, or 7.14%, to $692.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $645.9 million a year earlier.

  • Total deposits increased $155.1 million, or 22.44%, to $846.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $691.2 million a year earlier.

  • Return on average assets increased to 0.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 0.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Return on average equity increased to 10.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 5.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • The Company repurchased 35,000 shares through the share repurchase program during the second quarter of 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response

  • The Bank has shifted its branch lobby operations over the past year in accordance with government mandates and by taking case count data into consideration. In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank reopened its lobby doors in addition to continuing to serve its customers through drive-thru and online banking services.

  • The Bank began receiving requests for loan deferments on March 23, 2020 and as of June 30, 2021, four loans with total outstanding balances of $2.8 million remained in deferment status.

  • The Bank participated in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") and gross SBA-PPP loans totaling $65.6 million with net deferred fees of $4.2 million remain on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. Contractual interest earned on SBA-PPP loans totaled $183 thousand in the second quarter of 2021, while net fees recognized totaled $727 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter, First Half 2021 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a provision for loan losses of $195 thousand in the 2021 period and a $414 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year. Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison primarily due to organic loan growth and SBA-PPP related interest and fees. Interest income on securities increased by $211 thousand in the quarterly comparison, as a result of the $69.9 million increase in the securities portfolio from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The Company successfully reduced interest expense on deposits by $215 thousand, or 26.00%, in the quarterly comparison, reflecting continued rate reductions in deposit offerings. Lower-cost core deposits (demand deposits, savings, and money market accounts) grew by $31.2 million or 5.08% during the second quarter of 2021. The growth in core deposits can be attributed to SBA-PPP funding and government stimulus programs, in addition to organic growth in our current markets.

For the first half of 2021, net interest income after provision for loan losses was $14.9 million compared to $13.0 million for the first half of 2020. Interest income increased by $1.2 million, primarily due to an increase in loan interest income of $974 thousand, and a $290 thousand increase from the securities portfolio during the first half of 2021, compared to the first half of 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $359 thousand for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year. As previously discussed, this is a reflection of the reduced rates for interest bearing demand deposits, time deposits, and savings products.

Total noninterest income was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily a result of an increase in service charges and fees of $205 thousand and a one-time lease termination fee recorded in other income for the second quarter of 2021 totaling $200 thousand. For the first six months of 2021, noninterest income increased by $400 thousand compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in mortgage origination income of $205 thousand and an increase in service charges and fees of $193 thousand. During the first half of 2020, there were realized gains on securities of $212 thousand. During the first six months of 2021, while there were no realized gains recognized, the Company had a one-time lease termination fee of $200 thousand.

Total noninterest expenses increased by $198 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to employee and branch costs associated with branch expansion in North Carolina that occurred in 2020. Salary and benefit costs increased by $20 thousand, while occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $100 thousand. Professional fees increased by $56 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, total noninterest expenses increased by $554 thousand compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to employee and branch costs associated with branch expansion. Salary and benefit cost increased by $106 thousand, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $231 thousand, and data processing expenses increased by $83 thousand from the first six months of 2020 to 2021.

Income tax expense increased by $334 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison, and $376 thousand in the six-month period comparisons. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net income before taxes of $1.5 million in the quarterly comparison, and a $1.8 million increase in the six-month comparison.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased in the second quarter of 2021 by $40.1 million, or 4.42%, to $946.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $906.8 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $91.5 million, or 10.70%, from $855.4 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the $39.1 million increase in deposits.

Total loans decreased during the second quarter by $306 thousand, or 0.04%, to $697.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $697.7 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $33.3 million, or 5.01%, compared to $664.1 million at December 31, 2020. SBA-PPP loans decreased by $10.2 million during the second quarter 2021; however, this decrease was offset by higher yielding organic loan growth of $10.7 million during the quarter. Gross loans for the second quarter of 2021 included $65.6 million in PPP loans, and net deferred fees of $4.2 million.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.29% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.73% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was approximately 0.77% of total loans, compared to 0.72% at June 30, 2020. The allowance ratio excluding $61.5 million of PPP loans would have been 0.84% at June 30, 2021. Management's estimate of probable credit losses inherent in the acquired Cardinal Bankshares Corporation and Great State Bank loan portfolios was reflected as a purchase discount which will continue to be accreted into income over the remaining life of the acquired loans. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining unaccreted discount on the acquired loan portfolios totaled $1.4 million.

Investment securities increased by $13.3 million during the second quarter to $102.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $89.6 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $69.4 million from $33.5 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 was the result of $14.4 million in purchases and unrealized gains of $588 thousand, primarily offset by paydowns of $1.4 million and maturities of $150 thousand.

Total deposits increased in the second quarter of 2021 by $39.1 million, or 4.84%, to $846.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $807.3 million at March 31, 2021, and increased $90.8 million, or 12.02%, compared to $755.5 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $155.1 million, or 22.44%, from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The increases in deposit balances came as a result of the Bank's participation in the SBA-PPP program, government stimulus programs, branch expansion into new markets, and growth in our existing locations. Total increases for the second quarter of 2021 included a $12.9 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, while interest bearing deposits increased by $26.2 million over the same time period. The increase in interest bearing deposits was due to an $11.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $3.7 million increase in money markets, a $3.2 million increase in saving accounts, and a $7.8 million increase in time deposits.

