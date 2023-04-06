Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has secured the recompete Technical Support Services Contract 5 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with a ceiling value of $1.8 billion.

This contract will support the FAA's Aviation System Capital Investment Plan (CIP) and includes a base period of four years and two three-year option periods.

"Through this new award, we'll continue to leverage our engineering, infrastructure, and project management expertise to support the FAA in sustaining their global aviation leadership and modernizing the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world," commented Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons.

Also Read: Parsons' Strength Of New Contracts Trigger Upgrade By This Analyst; Predicts Upside Of Over 20% Next Year

Through this new contract, Parsons will support the implementation of the FAA's Aviation System CIP through engineering, construction, and project management services.

Price Action: PSN shares closed higher by 0.93% at $45.54 on Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Parsons Pockets Federal Aviation Administration Contract With $1.8B Ceiling originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.