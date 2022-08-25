U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.94
    +0.42 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5900
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,551.03
    +39.74 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Part-Time and Flexible Job Options as Parents Return to Work: Half a Million Jobs Posted in Last 30 Days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TBI

New PeopleReady analysis shows increased demand for roles outside traditional full-time employment

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising inflation continues to affect the country, parents looking to work while their children attend school have plenty of opportunities to make extra money on their own schedule. U.S. employers posted a record number of job openings for part-time and flexible hours, according to a new analysis by staffing giant PeopleReady.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

New PeopleReady analysis shows increased demand for roles outside traditional full-time employment

The number of job postings that reference part-time and flexible hours has jumped 26% year over year, with some roles seeing a triple-digit percentage increase. In the last 30 days alone, there have been over half a million new unique postings for these roles.

There are nearly four million fewer workers in the labor force than before the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, women are participating in the labor force at the lowest rates since the 1970s, largely due to childcare responsibilities, health and safety concerns, and lack of scheduling flexibility.

"As summer winds down and a new school year is on the horizon, parents who are looking for jobs to support their families will find a variety of options available," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Jobs with part-time and flexible hours offer opportunity to those who may not otherwise be able to enter the workforce due to school schedules, caretaking responsibilities and other factors that may prevent full-time employment."

The top jobs offering part-time and flexible hours over the last 30 days include:

  • Retail salespersons: 32,758

  • Fast food and counter workers: 22,668

  • Waiters and waitresses: 13,421

  • Customer service representatives: 12,992

  • Janitors and cleaners: 11,143

  • Cashiers: 9,819

  • Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers: 7,180

  • Stockers and order fillers: 6,462

  • Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks: 5,968

PeopleReady has seen a growing usage of its mobile app, JobStack, by both businesses and job seekers—with nearly 30,000 customers active on the app and over 1 million downloads by job seekers. Of the total jobs posted on the app, a large majority are seeking part-time and flexible hourly workers.

The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/part-time-and-flexible-job-options-as-parents-return-to-work-half-a-million-jobs-posted-in-last-30-days-301612848.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $25 Per Hour

    One of the few good things to come out of the last two years was the dissolution of office culture and the rise of remote work. Whether you're looking for a side hustle or a full-time job, you can...

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting Your 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) into a Roth IRA, but be sure to understand the tax consequences first.

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • New York City wants its retirees back—and the feeling is mutual. This new program matches jobs with experienced workers.

    Workers are a hot commodity, and one of the most valuable types is the one who left the labor force, according to New York City’s local government. New York City’s Department of Aging launched the Silver Stars program, which aims to get retirees back in city jobs, and provide an opportunity to earn more money when they may have otherwise been stretching their dollars in retirement, said Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, the department’s commissioner. The department hopes it will be a win-win: The city gets qualified workers, and retirees get another income source.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Bill Bengen says inflation is 'the greatest threat' to his 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?

  • The Realistic Way You Can Retire at 52

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowe

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • 5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock

    GM's board just authorized a $5 billion share buyback plan to capitalize on the stock's beaten-down valuation.