PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2021 RESULTS[1]

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA[2] TOTALED NIS 250 MILLION

NET DEBT[2] TOTALED NIS 744 MILLION

QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 4 THOUSAND. EXCLUDING MINISTRY OF EDUCATION'S PACKAGES, QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 22 THOUSAND

PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC SUBSCRIBER BASE TOTALS 225 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY

THE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS IN BUILDINGS CONNECTED TO PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE TOTALS 740 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Annual Highlights (compared with 2020)

Total Revenues: NIS 3,363 million (US$ 1,081 million), an increase of 5%

Service Revenues : NIS 2,635 million (US$ 847 million), an increase of 5%

Equipment Revenues : NIS 728 million (US$ 234 million), an increase of 7%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 1,901 million (US$ 611 million), an increase of 2%

Adjusted EBITDA : NIS 922 million (US$ 296 million), an increase of 12%

Profit for the Year : NIS 115 million (US$ 37 million), an increase of NIS 98 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : negative NIS 43 million (US$ 14 million), a decrease of NIS 115 million

Cellular ARPU : NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6%

Cellular Subscriber Base : approximately 3.02 million at year-end, an increase o f 187 thousand subscribers

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 212 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 700 thousand at year-end, an increase of 235 thousand

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base : 374 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers

TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at year-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2020)

Total Revenues : NIS 853 million (US$ 274 million), an increase of 6%

Service Revenues : NIS 675 million (US$ 217 million), an increase of 7%

Equipment Revenues : NIS 178 million (US$ 57 million), an increase of 1%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) : NIS 469 million (US$ 151 million), a decrease of 2%

Adjusted EBITDA : NIS 250 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 23%

Profit for the Period : NIS 77 million (US$ 25 million), an increase of NIS 72 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest): negative NIS 79 million (US$ 25 million), a decrease of NIS 76 million

Cellular ARPU : NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 2%

Cellular Subscriber Base : approximately 3.02 million at quarter-end, an increase of 7%

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 212 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 20 thousand in the quarter

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 700 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 235 thousand since Q4 2020, and an increase of 76 thousand in the quarter

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base : 374 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 9 thousand in the quarter

TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and unchanged in the quarter

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted:

"Partner presents today impressive annual results and proves, quarter after quarter, that it is a robust, stable and growing company. The business results are the outcome of the determined implementation of the Company's business strategy, which is based upon growth and establishing Partner's core operations, in cellular and in fixed-line, while focusing on the accelerated deployment of its independent fiber-optic network and the connection of customers to the network. Along with growth in the cellular segment, an improvement in profitability and a strong balance sheet, Partner is positioned today as a leading and attractive communications group. On behalf of Partner's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Partner's CEO, Avi Zvi, the management, and the Company's employees for the achievements and the good results."

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of Partner, noted:

"Partner ended 2021 with improvements in its key financial measures, despite the ongoing COVID–19 impacts and the continued highly competitive landscape in the Israeli telecoms market.

The results reflect the importance the Company places on the customer who is at the epicenter of the Company's activities. We believe in transparency, fairness and in attentiveness towards our customers. It is not without reason that the cellular segment consistently continues to expand its subscriber base, having exceeded the three million subscribers mark in the last quarter.

Partner has strengthened its standing as a leading infrastructure player and, as such, it was decided to accelerate the deployment of our fiber-optic infrastructure with the aim of connecting approximately one million households by the end of this year, including in peripheral areas. In the cellular segment, Partner intends to continue with the accelerated deployment of 5G sites with the aim of achieving over 40% population coverage by the end of this year. In TV services, Partner is also prepared for the expected entrance of additional international streaming services with its unique super-aggregator model.

Partner excels with human capital of the first degree which is equipped, in particular, with the flexibility and adaptability necessary for the new era and changing conditions, in both its human and technological aspects. As part of our strategy, we are investing in the work environment and workforce compensation. Partner is proud of the renewal of the Collective Employment Agreement for a further three years. The commitment of all our employees has played a significant role in the impressive financial results for 2021.

