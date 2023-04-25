Parsley Market size to grow by USD 1,193.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the improvements in packaging - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The parsley market size is set to grow by USD 1,193.44 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parsley Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

The market share growth of the fresh parsley segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Fresh parsley is a culinary herb that is freshly harvested, washed, packaged, and consumed. It is used to garnish and flavor foods and drinks. Due to its high vitamin K content, it also helps prevent Alzheimer's and eye diseases. Therefore, fresh parsley is in high demand due to its uses and benefits.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, download a sample report!

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the parsley market include AgriFutures Australia, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B and G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Camstar Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Geo Fresh Organic, GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Kroger Co., Litehouse Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett, Naturevibe Botanicals, NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O IJA, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health Products Inc., The Pahari Life, The Watkins Co., and Universal Parsley Indonesia. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the parsley market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Story continues

AgriFutures Australia - The company offers parsley oil, which is extracted from several parts of the parsley plant.

Aum Agri Freeze Foods - The company offers parsley solutions such as Parsley Seasoning.

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers parsley solutions such as Parsley Flakes.

Market trends such as growing demand for organic parsley are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as spoilage due to the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides is may threaten the growth of the market.

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Improvements in packaging are especially driving the growth of the market. When it comes to packaged parsley, it is important to ensure reliable quality and safety. In order to increase the marketability of their products, parsley manufacturers rely on the latest materials and packaging technology. For example, packing parsley using vertical flow wrappers (VFFS) reduces the overall time and is more cost effective. This technology allows large quantities of parsley products to be packaged in a relatively short time. This is estimated to drive the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of permaculture in parsley production is an important trend in the market. Permaculture is becoming a popular concept because of its focus on adopting sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural practices. It is the design and management of agricultural methods that lead to a sustainable future. It's a basic concept that can be used for herbs such as parsley, which are suitable plants for permaculture. Like a potted plant, parsley is compact and can grow in tight spaces, making it a great option for people with limited land. Hence, these trends are expected to fuel market growth.

Key Challenges

Corruption due to the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides is a major challenge hindering market growth. Parsley is exposed to chemicals during the manufacturing process. These harmful chemicals are absorbed by parsley leaves and cannot be removed by washing with water. Parsley use in food and beverages may be declining due to overuse of the chemicals. There are not many organic pesticides that are safe to use. Therefore, many growers use inorganic fertilizers. Unhealthy or fertile soils can also damage the final product. These chemicals not only harm plants but also harm the environment. Each year, much of the parsley produced is wasted by spoilage caused by the harsh chemicals used to grow it. This factor drives the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - Buy now!

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist parsley market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the parsley market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the parsley market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of parsley market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coriander oil market size is expected to increase by USD 33.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers coriander oil market segmentation by application (food and beverage, medical, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The health benefits associated with coriander oil are notably driving the coriander oil market growth.

The fruits and vegetables market in Egypt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 11.26 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vegetables and fruits), type (fresh, processed, and frozen), and application (commercial and household). The growth of the organized retail sector is the key factor driving the fruits and vegetables market growth in Egypt.

Parsley Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,193.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgriFutures Australia, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B and G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Camstar Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Geo Fresh Organic, GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Kroger Co., Litehouse Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett, Naturevibe Botanicals, NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O IJA, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health Products Inc., The Pahari Life, The Watkins Co., and Universal Parsley Indonesia Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global parsley market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AgriFutures Australia

12.4 Aum Agri Freeze Foods

12.5 B and G Foods Inc.

12.6 Badia Spices Inc.

12.7 Camstar Herbs Ltd.

12.8 Frontier Co. op

12.9 Geo Fresh Organic

12.10 Kroger Co.

12.11 Litehouse Inc.

12.12 McCormick and Co. Inc.

12.13 Morton and Bassett

12.14 Naturevibe Botanicals

12.15 NOMU Brands Pty Ltd.

12.16 Pereg Gourmet Spices

12.17 Swanson Health Products Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Parsley Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsley-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-193-44-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-improvements-in-packaging---technavio-301805999.html

SOURCE Technavio