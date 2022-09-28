U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,657.50
    -3.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,226.00
    +23.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,278.50
    -55.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.50
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.67
    +1.17 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.20
    +9.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9586
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9110
    -0.0530 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    33.51
    +1.25 (+3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0077 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5460
    -0.2450 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,014.73
    -1,259.69 (-6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.78
    -24.36 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,926.03
    -58.56 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

As part of its strategy for global growth and the enhancement of internal expertise, focusing on biotech, Olon is delighted to present its two-year plan for investment in the Settimo Torinese Biotech Centre (Italy)

·2 min read

MILAN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/Olon S.p.A.)
(PRNewsfoto/Olon S.p.A.)

The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through biotechnology. Olon is developing strong know-how for the development of rDNA peptides and proteins, consolidating its expertise to produce the peptide target quickly and easily. The goal is to further strengthen the offer to global clients in terms of complex recombinant peptides with high efficiency, repeatability, and purity, at high levels of consistency.

The plan includes several milestones. The first involves creating a line for producing peptides in small volumes, typically those administered by injection and to support the early clinical stages of the development of new molecules, for which small quantities are needed. One part of this milestone will be dedicated to the R&D department in Settimo, to strengthen its capability to develop new molecules in the peptides portfolio, which will then be scaled in the site's systems.

A second step involves creating a system designed for large volumes of peptides, typically indicated for diseases that are widespread throughout the world.

The new lines will be used to produce proprietary products and for CDMO services.

The investment will have significant impacts on employment and will involve the expansion of highly qualified roles, particularly in the strategic departments of quality, control, and research.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909743/Olon_SpA_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-part-of-its-strategy-for-global-growth-and-the-enhancement-of-internal-expertise-focusing-on-biotech-olon-is-delighted-to-present-its-two-year-plan-for-investment-in-the-settimo-torinese-biotech-centre-italy-301635408.html

SOURCE Olon S.p.A.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strength Overrides Hurricane Ian Worries

    Oil prices retreated Wednesday after the dollar reached a two-decade high, overriding concern that Hurricane Ian will cause damage to production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.5% to $84.98 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined by the same amount to $77.30.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

    WTI crude continues to trade below $80 per barrel, but the next OPEC+ meeting could yield a bullish surprise.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Global Gas Scramble Intensifies After Europe Pipeline Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The suspected sabotage of pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe looks set to intensify already-heated global competition for shipments of the power-station fuel. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The curre

  • How painful trade-offs led Britain to squander its North Sea oil bonanza

    As the prospect of an energy crisis looms over Europe this winter, Liz Truss has vowed to shore up the UK’s domestic supplies “once and for all”.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • Nippon Steel says India JV with ArcelorMittal to spend $5 billion to boost capacity

    TOKYO (Reuters) -An Indian joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel will invest 410 billion rupees ($5 billion) to boost crude steel output capacity by 6 million tones a year at its Hazira plant, the Japanese firm said on Wednesday. The AM/NS India joint venture will build two blast furnaces, along with many other facilities, in its Hazira plant in western India, with plans to start operations by mid-2026. The expansion is aimed at meeting growing steel demand in India and winning a bigger slice of the market.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Airfares in Focus as Antitrust Trial on American-JetBlue Alliance Gets Under Way

    The Justice Department says internal company documents show the airlines’ partnership in the Northeast hurts competition, but the carriers say real-world evidence is in their favor.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 CAPITAL BUDGET FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2023 capital investment budget of $900 - $950 million and average production guidance of 170,000 – 172,000 boe/d1 (64% liquids), resulting in significant free funds flow for elevated shareholder returns in 2023.

  • Dregs of US Oil Patch Are More in Demand Than Crude Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge:

  • U.S. plans rule to protect livestock farmers from company retaliation

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector that contribute to inflation. The White House intends to tout the plans on Monday at a third meeting of President Joe Biden's competition council, which was created in 2021.