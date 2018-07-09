Parrot's new Anafi drone can zoom in, look upward, and fly anywhere

Until recently, if you wanted to buy a drone under $1,000, your research probably went like this: “Hmmm… which DJI model do I want?”

That’s because the Chinese company DJI is the Microsoft of the drone world. It’s the 800-pound gorilla of the industry.

Now, however, there’s been an attack from the French.

Parrot has been making fun little semi-toy drones for years. But its new Anafi drone ($700, named after a beautiful Greek island) is practically a cruise missile aimed at DJI’s Mavic drones. It offers seven features that DJI doesn’t—and some of them are brilliant.

The Parrot Anafi drone ($700) is a joy to fly.

Meet the Anafi

Like the DJI Mavic, the Anafi’s insecty legs fold up against the body for travel—and they all flip out the same way. (On the Mavic Air, two of the legs flip one way, two the other.) You get a carrying case as part of the package—10.8 x 3.5 x 3 inches, about the size of a water bottle. Including the controller, the whole package weighs only 2 pounds, which is much lighter than a Mavic setup.

Because the Anafi is long and skinny, though, the resulting package is bigger in your backpack than the Mavic—especially when you add the included remote control, which is glorious to hold but bulky. (You can fly the drone with the phone alone, but not nearly as far.)

The complete Anafi kit weighs only 2 pounds.

So what are the seven improvements?

The built-in 4K video camera can rotate up—a first on a consumer drone. That is, it can look down, straight ahead, or upward (you control it with a flipper on the remote). That’s handy when you want to film as you fly under things, like bridges, eaves, rock formations, and trees.

The camera has a zoom lens! This, too, is a new idea. When you’re filming in high definition, you get a 2.8X zoom that doesn’t degrade the footage; in 4K, it’s a 1.3X zoom. The zoom is incredibly useful—you’ll use it all the time. It means that you can keep the drone far away and unobtrusive, but still get a closer picture.

The battery gives you “25 minutes” of flying time, more than any of DJI’s consumer drones. That’s not much, and those figures are always exaggerated by 15% or so, but more is always better.

The Anafi doesn't withstand buffeting winds quite as well as DJI's drones.

The Anafi is quieter and lower-pitched.

HDR video! That means high dynamic range, a mode that minimizes “blown-out” white areas and muddy black dark ones (a weak spot in the Mavic cameras). No other consumer drone offers HDR video. On the Anafi, the results aren’t always great—they sometimes look fake—but when it works, it’s great to have.

In many situations, HDR video looks much better than the standard setting.

USB-C charging. On the Mavic, you must charge the battery from a power outlet. On the Anafi, you can recharge the battery from any USB jack—including the one on a laptop or a portable backup-battery, like the one you might carry for your phone. That feature can make a world of difference in the field, in a pinch.

It’s effortless to fly.

That last point requires some explanation.

Freedom of flight

DJI drones are designed to emphasize safety:

They have anti-collision sensors.

They refuse to fly near airports and other off-limits areas.

You have to turn on the drone, and the controller, with a short press/long press pattern on power button, which nobody guesses at first.

DJI drones fly home when there’s still 30% battery charge left, just to be conservative.

And so on. That’s all really well intentioned, but it sometimes means that your DJI drone beeps and flashes and just doesn’t do what you want it to. Often, you can’t guess what its problem is.