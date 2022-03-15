U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,000.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,110.50
    +65.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.20
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.60
    -4.41 (-4.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.50
    -14.30 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3100
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,063.60
    +903.86 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.70
    +12.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.91
    +39.06 (+0.15%)
     

Particle Board Market Size in India to Grow by USD 530.26 Mn| The increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Particle Board Market in India research report by Technavio infers that the increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Particle Board Market in India by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Particle Board Market in India by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in the market growth of USD 530.26 million from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the particleboard industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End User:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends, Driving the Particle Board Market in India

  • Market Driver:

These materials are used to make shelf structures, storage containers, and floors for usage in offices, hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other lodgings. Office space leasing in India is predicted to expand by 22% in 2021, according to Savills India, due to factors such as good government reforms, greater national economic activity, and others.

  • Market Challenge:

Particleboard easily absorbs moisture and, even when exposed to low moisture levels, can cause it to shrink, expand, warp, and bend, all of which are undesirable. Furthermore, when compared to other home interior materials such as plywood, particle boards are not sturdy enough. Because of its poor strength and vulnerability to injury, it should be treated with caution. As a result, the particle board market in India is likely to develop slowly over the forecast period due to its low durability and resistance to moisture and humidity.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

PVC Pipes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flexible Insulation Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Particle Board Market Scope in India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 530.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.50

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Building products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Production operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Sales channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sales channel

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Sales channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sales channel

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Sales channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India

8.1.2 Being lightweight, they can be easily transported and handled

8.1.3 Rising number of infrastructural and construction activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Low durability

8.2.2 Toxic to human health

8.2.3 Limited lifespan

8.2.4 Threat of substitute from medium density fiberboard (MDF)

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Significant growth in the construction industry

8.3.2 Easy installation and informal alterations

8.3.3 Development of particle boards with high insulation capacity

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Action Group

Exhibit 43: Action Group - Overview

Exhibit 44: Action Group - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Action Group - Key offerings

10.4 Archidply Decor Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Associate Decor Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Associate Decor Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Associate Decor Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Associate Decor Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Century Plyboards Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 58: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 DMK Particleboard LLP

Exhibit 60: DMK Particleboard LLP - Overview

Exhibit 61: DMK Particleboard LLP - Product and service

Exhibit 62: DMK Particleboard LLP - Key offerings

10.9 EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shirdi Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/particle-board-market-size-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-530-26-mn-the-increasing-demand-for-furniture-from-the-office-space-and-hospitality-sectors-in-india-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301501142.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Presses China to Help End Russia’s InvasionPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Sinc

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Presses China to Help End Russia’s InvasionPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine Update: New Round of

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.