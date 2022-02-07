U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Particle Board Market in India to Record 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Action Group & Archidply Decor Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Particle Board market share growth in India by the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for particle board in the residential segment owing to its application in flooring underlayment, partitioning or wall paneling, false ceilings, and others will drive the growth of the segment in focus during the same period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the particle board market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment. The particle board market in India is expected to grow by USD 530.26 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.35% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities with Particle Board Market in India by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -View FREE sample report in MINUTES

Some of the key Particle Board Players with Key offerings:
The particle board market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Action Group - The company offers particle board through its subsidiary, Action TESA.

  • Archidply Decor Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as pre-laminated particle boards, plain particle boards, pre-veneered particle boards, and others.

  • Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as chipboards, chipboards - CARB, Melamine faced chipboards under Satvik and Shresht brand.

  • Associate Decor Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as Interior Grade Particleboards, Exterior Grade Particleboards, HMR Grade Particleboards, and more.

  • Century Plyboards Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as plain and pre-laminated particle boards.

  • To know about all major players with their key offerings - Click Here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Particle Board Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geographic (India), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/particle-board-market-industry-in-india-analysis

Particle Board Market in India - Drivers & Challenges
The particle board market in India is driven by the increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India. These products are used to manufacture shelf structures, storage containers, and flooring that can be used in offices, hotel buildings, restaurants, cafes, and accommodations. However, factors such as low durability may impede market growth. Particle Board readily absorbs moisture and, even when exposed to low moisture levels that may cause particle board to shrink and expand, as well as warp and bend, which is undesirable. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Download a free sample now!

Particle Board Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Industrial - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Particle Board Market Sales Channel (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report!

Related Reports:
Awnings Market -The awnings market share is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%.Download a free sample now!

HDPE Pipe Market in India -The high-density polyethylene pipe market share in India is expected to increase by 301.27 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%. Download a free sample now!

Particle Board Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 530.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.50

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/particle-board-market-in-india-to-record-4-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-action-group--archidply-decor-ltd--17000-technavio-reports-301475702.html

SOURCE Technavio

