U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.76
    -5.83 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,819.14
    -90.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,188.84
    +49.96 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.30
    -28.40 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.67
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0145 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1610
    -1.8010 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.79
    +35.88 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Be Part of the Solution for Healthy Water Worldwide with Philippe Cousteau, Jr., Xylem Watermark and the 2023 EarthEcho Water Challenge

·4 min read

--Youth Lead the Charge in World Water Day Events Across the Country and Around the World --

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching March 22nd to coincide with the United Nations World Water Day, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is one of the world's largest civic science programs, empowering more than 1.7 million young people and community members in 146 countries to connect with and protect their local waterways. The Water Challenge features a host of online tools and networking opportunities for youth and others to join the growing global movement to restore critical water resources, starting in their own communities.

This year's Water Challenge kicks off with youth-led Water Challenge Ambassador events in 10 states across the continental U.S, four regions in Mexico, and the Catalonia region of Spain. To celebrate World Water Day, EarthEcho, Xylem Watermark, and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will host a water education event for New York City students sanctioned as part of the 2023 United Nations Water Conference uniting this local education work with the global call to action to protect water.

"Water is the most important resource on the planet. While we all use and depend on it every day, access to clean water is becoming more scarce due to our changing climate, contamination with "forever" chemicals, and poor management practices," said EarthEcho founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "Powered by our network of youth leaders and partners around the world, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is a simple action anyone can take to fight for a clean water future."

"We are energized by the global network of young water leaders created through our partnerships with EarthEcho and City Football Group," said Austin Alexander, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact, Xylem Inc. "Together, we are empowering the next generation to overcome water challenges and solve one of the most important issues of our time."

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

  • Check – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started at www.monitorwater.org;

  • Share –Enter any water quality data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share your stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; and

  • Protect – Armed with knowledge about local water resources, use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day.

Water Challenge Events

During World Water Week, EarthEcho's Water Challenge Ambassadors—young environmental leaders ages 14-22—will host events to increase knowledge of local water resources. Throughout their communities, Ambassadors will lead citizens through water quality monitoring and restoration events in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Mexico and the Catalonia region of Spain.

Also on World Water Day, EarthEcho International, Xylem Watermark and NYCFC will host New York City students in a series of water and education activities at the New York Aquarium. Elementary and middle-school students from Brooklyn Independent Middle School and P.S. 90 - The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness will participate in the EarthEcho Water Challenge and soccer-themed water protection activities. During the day's activities, students will have hands-on experience testing water quality on the beach and determining what is a healthy waterway.

Sponsors & Partners

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is made possible through the generous support of Xylem, a leading global water technology company. A broad range of Water Challenge partners and Xylem volunteers are holding water monitoring and conservation activities in communities across the world as part of this year's launch events. 2023 partners include Colorado Springs Stormwater Education, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure | City & County of Denver,  Friends of the Chicago River, Green Vigil Foundation, Indiana University Bradford Woods, Living Lands & Waters, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Love A Sea Turtle, SOA Mexico,  Tennessee Aquatic Project (TAP) and Whippany River Watershed Action Committee.

Learn more about these organizations at www.monitorwater.org/partners
Please visit (https://www.monitorwater.org/post/2023-world-water-day-events) for a full schedule of this year's events.

For more information, visit www.monitorwater.org and follow us on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/earthecho
Instagram: @EarthEcho
Twitter: @EarthEcho

Join the conversation using hashtag #MonitorWater 
For information about EarthEcho International, please visit www.earthecho.org.

For information about Xylem, please visit www.xylem.com.

For more information about New York City Football Club, please visit www.nycfc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-part-of-the-solution-for-healthy-water-worldwide-with-philippe-cousteau-jr-xylem-watermark-and-the-2023-earthecho-water-challenge-301770719.html

SOURCE EarthEcho International

Recommended Stories

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Growing Residential Installations

    SEIA expects total U.S. solar installations in 2023 to reach 28.4 GWdc, reflecting a stark improvement of 41% from the 2022 tally. You may keep an eye on ENPH, FSLR & CSIQ.

  • Biden approves Willow oil-drilling permit in Alaska. It’s a ‘carbon bomb,’ one group says.

    Approval for new oil-drilling in Alaska for ConocoPhillips, although with conditions, is one of President Biden’s most consequential climate choices to date.

  • Biden Backs $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Despite Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden authorized a giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska that environmentalists argue has no place in a warming world, even as he sought to bar future drilling across US Arctic waters and lands.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due

  • Clean and Cheap Oil Is a Heavy Lift

    Energy executives are all making the same shiny, new pitch: Let us keep drilling, and we’ll produce cheaper, less carbon-intensive oil and gas. Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said last week at industry conference CERAWeek by S&P Global that the company is one of the least emissions-intensive producers of fuel in the world. While he was referring to the company’s refining operations, he touted a similar advantage in the company’s upstream activities, pointing to the Permian Basin as a source of cleaner hydrocarbons.

  • Petrobras (PBR) to Invest $6B in Sustainable Exploration

    Brazil-based Petrobras (PBR) is well poised to navigate the challenges of the energy industry in Latin America and beyond, with a focus on sustainability and economic growth.

  • How Wind Can Power the Planet and Aid GE Stock

    Wind power is growing in the U.S. and accounting for a a larger share of global electricity generating capacity.

  • Xcel Energy (XEL) Rides on Renewable Expansion, Investment

    Xcel Energy (XEL) is expected to further benefit from systematic investments and renewable expansion.

  • Britain's tax take risks blowing green energy off target

    A cap on revenue and the lack of the kind of incentives offered to oil explorers are blocking the development of renewable energy in Britain, say industry officials who are pressing for changes ahead of this week's budget. The British government has set targets for major increases in wind generation, for instance, as it seeks to meet a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and to become more independent of imported energy following the supply disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Representatives of the renewable energy sector say those goals could be missed without policy changes, especially as other countries are doing more to attract investment in green power.

  • California Poised for More Storm Battering on Monday

    Californians are bracing for more heavy rain and snow starting Monday evening through Wednesday as residents throughout the state on Sunday contended with overflowing rivers, impassible highways and flooded homes. About 15,000 people across California on Sunday were under storm-related evacuation orders, according to emergency officials. More than 10 million Californians were in flood watch or flood warning zones, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: United Airlines, First Republic, Charles Schwab

    These are the stocks making moves after the bell.

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab Stock Drops Amid Financial Freakout — Is Your Money Safe?

    Looks like the financial stock market freakout is taking down more than just regional banks. Charles Schwab is feeling the heat too.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022