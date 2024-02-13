Part of original Fleming family property in Clay County to begin new era of ownership

Tucked away on a moss-draped parcel of land in Fleming Island, a midcentury brick ranch home for sale may seem fairly nondescript — well-maintained and spacious, but otherwise not terribly exciting, except for the view.

Its location on 5.65 acres at the edge of the St. Johns River offers those stunning water vistas that instantly provide a note of serenity at the beginning or end of each day. This particular piece of real estate, however, also conveys with a big helping of local history.

The parcel was originally part of a sprawling plantation belonging to the Fleming family, for whom the community of Fleming Island was named.

For those who've ever wondered, yes — it really is an island, bounded by Black Creek, the St. Johns River and Swimming Pen Creek. The fourth water boundary is identified on surveys as impassable wetlands, which could be the source of some confusion. More than two centuries ago, it may have been a more pronounced stretch of open water, but time (and development) have a way of blurring some lines.

In the late 1700s, an Irishman by the name of George Fleming was working for a shipping firm in Charleston, S.C. According to Vishi Garig, Clay County archivist, Fleming's employer sent him at some point to St. Augustine, and he was so taken with the city that he never returned to Charleston.

A postcard showing the Fleming family home in its later incarnation as a hotel after the Civil War.

He married Dona Sophia Phillipa Fatio, one of three children born to Don Francisco Fatio (a wealthy local merchant) and his wife, Maria. Fleming later served as a captain in the Royal Colonial Spanish Army. For his service, he received a Spanish land grant of approximately 1,000 acres extending from the end of Old Church Road to Black Creek. The area became known as Fleming's Island, before local leaders dropped the "s" sometime in the next century.

He named his estate Hibernia, the Latin name for his native Ireland.

In a series of articles previously published in a Clay County newspaper, Garig reported that the first house Fleming built on the property burned during the Seminole Wars. The second home, a large, two-story white colonnaded structure, was begun in 1856 and stood for nearly 100 years. Its likeness can be seen on signage and other marketing materials for the also-named Hibernia Plantation, a modern neighborhood begun in the mid-1980s at the south end of Pine Avenue.

Story continues

Today, two Fleming descendants still own small portions of that original grant.

One of them is Margot Fleming Ritchie, a direct descendant who now lives in Texas with her family. She and her husband, Scott, began their careers in Northeast Florida. They married in 1979 and moved into Holly Cottage, which was originally a guest house on the property of Hibernia during its years as a resort after the Civil War. Built about 1898, it's now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Their children are the seventh generation of the Fleming family.

This home is on the parcel of property originally owned by the family named for Fleming Island.

Scott Ritchie was so intrigued by his wife's family history that he became a full-time historian after 36 years as an educator. He eventually wrote a book, "The Flemings of Fleming Island," published in 2019.

"My wife and I still own a little less than 5 acres immediately adjacent and to the north of her Aunt Nancy's place. Her second cousin owns a little less than 8 acres nearby," he said. "That's all that is left in the family."

Historic Fleming Island property for sale

The current 4,077-square-foot home at 6975 Old Church Road is listed as a pending sale for $2,850,000 by Leighton Tesche of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. Tesche has her own family connections to the property.

According to Tesche, Ralph Gibson and his wife purchased the original home from the Fleming family in the mid-1950s in hopes of restoring the century-old structure. The Gibsons lived on Old Church Road for nearly 25 years before selling to the Morris family — Tesche's aunt and uncle.

"Sadly, the Gibsons discovered too much termite damage," Tesche said. "They demolished the building but saved many of the building materials and architectural features."

Among those salvaged materials were bricks from the seven fireplaces of the original house, which were used for part of the exterior and fireplaces for the new home. Many of the original windows were used in the new home, beams, heart of pine flooring, three of the original fireplace mantles and a skylight, along with several doors and hardware.

The bathhouse and pool are reportedly among the oldest in Florida still in existence. Efforts are underway to secure an historic marker.

In addition, a spring-fed pool and bathhouse — believed to be among the oldest still in use in Florida — are original to the property. Both were installed by George Fleming's grandson Frederic A. Fleming for his new wife, Margot, along with a tennis court, in 1885. He kept the family homestead thriving as a resort after the death of his mother, Margaret Seton Fleming, in 1878.

It was her life that inspired the novel "Margaret's Story" by Eugenia Price, which Tesche read as a young girl.

"I knew a little about Fleming Island from 'Margaret's Story,' but not much more than that, other than that my family lived on part of the original family property," Tesche said. "They told me more about Margaret."

Circa 1870s: Frederic Fleming Sr., seated second from left, back row, is pictured on the porch of Hibernia House with other Fleming family members. His wife, Margaret Seton Fleming, is shown in the middle of the second row.

The current trust for the property on Old Church Road has a deed restriction for one home only and stipulates that the parcel is not to be subdivided. That should be some comfort to current members of the Fleming family, many of whom have concerns about the disappearance of their remaining physical legacy.

"The most tangible part of the Fleming family legacy — the most likely piece to survive another few generations — is St. Margaret's Episcopal Church," said Scott Ritchie. "Several of the extended family, as well as others who are not family members, are very concerned about its future."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Home for sale in Fleming Island has ties to community's namesake