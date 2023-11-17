'It's a part of me': Swansea's Continent Bakery owners share their recipe for success

SWANSEA — It's Swansea's unofficial holiday. A holiday seasoned with mystery.

It's a given that the beloved, Medeiros family-owned Continent Bakery in the Ocean Grove section of town, after its annual July 4 closing, reopens in the autumn. But the actual day/date is the great mystery, even to the family. It's not until Christine Medeiros, 49, co-operator/manager with her sister Suzette, 46, hangs her handwritten posters in the windows and makes a Facebook post, only three or four days in advance, that the much-anticipated reopening date is known.

Continent's fiercely loyal customers take care of the rest of the advertising, on social media, by text, by word of mouth. “We're blessed that I really don't have to advertise,” said Christine, who always starts her fall opening announcement with the words “Hip, hip hooray.”

This year, Continent Bakery, 198 Pinehurst Ave., reopened on Friday, Oct. 20, and to the shock of no one, the event was welcomed by a line of customers waiting for the doors to be unlocked at 6 a.m. Well after the reopening, the customer line extended outdoors and around the corner. Same thing the next day, despite rain. And the next day. This happens every year. Even when the outside line disappears, the customer area is generally busy.

Suzette Medeiros prepares meat pies at Continent Bakery on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Continent sells its breads and pastries and soups and chourico rolls and bakery pizza and more Thursdays through Sundays – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first three days; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It remains open through Christmas Eve, and then shuts down until Super Bowl weekend. Then stays open until closing on or just before July 4. That starts the big break, to the undetermined date in the fall.

An unorthodox business model, especially for a bakery? Oh yes. But it works. And, Christine said, it's a must because when they're open, it's full throttle, even on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with prep work, inventory, cleaning, office work.

Almerinda Gorga is busy in the kitchen at Continent Bakery on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The hours are long. Christine's shifts, as well as her sister's, can run 10, 11, 12 hours. More if necessary. Everyone's work – bakers, counter workers, hybrids – is very labor intensive. There's virtually no sit-down time. Employee Fitbits, she said, have measured 20,000 steps in a shift. Christine figures her total must be even higher.

Why does Continent Bakery go on vacation?

She said some critics of the Continent schedule think the Medeiros simply reopen when they run out of vacation money. That, she said, is wrong. Christine said the Continent needs its “vacation” times and operating 50 or 52 weeks a year at their pace would not be feasible.

“We would burn out,” she said. “We would not be able to do it. These two weeks (since reopening), it's been ice packs at night, chiropractic visits. Seriously. I leave there sometimes and I can barely feel my legs.”

Also, she noted, the summer/fall break is the only time to do serious work on the building. This year it was plumbing. The previous year new display cases. As soon as the work is done and all the Continent operational pieces are in place, she can break out her fat markers and make the reopening posters.

Racks of backed goods are waiting to be put on display at Continent Bakery on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The doors used to be open Tuesday through Sunday. Pandemic-induced labor challenges — Continent's full-time staff alone was reduced by five — prompted the switch to the four-day schedule. They've stuck with it. Somehow, Christine said, they're even busier than before.

“I have no life outside the bakery when it's open,” she said. “No weekends. No days off. Full 24/7. But it's worth it because of the love we get from our customers.”

What brings Continent Bakery's customers back?

The customers are, indeed a loyal and loving lot. They know full well about the long lines in the mornings. As they wait, they can dream about what fresh yummies they plan to buy. Everything at Continent, Christine said, is made from scratch. No preservatives. Zero. She said proudly that the stick of bread you buy on Thursday “can be used as a weapon on Friday.” Of course, the odds are stacked heavily against any Continent Bakery stick bread lasting that long.

Christopher Carreiro, an attorney in town and member of the Board of Selectmen, grew up in Ocean Grove. He recalled walking or riding his bike to Continent, with $3 or $4 in his pocket, and buying a chourico roll, some pizza and the popular Bismarck jelly doughnut. Sometimes, he said, he might “go all out” and get a Bismarck with the real cream.

Carreiro has watched Continent Bakery, in its sub-2,000-square-foot building, survive and thrive while the business presence in Ocean Grove has shrunk. “They've managed to secure such a loyal customer base because of the excellent quality of their products,” he said. “No one has been able to replicate it.”

Rick Fonseca, 48, of Somerset, also has Continent memories extending back to childhood. He recalled Sundays, after Mass at nearby (now closed) St. Michael's Church, hitting Continent for stick bread and pastry and then going home to watch Abbott & Costello and pro wrestling. “It was a tradition,” he said.

A graphic artist, Fonseca created a drawing of a nameless but familiar-looking bakery. Large lettering reads “BAKERY OPEN YET?” Smaller lettering reads “Ocean Grove, Swansea MA." Through a website, you can purchase a T-shirt or mug with Fonseca's drawing.

How did Continent Bakery start?

