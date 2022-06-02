U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Parsons to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Parsons Services Company
CENTREVILLE, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, Chairwoman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ofilos, Executive Vice President of Finance, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com