I would like to thank Partner's Board of Directors, headed by Chairperson Osnat Ronen, for their complete backing for the measures we have taken over the past year."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:

"2021 ended with another quarter of subscriber growth accompanied by growth in profit and profitability. The cellular segment achieved service revenue growth for a third consecutive quarter with higher profitability than was achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 - prior to COVID-19. Early signs of the strategic shift of continued focus towards fiber-optics and measures taken to improve the TV results can be seen in fixed-line segment profitability, which continued to improve and presented an increase of 35% in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Our cellular subscriber base increased this year by 137 thousand and 22 thousand, respectively in 2021 and the last quarter. Including subscribers of data and voice packages, provided to students with a fixed twelve-month package by the Ministry of Education, the subscriber base increased in 2021 by 187 thousand, including an increase of four thousand in the last quarter of the year.

The churn rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled 7.9%, or 7.3% excluding Ministry of Education subscribers, compared to 7.2% in the corresponding quarter last year. ARPU in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 48, compared to NIS 49 in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the volatile impact of COVID-19 on interconnect revenues and roaming service revenues in the course of 2021, the Company succeeded in maintaining a level of ARPU of NIS 48 in every quarter of 2021.

The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 700 thousand at the end of the year, an increase of 235 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 141 thousand in 2020, as a result of the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment phase. In the fourth quarter alone the number of Homes Connected within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure increased by 76 thousand compared to an increase of only 33 thousand in the corresponding quarter last year.

Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 212 thousand at the end of the year, reflecting a 30% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings, the same rate as at the end of last year. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 73 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 63 thousand in 2020; our fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 20 thousand in the last quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 19 thousand in both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter last year.

The Company's intention is to deploy additional fiber-optic infrastructure within Israel, which will provide international telecommunications operators with connections and data transfer services between the Far East/ Gulf countries and Europe, thereby offering a sustainable alternative to the existing connections, including through the Suez Canal. The first agreement for such services was completed in January 2022, and Partner intends to further extend this line of business in the future.

Regarding our television services, the subscriber base remained unchanged from the previous quarter and totaled 226 thousand. The overall increase in 2021 was 15 thousand, mainly due to the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. However, the reported subscriber base decreased by 6 thousand, taking into account the proactive removal of subscribers who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage that we carried out in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 250 million, an increase of 23% compared to NIS 203 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the first quarter of 2022, due to the continued increase in air travel compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in fourth quarter of 2021 due to the impact of seasonality and of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment impacted upon CAPEX payments in the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled NIS 212 million. On an annual basis, CAPEX payments totaled NIS 672 million in 2021 compared to NIS 573 million in 2020. The Company currently expects that CAPEX payments will increase further in 2022, by approximately the same amount as the increase recorded in 2021, to be succeeded by a significant CAPEX payments decrease in 2023, following the completion of the major phase of deployment of the fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022. As in 2021, the Company's continued investment in the 5G cellular network is not expected to have a significant impact on CAPEX payments in 2022.

The Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the fourth quarter totaled negative NIS 79 million, mainly reflecting the increase in CAPEX payments, an advance-payment of frequency fees in an amount of NIS 55 million and the annual payment for the government-mandated fiber incentive fund. For 2022, the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow is expected to be offset by other factors, including the impact of the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications that was made in 2021.

Net debt of the Company was NIS 744 million at the end of 2021, compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio remained at 0.8 at year-end 2021."

