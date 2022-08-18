Parsons Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Parsons Services Company

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices that improves global sustainability.



Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks.

“We define our core value of sustainability as the enhancement of environmental, economic, and social balance through client deliverables, business activities, employee actions, and community engagement,” said Mark Van Andel, Parsons’ Vice President of Environmental, Social, and Governance. “In line with our dedication to the principles set forth by the UN Global Compact, Parsons is proud to reaffirm our global commitment for taking responsible business action to solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

The UN Global Compact is a call for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainability is central to Parsons’ mission of delivering innovative critical infrastructure and national security solutions that enable a greener, safer, smarter, and connected world. In joining this global partnership, the company demonstrates our commitment not only to the ten principles set forth by the UN Global Compact, but also to the SDGs that outline the interconnected global tenets which must be addressed to improve the planet and create a better world for all people.

To learn more about how Parsons is delivering a better world, please visit www.parsons.com/care/

