Particle Counter Market Size Likely to Exceed US$661 Mn in Revenue by 2029, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiralling adoption of cleanroom technology will be the most significant growth influencer for particle counter sales. A recently published study of Fairfield Market Research on global particle counter market forecasts a strong growth outlook for the market between 2022 and 2029. The particle counter market is expected to demonstrate an impressive growth outlook at an estimated CAGR of 9.9% during the period of projection. The report states that while the market registered the revenue of around US$306.9 Mn in the year 2021, it will most likely surpass the valuation of US$661.1 Mn toward the end of 2029. As an increasing number of industry verticals showcase their priority toward embracing cleanroom technology for efficiently and effectively annihilating any potential risks of contamination to end products, particle counter market will remain on an upswing. Particle counter market will grow in tandem with rising significance of indoor air ambience and standard quality maintenance, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Application of particle counters in cleanroom monitoring recorded more than 35% revenue contribution in 2021

Airborne particle counters recorded a dominant market share of over 55% in 2021

Demand from life sciences & medical devices industry accounted for around 42% market value share in 2021

North America, and Europe remained in the bandwagon in 2021, with a collective market share of approximately 60%

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Airborne particle counters though currently retain the lead in global particle counter market, the report highlights the fact that portable machines have been recently garnering traction – especially for application in automotive and aerospace, oil and gas, and food and beverages industry. Type-wise analysis of the market shows dominance of airborne particle counters that represented a lion’s share of over 55% in the year 2021. Increasing significance of air particle testing is expected to uphold this segment, whereas the convenience and innovations in portable/handheld machines is anticipated to drive demand for portable airborne particle counters. In terms of application, cleanroom monitoring is projected to remain the top performing segment that would continue to generate the maximum demand and thereby, the maximum revenue contribution. The segment will contribute over 35% revenue to the market throughout the period of assessment. End user analysis on the other hand reveals dominance of life sciences & medical devices industry. The segment registered around 42% share in overall demand generation of 2021. Hospitals, and pharmaceutical and medical facilities will remain the key value contributors in the segment. The report indicates a lucrative opportunity emerging in semiconductor industry for particle counter market.

Story continues

Key Report Highlights

The quest of industries to achieve integrity, uncompromised quality, and control is driving adoption potential of cleanroom technology, in turn pushing prospects of particle counter market

The COVID-19 pandemic offered a heavy impetus to particle counter sales as it signified the critical need for air quality monitoring. Up from 8% sales growth recorded in 2020, the market witnessed 10% growth in sales the next year, in 2021

Insights into Regional Analysis

While the report indicates continued lead of North America in global particle counter market, it also spots opportunities abound across Asia Pacific. Europe also remains an important market according to the report. North America maintained a dominance revenue share of around 1/3rd of the overall valuation recorded in 2021, clearly attributing to the favourable growth environment in the US. In addition to an established nationwide network of monitoring sites, the US market also thrives on the back of a strong role of entities like the EPA, and supportive initiatives such as the Clean Air Act. On the other side, Asia Pacific has been identified as a lucrative pocket for investors as the region continues to create an influx of opportunities for particle counter manufacturers, especially across pharmaceuticals industry, at proliferating R&D centres, and mounting cleanroom monitoring requirements across industry verticals.

Leading Players in Particle Counter Market

The report provides detailed strategic insights and competitive profiling of some of the prominent companies leading competition landscape of global particle counter market space. Besides Fluke Corporation, Climet Instruments Company, TSI, Particle Measuring Systems, and Palas GmbH, the report covers a few other prominent players as well, viz., PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Setra System, Kanomax USA, Inc., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, and RION Co., LTD.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2021 US$306.9 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$661.1 Mn CAGR 9.9% Key Players TSI, Fluke Corporation, Particle Measuring Systems, Climet Instruments Company, Palas GmbH, Setra System, Kanomax USA, Inc., PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, RION Co., LTD.

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Airborne Particle Counters Portable Remote Handheld Condensation/Ultrafine

Liquid Particle Counter Online/Inline Offline



Application Coverage

Cleanroom Monitoring

Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

Aerosol Monitoring and Research

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

Chemical Contamination Monitoring

Others





End-user Coverage

Life Sciences & Medical Device

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Climet Instruments Company

Palas GmbH

Particle Measuring Systems

Setra System

TSI

Fluke Corporation

PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Kanomax USA, Inc.

RION Co., LTD.

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





