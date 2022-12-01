U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

European Investment Bank
·1 min read

For immediate release

1 December 2022

Partial buy back of the RUB 5,500,000,000 3.750 per cent. Bonds due 17th July, 2024 (ISIN No: XS2205081297) issued under European Investment Bank’s Debt Issuance Programme

European Investment Bank has for value 8 December 2022 (the “Value Date”) bought back a total nominal amount of RUB 775,000,000 of its RUB 5,500,000,000 3.750 per cent. Bonds due 17th July, 2024, ISIN No: XS2205081297 (the “Bonds”) issued under its Debt Issuance Programme. The Bonds are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The purchased Bonds will be cancelled on the Value Date, reducing the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds to RUB 4,725,000,000.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org

Partial buy back of the RUB 5,500,000,000 3.750 per cent bond due 17th July 2024 (eib.org)


