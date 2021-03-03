Parler sues Amazon again, this time in Washington state

Parler may have voluntarily withdrawn its federal lawsuit against Amazon , but the company isn’t ready to give up its legal battle just yet. On the same day it dropped that previous suit, the company filed a new one against Amazon in a Washington state court, according to The Verge.

At the center of Parler’s complaint is the claim that Amazon broke its contract with the company when it didn’t honor a provision that allows clients 30 days to address an issue before service is terminated. Parler says it wouldn’t have signed up with Amazon if that provision hadn’t been in place. “Immediate termination — going dark — is unbelievably damaging,” it says in the complaint. “Getting 30 days either to cure or find another host is absolutely essentially [sic] to avoid millions of dollars in damages and potentially irreparable harm.” It also alleges Amazon “tried to justify the repudiation based on allegations against Parler that it “knew were false.”

Suit claims before AWS soured on Parler, Amazon knew Trump was considering joining Parler and that AWS was interesting in financing Parler as part of a "program for startups with high potential." — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) March 3, 2021

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as meritless. “… as shown by the evidence in Parler’s federal lawsuit, it was clear that there was significant content on Parler that encouraged and incited violence against others, which is a violation of our terms of service,” the spokesperson told Engadget. “Further, Parler was unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove this content, which coupled with an increase in this type of dangerous violent content, led to our suspension of their services.”

We’ve asked Parler for comment.