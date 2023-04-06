A Made-in-Canada Plan for a strong middle class, affordable economy, and healthy future

WINNIPEG, MB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's economic growth was the strongest in the G7 over the last year, and today, 830,000 more Canadians are employed than before the pandemic, including 19,300 in Manitoba. Inflation in Canada has fallen for eight months in a row. Our unemployment rate is near its record low, and, supported by our Canada-wide system of affordable early learning and childcare, the labour force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 reached a record high of 85.7 per cent in February.

Parliamentary Secretary Duguid highlights how Budget 2023 investments will make life more affordable for Canadians during keynote address to Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital, spoke with business and community leaders from across the province at a Manitoba Chambers of Commerce event to highlight Budget 2023 proposals making life more affordable.

Since 2015, the federal government's focus has been on investing in the middle class and growing the economy strengthening Canada's safety net. Budget 2023 builds on this important progress. To make life more affordable, Budget 2023 proposes the new Grocery Rebate, offering targeted inflation relief for 11 million Canadians and families who need it most with up to an additional $467 for eligible couples with children; an additional $234 for single Canadians without children; and an additional $225 for seniors, on average. Our government is also taking action to crack down on junk fees and predatory lending, lower credit card transaction fees for small businesses, and help Canadians keep more money in their pockets.

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable, and more affordable for people from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"Budget 2023 will make a real, positive difference in the lives and businesses of Manitobans. From grocery relief, to reducing credit card fees, and historic investments in improving our health care system, Budget 2023 is our plan to make life more affordable, and build a stronger, inclusive, more sustainable, and more secure Canadian economy—for everyone."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

