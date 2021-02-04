U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,600.00
    -27.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,406.50
    +12.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,152.40
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    56.13
    +0.44 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -11.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    26.60
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1310
    +0.0260 (+2.35%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    -2.65 (-10.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0820
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,661.50
    +1,786.28 (+4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    770.40
    +27.41 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,507.82
    -8.83 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,516.00
    -130.50 (-0.46%)
     

Parler CEO announces he's been 'terminated' by the company's board

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

The ‘free speech’ social network Parler spiked in popularity late last year before losing its ride on Amazon Web Services hosting and listings in major app stores following the January 6th riots that attacked the US Capitol Building. Now, according to Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, its CEO John Matze is out, informing staffers in a memo that he has been terminated by board members at the behest of major Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer.

The app had been a preferred outlet for supporters of Donald Trump who saw it as an alternative to facing possible moderation on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Now it remains offline without any update of when it may resume service, or publicly announced plan to restore its app on iOS or Android. In his memo on Friday Matze said “I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running, but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands.” Presumably some other z-tier social site will soon be in need of a leader to fail to maintain it at a level that’s acceptable to any commercial partners or even its own financial backers.

Latest Stories

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Qualcomm Warning Shows Semiconductor Shortages Are Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.“The shortage in the semiconductor industry is across the board,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon.Like most chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. These suppliers are trying and so far failing to adjust to a vigorous rebound in demand. The auto sector has complained about this recently, but Qualcomm’s comments show the problems are broader.When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders initially collapsed. But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers, while car buying has surged as people avoid public transport. That, in turn, has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases.Amon said orders for chips that run computers, cars and many other internet-connected devices are swamping the industry, which mostly relies on just a handful of factories in Asia. Supply should improve in the second half of 2021, he added.Qualcomm shares fell about 6% in extended trading. The stock closed at $162.30 on Wednesday in New York, leaving it up 6.5% in 2021.The company also reported quarterly results on Wednesday and gave an upbeat forecast. However, that didn’t satisfy some analysts and investors who have become more bullish on Qualcomm recently.Outgoing CEO Steve Mollenkopf said Qualcomm’s performance was curbed by supply constraints.Apple Inc., a major Qualcomm customer, said last week that sales of high-end iPhone 12 models were limited by the availability of some components. Earlier on Wednesday, General Motors Co. warned that a global semiconductor shortage will reduce production this year as the carmaker plans downtime at three plants.Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks and also supplies processors that give the devices their computer-like capabilities. With customers including Apple and Samsung, the company’s projections are a closely watched indicator of the health of the mobile phone market.In its fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was $8.24 billion, a gain of 62% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $8.25 billion. Net income was $2.12 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was $2.17 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.09.Last month, Qualcomm said Amon will succeed Mollenkopf, who will retire in June.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    My husband is intending to file a joint tax return, and told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working. Last year, while we were still married, he filed our joint return electronically against my wishes and without me knowing, and deposited the tax return in his bank account. Our divorce was finalized last November, so I no longer have access to his bank account.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 51.1% and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares tumbled 8% on Tuesday as the WallStreetBets-fueled short squeeze appears to be winding down for the time being. A flurry of large option trades in the two highly shorted stocks were mixed in nature on Tuesday as investors decide whether or not the short squeeze is over for good. The Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of GameStop and Nokia options. Here are a handful of the biggest: At 9:44 a.m., a trader bought 3,181 GameStop put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Friday at the ask price of $12.50. The trade represented a $3.97 million bearish bet. At 10:39 a.m., a trader bought 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.36. The trade represented a $1.36 million bullish bet. At 10:45 a.m, a trader sold 381 GameStop put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $124. The trade represented a $4.72 million bullish bet. At 11:02 a.m., a trader bought another 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.40. The trade represented a $1.4 million bullish bet. Related Link: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock. Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small size of the largest PayPal trades by institutional standards, they were likely not institutional hedges. Short Squeeze Volatility: GameStop and Nokia are two of the popular stocks that WallStreetBets and other retail traders have targeted in recent weeks in triggering short squeezes in some of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. In the past month, shares of Nokia spiked from under $4 to as high as $9.79 before dropping back down to around $4.50 on Tuesday. GameStop, which has the highest short percentage of float of any stock on the market, has been even more volatile. Shares skyrocketed from as low as $17.08 in January to new all-time highs of $483 this week before giving up a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday. GameStop shares were last trading at around $100. Even prior to the pandemic, both companies were struggling. In 2019, Nokia reported just $7 million in profits, its first positive net income since 2015. GameStop’s 2019 revenue was down 3% and it reported a net loss of $673 million. The WallStreetBets community helped drive a short squeeze in GameStop and other stocks that ultimately led to Robinhood and several other brokers limiting or banning buys of the most volatile stocks. The squeeze also hit hedge funds that were short GameStop and others extremely hard. Melvin Capital reported a 53% loss for the month of January and was forced to take $2.75 billion emergency investment from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Benzinga’s Take: The two largest GameStop option trades are short-term in nature, suggesting they are plays on the current short squeeze. The Nokia call purchases, on the other hand, don’t expire for nearly two years and maybe bets on the strength of the company’s underlying business. The $1.4 million Nokia call purchase has a break-even price of $6.40, suggesting at least 40.9% upside for the stock over the next two years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without ThemHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Ackman Raises Bet on Housing in Texas, Hawaii, Las Vegas

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager William Ackman is raising his bet that the migration of Americans to warmer, lower-tax cities is here to stay.

