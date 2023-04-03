U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Parsec Capital Acquisitions, Inc. acquires majority interest in Enteractive Media Inc.

CNW Group
·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Enteractive Media Inc. and Parsec Capital Acquisitions Inc. are pleased to announce that Parsec has acquired a majority interest in Enteractive Media (the "Acquisition"). The new company will be home to a variety of innovative, industry leading businesses and platforms supporting the gaming, gambling and entertainment industries.

Enteractive Media logo (CNW Group/Enteractive Media Inc.)
Enteractive Media logo (CNW Group/Enteractive Media Inc.)

At the closing of the Acquisition, Patricia Trompeter, Edmund Moy, William Readdy, Daniel Elwell and Alec Burger resigned as directors and officers of Parsec and were replaced by Kelly Kellner and Terry Debono as directors.  Kelly Kellner was also appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Parsec.  Paul Haber remains a director and Parsec's Chief Financial Officers. Parsec is expected to change its name to GameChangerz Media Inc. in the near future and to reapply for a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Parsec also expects to acquire the remaining Enteractive Media shares held by minority stockholders which will result in Enteractive Media becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parsec.

Kelly Kellner, the new CEO of Parsec stated: "The completion of the acquisition means we are now ready to move forward with our vision of creating a game changing media and gaming company that will create shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

The companies had previously announced the signing of a merger agreement. The Acquisition superseded that proposed transaction structure.

Further announcements will be forthcoming to outline the company's international corporate strategy, its management team, its future growth and acquisition plans and a potential timeline for an exchange listing.

About Enteractive Media Inc

Enteractive is a media company focused on the sports entertainment and gaming sectors using multiple platforms to engage with it's viewers and monetize it's super affiliate business model.

To learn more visit:  www.enteractivemedia.ca

DISCLAIMER:
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsec-capital-acquisitions-inc-acquires-majority-interest-in-enteractive-media-inc-301787681.html

SOURCE Enteractive Media Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c2337.html