Continent Bakery, across the street from the current location, was opened by Medeiros' great-great grandfather, Manuel Corga, and partner Jose Paulo Corga, (the name Corga and bakeries are almost synonymous) in the mid-1940s when Ocean Grove was a summer community. The plan was to name the business Continental Bakery, but there was already a bakery by that name in New Bedford, so it was called Ocean Grove Bakery.

Dennis Medeiros pours sugar into the mixer at Continent Bakery Thursday Nov. 2, 2023.

In 1960, Manuel Corga, by then the sole owner, moved the business across the street into a former laundromat. Needing a wooden floor, Corga purchased an oak one from a bowling alley in Boston. He renamed the establishment Continent Bakery. To this day, it sometimes gets referred to as Continental, though rarely by locals.

In the late 1960s, Christine said, her grandparents, Manuel and Engracia Corga, and their daughter Maria, emigrated from northern Portugal and joined the business. Maria (Suzette and Christine's mother) still owns a modest home in the village of Gracao in the northern Portugal region of Arcos de Valdevez.

The Corgas of Gracao are known as bakers. Christine said many bakeries in southeastern Massachusetts (including Leddy's, Columbia, Carreiro's, and Dukes in Fall River), as well as bakeries in the Somerville/Cambridge area, are or were owned by immigrants from Gracao. Lots of Corga cousins operating big ovens.

Pastry, and a wife

On March 9, 1971, a U.S. Marine, on leave from Vietnam service, walked into Continent, with Maria working the counter. He ordered six cream rolls, at 15 cents each. When he returned the next day and was asked by Maria what he wanted this time, Marine Dennis Medeiros said he was there to see her.

Maria Corga married Dennis Medeiros, at St. Michael's Church, on May 28, 1973.

The owner, Maria still works there full-time, as does the Corgarized Dennis, who helps Christine to close. Maria and Dennis are both 75. Almerinda (Corga) Cunha (Suzette and Christine's aunt), and her husband Antonio Cunha have been on staff for almost 20 years.

Christine said it was her mother, a “risk taker," who took the business to a new level by greatly expanding the traditional bread-and-pastry menu. Maria took recipes from her kitchen to the bakery. Maria's parents feared new menu items would just compete with the old items. Instead, it grew the business even more.

Keeping the family legacy going

The Medeiros sisters grew up in Fall River. With her parents stressing education so she would not have to work the way they did, Christine graduated in the top 10 of her class at Durfee High School, studied pre-med at Holy Cross, and was “working in the corporate world” when her parents decided to sell the bakery.

“We had a buyer and a down payment,” she said.

Robin Griffin of Plymouth leaves the Continent Bakery on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Suzette, she said, wasn't ready to turn Continent loose. She convinced Christine that they could operate the business. At least, the daughters reckoned, they could make it even better so that a future, more profitable sale would better take care of their parents.

The bakery “meant a lot to my family. It meant a lot to the community,” Christine said. “We said this is a legacy, let's give it a shot.”

The almost-sale was about 15 years ago. The business has grown, and no one's hanging a FOR SALE sign. Turns out Christine, like Suzette, has flour in her blood.

Maria and Suzette are part of the first shift, meaning they're on site no later than 3 a.m. Mom and the girls are all cake-making specialists. Christine's standard shift is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it's not unusual, due to staffing, for her to be in earlier and/or stay later.

“I'm very proud of this bakery,” Maria said. “It's a part of me.”

Ideally they'd have a bigger building, but, Christine said, they have maxed out on what the town can allow for expansion. Perhaps a separate trailer could help. She said they can't always order as much inventory, at any one time, as they would like. They've maxed out on freezer and refrigerator storage. Each batch of dough maxes out the mixer.

Lina Evaristo, Almerinda Gorga, Suzette Medeiros, Christine Medeiros, Maria Medeiros, Dennis Medeiros and Antonio Cunha ready to serve their loyal customers at Continent Bakery on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The one building extension houses the oven. “That oven goes and goes. It's the heart of the bakery,” Christine said.

A native of Swansea and an Ocean Grove resident, Kelly Roy Sale has sampled many an item to emerge from the Continent oven. Chourico rolls and eclairs are among her favorites. A Joseph Case High School athletics hall of famer, Roy Sale said her father, Leo, now 77, would frequent Continent when he was a boy. And he still does.

“My dad likes the real creamy stuff,” she said.

A 1980 graduate of Durfee High School, Wendy Correira can be numbered among Continent Bakery's hard-core customers. She said the bakery's yearly schedule is a tad bizarre. She said she goes early in the morning and even with the long lines, service is fairly quick. And, “It's my mom's favorite.”

A favorite to so many. Carreiro said his postal carrier visits Continent everyday, and not just to deliver the mail. “I know where my mailman is at 12:15,” he said.

Suzette Medeiros shared Continent's recipe for success.

“It's the sense of community people an take away from it. We go above the beyond,” she said. “We're here for all the times. We're here for the weddings, for the funerals. We're a well-oiled machine and we offer fresh food at affordable prices. We're a breakfast, lunch and dinner kind of place.”

“People say Continent is a staple in Swansea,” Carreiro said. “I say it's more of a landmark.”