Stockholders' equity increased by $2.4 million, or 2.78%, to $87.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $84.7 million three months earlier, and increased $1.9 million, or 2.28%, from $85.1 million at December 31, 2020. The increase during the quarter was due to earnings of $2.3 million and a $464 thousand net change in unrealized gains during the quarter, offset by stock repurchases of $427 thousand. Book value increased from $14.08 per share at December 31, 2020, and $14.00 per share at March 31, 2021, to $14.47 per share at June 30, 2021.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the combined company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the combined company's market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and other factors identified in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See Attached Financial Statements for quarter ending June 30, 2021)

Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021; March 31, 2021; December 31, 2020; June 30, 2020



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


June 30,

(dollars in thousands except share amounts)

2021


2021


2020


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Unaudited)

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$ 11,049


$ 10,728


$ 10,009


$ 11,968

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

70,520


44,760


84,863


36,835

Federal funds sold

745


751


817


236

Investment securities available for sale

102,895


89,557


33,507


33,006

Restricted equity securities

2,209


2,209


2,416


2,416

Loans

697,379


697,685


664,095


650,599

Allowance for loan losses

(5,342)


(5,051)


(4,900)


(4,654)

Net loans

692,037


692,634


659,195


645,945

Cash value of life insurance

18,520


18,412


18,304


18,071

Properties and equipment, net

28,150


26,691


26,591


26,074

Accrued interest receivable

2,601


2,412


2,355


2,576

Core deposit intangible

2,032


2,195


2,359


2,685

Goodwill

3,257


3,257


3,257


3,257

Deferred tax assets, net

1,783


1,828


1,019


1,588

Other assets

11,143


11,391


10,695


9,531

Total assets

$ 946,941


$ 906,825


$ 855,387


$ 794,188









Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$ 274,663


$ 261,734


$ 231,852


$ 219,845

Interest-bearing

571,685


545,526


523,676


471,393

Total deposits

846,348


807,260


755,528


691,238









Borrowings

10,000


10,000


10,000


15,375

Accrued interest payable

88


148


124


126

Other liabilities

3,455


4,720


4,629


4,346

Total liabilities

859,891


822,128


770,281


711,085









Stockholders' Equity








Common stock and surplus

39,218


39,631


39,740


39,885

Retained earnings

49,251


46,949


45,887


43,579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,419)


(1,883)


(521)


(361)

Total stockholders' equity

87,050


84,697


85,106


83,103

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 946,941


$ 906,825


$ 855,387


$ 794,188

Book value per share

$ 14.47


$ 14.00


$ 14.08


$ 13.71

Tangible book value per share

$ 13.59


$ 13.10


$ 13.15


$ 12.73

















Asset Quality Indicators








Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21%


0.32%


0.56%


0.60%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.29%


0.41%


0.72%


0.73%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.77%


0.72%


0.74%


0.72%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

268.17%


175.26%


102.02%


97.65%

Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(dollars in thousands except share amounts)

2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Interest income










Loans and fees on loans

$ 8,080


$ 7,753


$ 7,440


$ 15,833


$ 14,859

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

29


37


26


66


153

Federal funds sold

-


-


-


-


3

Interest on securities

366


250


155


616


326

Dividends

46


12


50


58


68


8,521


8,052


7,671


16,573


15,409

Interest expense










Deposits

612


689


827


1,301


1,660

Interest on borrowings

21


20


24


41


45


633


709


851


1,342


1,705

Net interest income

7,888


7,343


6,820


15,231


13,704











Provision for loan losses

195


162


414


357


736

Net interest income after










provision for loan losses

7,693


7,181


6,406


14,874


12,968











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

331


296


269


627


690

Other service charges and fees

660


606


517


1,266


1,010

Net realized gains (losses) on securities

-


-


-


-


212

Mortgage origination fees

277


309


252


586


381

Increase in cash value of life insurance

108


108


108


216


216

Other income

242


92


22


334


120


1,618


1,411


1,168


3,029


2,629

Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

3,612


3,555


3,592


7,167


7,061

Occupancy and equipment

875


914


775


1,789


1,558

Data processing expense

470


496


467


966


883

FDIC Assessments

76


77


60


153


75

Advertising

191


110


184


301


290

Bank franchise tax

127


126


122


253


232

Director fees

87


60


61


147


131

Professional fees

161


187


105


348


247

Telephone expense

93


105


99


198


183

Core deposit intangible amortization

163


164


192


327


385

Other expense

562


491


562


1,053


1,103


6,417


6,285


6,219


12,702


12,148

Net income before income taxes

2,894


2,307


1,355


5,201


3,449











Income tax expense

592


460


258


1,052


676

Net income

$ 2,302


$ 1,847


$ 1,097


$ 4,149


$ 2,773











Net income per share

$ 0.38


$ 0.31


$ 0.18


$ 0.69


$ 0.46

Weighted average shares outstanding

6,039,011


6,043,269


6,066,704


6,041,129


6,094,160

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.00


$ 0.13


$ 0.00


$ 0.13


$ 0.13

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkway-acquisition-corp-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301350560.html

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.

