Parle Products, World's Largest Selling Biscuit Brand, Teams with IBM to Drive Growth Through Hybrid Cloud

ARMONK, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that it is working with Parle Products Pvt Ltd (Parle), the largest selling biscuit brand in India, to help it more quickly and effectively bring its products to market by leveraging IBM Cloud. Parle will leverage IBM's transformative hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, along with its leading security and industry expertise with IBM's business consulting and technology services. This will help Parle get its products, such as Parle-G, the world's top-selling biscuit by volume -- to market at the right time and in the right place.

By embracing a hybrid cloud-based approach, Parle expects to innovate more quickly – finding new ways to get its products into the homes of consumers, even as the global pandemic creates challenges in the supply chain and mandates that some employees work remotely. Through streamlining operations and achieving greater scalability to meet changing demands, Parle expects to witness business growth in India and beyond.

Ajay Chauhan, Executive Director, Parle Products, said, "As the largest biscuit brand provider in India, our priority is meeting the growing demands of Indian consumers. By working with IBM to accelerate our journey to the cloud and strengthen our security posture, we will work to uncover new ways to reduce time-to-market and streamline operations – a significant milestone for us."

Parle will leverage key IBM technologies and services across hybrid cloud and AI:

Cloud – By migrating its mission-critical SAP workloads, ERP, supply chain, and analytics applications to IBM Cloud, Parle can boost productivity across business functions such as finance, HR, and procurement. This can also help the company meet the evolving needs of its growing ecosystem of wholesalers and retailers.

AI- With the intelligent AI-based supply chain, IBM will help design a critical KPIs-based performance management framework using IBM Watson Studio to measure and monitor the health of Parle's business processes and their outcomes. Intelligent workflows will further fuel Parle's agenda on appropriate product mix, faster planning and scheduling, and optimized supply chain costs.

Services – Parle will be leveraging IBM's deep industry expertise with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Technology Services (GTS) to host its workloads on IBM Cloud.

Security - By leveraging IBM's Security Operations Center (SOC) to enhance its security posture, Parle will work with IBM to design, build, and manage a comprehensive security program designed to increase its resiliency and security. The organization will also leverage IBM X-Force Red's services to uncover vulnerabilities across applications and networks. X-Force Red will support Parle's security teams to identify and remediate security flaws across their entire digital ecosystem.

"The global pandemic has demanded businesses to become digital overnight and quickly adjust to life in a virtual world," said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform. "Every industry has had to accelerate their transformation and are turning to the cloud to enable that. "Parle quickly shifted its approach, by embracing an hybrid cloud strategy with IBM to leverage our cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise, with security at the forefront of their advancement. By implementing cloud and AI, Parle is able to bring their products seamlessly to millions of homes in India, despite the current challenging times."

IBM has a long-standing relationship with Parle, implementing and managing mission-critical ERP and other workloads. The work is designed to help Parle enhance demand sensing to increase efficiencies in production management, optimize inventory and logistics costs and bring intelligence to its sourcing activities.

