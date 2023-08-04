Partial, a new coffee and wine shop in Fourth & Gill, is open (partially)

Partial Coffee & Wine is open now ... at least partially.

Owner Shay Gregory had the idea for the Fourth & Gill coffee shop-wine bar because building owner Juliana Terra planned to open Base coworking space at 828 N. Broadway. Partial will use the other half of the ground floor.

The café will serve coffee in the morning and eventually wine in the evening, once Gregory obtains the license. He's planning a grand opening for Partial after that happens, hopefully in October.

The coffee part of the business opened Aug. 4.

"Partial was an idea as a café and as a wine bar to start opening up people's palates to things that they have not experienced, and to also sort of reward that preference that they already had," Gregory told Knox News. "It's just gonna be a very relaxed, hopefully casual, comfy, and modern café and wine bar."

Partial serving coffee from nearby and afar

Partial is sourcing specialty coffee that's traceable, produced with good labor standards. Gregory plans to source from Metric Coffee in Chicago and Rowan Coffee in Asheville, and potentially international places like the Netherlands and Japan.

"We will be messing around with quite a few options and wanting people to be able to explore roasters," Gregory said.

Partial will have one blended coffee and one single-origin coffee. It also offers two or three more expensive pour over options.

Partial will serve everything from traditional espresso using single-origin roasts to lattes.

The espresso con panna is espresso topped with whipped cream that will come in different flavors seasonally, starting with orange zest.

Loose leaf tea - green, Earl Grey, black, currant and iced mango - is provided by Hugo Tea Company with bottomless refills. Chai is available too, with one from Hugo and two from Soul Chai.

There are milk alternatives. The menu includes vanilla, mocha and brown sugar syrups, in addition to a seasonal floral syrup made in partnership with Napping Cat Flower Farm.

Wine is coming, but it'll be later

Shay Gregory is owner of Partial Coffee & Wine at 828 N. Broadway in Knoxville.

Gregory is eager to start filling up Fourth and Gill's wine glasses.

The menu will be comprised mostly of natural wines with red, white, rose, orange and sparkling options, with around eight by-the-glass options and 10-15 by-the-bottle options.

Once wine is served, Partial also will offer vegan or non-vegan grilled cheese sandwiches served on gluten-free bread.

The unexpected idea to serve grilled cheese was inspired by Gregory's goal of a relaxed environment.

"I personally have never found great joy in pairing beautiful, delicious wines with beautiful, delicious high-end meals. I have always enjoyed consuming all of my beverages that I like in a more relaxed way with friends, conversation," he said.

Partial will have baked goods from Girls Gotta Eat Good Bakery and Fräuleinwunder Bakery.

Seating area and bar at Partial Coffee & Wine.

The space is bright and colorful with greenery throughout and can seat 42 people at tables, a booth and the bar. A rollup window will open throughout the year and include patio seating.

For now, Partial is open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Once wine starts, it will reopen 4:30-9 p.m. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. A limited espresso menu will be served in the evening. There are also plans to launch a subscription service.