  • Workhorse: A Dangerous Short Game

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Growing Apple Car Speculation?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy As Chips Hitch Ride In Nio's New Electric Vehicle?

    Nvidia earnings are booming, fueled by takeover deals and strong demand in key segments. Nvidia stock has been a big winner. But is it a buy now?

  • Silver Plummets, and Gold Sells off Sharply Following the CME Margin Hike

    The precious metal complex (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) traded under pressure, with all precious metal futures contracts closing sharply lower on the day.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Needs to Come Down to Earth, Says Morgan Stanley

    With just over a month gone in 2021, several stocks have delivered investors phenomenal returns, for reasons that have little to do with fundamentals. Many of those posting unseemly gains have been names with high short interest. These companies have benefited from the coordinated acts of savvy retailers who collectively bought shares, sent them surging and set off a short squeeze. One such company is Virgin Galactic (SPCE), whose share price has skyrocketed 140% since the turn of the year. But don't get too excited, says Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, as he sees “very little company specific news” to merit the surge. Unlike some other struggling names which have profited from the buying frenzy, SPCE actually offers a unique proposition, in the form of novel ideas - space tourism and the potential of hypersonic point-to-point human transport. Jonas does make the point that there is a $70 “bull case” price target for SPCE, but is contingent on many moving parts falling into place. In addition to the short squeeze mania, the analyst says investors are possibly excited about the VSS Unity spaceplane’s upcoming test flights - planned to go ahead this month. Management has said they have identified the problem related to the rocket motor controller which caused the company to abort its December test flight. However, the analyst says expectations should be tempered by a “slower ramp to commercial operations this year due to Covid and testing delays.” Considering the unprecedented nature of such a venture, there are other long-term issues to consider. “We don’t believe demand for Virgin Galactic’s space travel experience will be a problem,” the analyst opined. “The bigger challenge will be scaling the technology from prototype to high-turnaround spaceships as well as building the supporting service/manufacturing footprint.” Accordingly, Jonas downgraded SPCE from Overweight (i.e. Buy) to Equal-Weight (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did bump the price target up to $30 from $24. Nevertheless, the implication for investors is a painful 48% drop from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) So, that’s Morgan Stanley’s view, what does the rest of the Street make of SPCE’s prospects? With 2 Buys and 1 additional Hold, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, on where the share price is heading, a bleaker picture emerges; Shares will be changing hands at a 44% discount over the next 12 months, given the average price target currently stands at $32. (See SPCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. and South Africa variants. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Pfizer Is Ready, Even For COVID-19 Variants

    This week is all about healthcare with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Regeneron Pharmaceticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting earnings. But, what is under the spotlight is the effort pharmaceutical and biotech companies are making to combat COVID-19 or more precisely, the vaccine. Pfizer was the first who brought it to the market and gained FDA approval along with using the ground-breaking mRNA technology successfully. Pfizer's Scientific Success To give you a better idea of how big its scientific success is, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) gave up on both of its coronavirus vaccine candidates on Monday after the company failed to produce favorable results in early-stage clinical testing. Although they appeared to be safe, neither succeed in producing stronger immunity. On a brighter note, Merck may well have a winner on its hands with its novel anti-inflammatory therapy, MK-7110 that could be the drug that doctors desperately need to save hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms. The phase 3 clinical trial data revealed promising data that patients treated with MK-7110 had a 50% lower risk of death or respiratory failure compared to those given a placebo. But, this doesn't diminish the fact that Pfizer's candidate plays a huge role in avoiding this scenario altogether. Covid-19 Variants Especially since Pfizer is ready to respond if COVID-19 variants demonstrate evidence of evading its vaccine. Last Thursday, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stated its vaccine was only 49% effective against B.1.351, the highly contagious strain found in South Africa. On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also revealed its one-shot vaccine was less potent against it, with its 66% effectiveness overall dropping to 57% against the South Africa strain. Not surprisingly, Pfizer's revenue exceeded estimations. Pfizer Earnings Revenue rose 12% to $11.68 billion from $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year which is better than the $11.43 billion that analysts expected. Adjusted EPS amounted to 42 cents, slightly under the expected 48 cents. The bottom line is that Pfizer's decade-long conversion into a pure-play, science, and innovation-company was put to the ultimate test with the pandemic and Pfizer delivered. Alongside demonstrating its scientific capacity, the dramatic shift in strategy along with rebranding started paying off. 2021 Forecasts The pharma giant improved its prior full-year earnings guidance from $3 to $3.10 to the range between $3.10 to $3.20. The forecast revenue range is between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion as Pfizer expects to sell about $15 billion in coronavirus vaccine doses with an adjusted pretax profit in the high 20% range of revenue. Joining Forces With Sanofi At the end of January, Sanofi announced that it has entered into an agreement with Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to support the manufacture and supply of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is being co-developed with Pfizer. Scientific development is one thing, and the administration of vaccines is another. The market is now reconciling that slowness in COVID vaccine response means the pandemic's impact may last longer than hoped. But without Pfizer's efforts, there would be no economic recovery to discuss. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Pfizer Is Ready Even for Covid-19 Variants appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGaming Activision Blizzard Is Expected To Show It Won The 2020 GameGoogle Smashed Top And Bottom-Line Wall Street Estimates© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.