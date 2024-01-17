Advertisement
Partial government shutdown would force NTSB to suspend Boeing 737 MAX 9 probe

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday a partial government shutdown would force the agency to suspend its investigation into the cabin panel blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9.

Congress faces a Friday night deadline to continue to fund some government operations. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a letter that because the MAX 9 planes remain grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration "there is no known imminent threat to the safety of human life or protection of property that would justify the continuation of ongoing

work" if there is a partial government shutdown.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

