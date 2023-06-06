Parsons' (NYSE:PSN) 33% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 7.4% in three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Parsons grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 33%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 13% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Parsons, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Parsons' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Parsons rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 2.4% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

