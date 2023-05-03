U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.50
    +8.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,200.00
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.40
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.61
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.40
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +1.70 (+10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7610
    -0.7610 (-0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,613.45
    +567.66 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.25
    +11.70 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Solvay S.A.
·1 min read
Solvay S.A.
Solvay S.A.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 3 May 2023, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed

Voting rights after the transaction

Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction

Total

April 27, 2023

4.21%

0.73%

4.94%

April 28, 2023

4.31%

0.76%

5.07%


The most recent notification, dated May 1, 2023, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 28, 2023

  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards

  • Denominator: 105,876,416 

  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

 

 

 

Attachments