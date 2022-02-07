Particle Board Market in India to Record 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Action Group & Archidply Decor Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Particle Board market share growth in India by the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for particle board in the residential segment owing to its application in flooring underlayment, partitioning or wall paneling, false ceilings, and others will drive the growth of the segment in focus during the same period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the particle board market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment. The particle board market in India is expected to grow by USD 530.26 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.35% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities with Particle Board Market in India by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Some of the key Particle Board Players with Key offerings:

The particle board market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Action Group - The company offers particle board through its subsidiary, Action TESA.

Archidply Decor Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as pre-laminated particle boards, plain particle boards, pre-veneered particle boards, and others.

Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as chipboards, chipboards - CARB, Melamine faced chipboards under Satvik and Shresht brand.

Associate Decor Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as Interior Grade Particleboards, Exterior Grade Particleboards, HMR Grade Particleboards, and more.

Century Plyboards Ltd. - The company offers particle boards such as plain and pre-laminated particle boards.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Particle Board Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geographic (India), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/particle-board-market-industry-in-india-analysis

Particle Board Market in India - Drivers & Challenges

The particle board market in India is driven by the increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India. These products are used to manufacture shelf structures, storage containers, and flooring that can be used in offices, hotel buildings, restaurants, cafes, and accommodations. However, factors such as low durability may impede market growth. Particle Board readily absorbs moisture and, even when exposed to low moisture levels that may cause particle board to shrink and expand, as well as warp and bend, which is undesirable. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Particle Board Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Particle Board Market Sales Channel (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Particle Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 530.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

