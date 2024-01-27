Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Parsons (NYSE:PSN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Parsons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$256m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Parsons has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Parsons' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Parsons here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Parsons doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Parsons has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Parsons' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Parsons. Furthermore the stock has climbed 86% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