2021 compared to 2020 and 2019

NIS Million (except EPS) 2019 2020 2021 Service Revenues 2,560 2,508 2,635 Equipment Sales Revenues 674 681 728 Total Revenues 3,234 3,189 3,363 Gross profit from equipment sales 144 145 152 OPEX 1,885 1,871 1,901 Operating profit 87 96 163 Adjusted EBITDA 853 822 922 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 26% 26% 27% Profit for the period 19 17 115 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.12 0.09 0.63 Capital Expenditures (cash) 629 573 672 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) 49 72 (43) Net Debt 957 657 744

Key Performance Indicators



2019 2020 2021 Change YoY Reported Cellular Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 2,657 2,836 3,023 Post-Paid: Increase of 176 thousand (including

an increase of 50 thousand packages for the

Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand Cellular Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) excluding

packages from Ministry of

Education 2,657 2,811 2,948 Post-Paid: Increase of 126 thousand Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand Monthly Average Revenue per

Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 57 51 48

Reported Annual Cellular Churn

Rate (%) 31% 30% 28%

Annual Cellular Churn Rate (%)

excluding packages for the

Ministry of Education 31% 30% 28%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 76 139 212 Increase of 73 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic

Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,

thousands) 324 465 700 Increase of 235 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet

Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) 268 329 374 Increase of 45 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) 188 232 226 Decrease of 6 thousand subscribers. An increase of

15 thousand subscribers excluding removal of

trial-period subscribers

Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020

NIS Million (except EPS) Q4'20 Q4'21 Comments Service Revenues







632 675 The increase reflected growth in fixed-line and

cellular services from subscriber growth in cellular

and fiber-optics, with an increase in cellular roaming

services Equipment Sales Revenues





176 178 The increase reflected higher equipment sales in the

cellular segment that was largely offset by lower

revenues in the fixed-line segment Total Revenues 808 853

Gross profit from equipment sales 40 34

OPEX 480 469 The decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale

internet expenses and, as a result of the easing

of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses,

which were partially offset by an increase in payroll

and related expenses Operating profit 20 56

Adjusted EBITDA 203 250

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 25% 29%

Profit for the period 5 77

Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.03 0.42

Capital Expenditures (cash) 156 212

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) (3) (79)

Net Debt 657 744



Key Performance Indicators



Q4'20 Q3'21 Q4'21 Change QoQ Reported Cellular Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 2,836 3,019 3,023 Post-Paid: Increase of 7 thousand

(including decrease of 26 thousand data

packages and an increase of 8 thousand

voice packages for the Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand Cellular Subscribers (end of period,

thousands) excluding packages for

Ministry of Education 2,811 2,926 2,948 Post-Paid: Increase of 25 thousand Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular

User (ARPU) (NIS) 49 48 48

Reported Quarterly Cellular Churn

Rate (%) 7.2% 6.4% 7.9%

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)

excluding packages for the Ministry

of Education 7.2% 6.6% 7.3%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 139 192 212 Increase of 20 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic

Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,

thousands) 465 624 700 Increase of 76 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet

Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 329 365 374 Increase of 9 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 232 226 226 Unchanged

Key Financial Results

NIS MILLION (except EPS) 2019 2020 2021 Revenues 3,234 3,189 3,363 Cost of revenues 2,707 2,664 2,732 Gross profit 527 525 631 S,G&A and credit losses 468 459 496 Other income 28 30 28 Operating profit 87 96 163 Finance costs, net 68 69 64 Income tax expenses (income) * 10 (16) Profit for the year 19 17 115 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.12 0.09 0.63

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Revenues 808 833 840 837 853 Cost of revenues 679 691 696 667 678 Gross profit 129 142 144 170 175 S,G&A and credit losses 118 121 122 127 126 Other income 9 7 8 6 7 Operating profit 20 28 30 49 56 Finance costs, net 13 19 16 15 14 Income tax expenses (income) 2 4 5 10 (35) Profit for the period 5 5 9 24 77 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.13 0.42

Partner Consolidated Results



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million 2020 2021 Change % 2020 2021 Change % 2020 2021 2020 2021 Change % Total Revenues 2,208 2,301 +4% 1,129 1,192 +6% (148) (130) 3,189 3,363 +5% Service Revenues 1,663 1,699 +2% 993 1,066 +7% (148) (130) 2,508 2,635 +5% Equipment Revenues 545 602 +10% 136 126 -7% - - 681 728 +7% Operating Profit (Loss) 73 197 +170% 23 (34)

- - 96 163 +70% Adjusted EBITDA 533 616 +16% 289 306 +6% - - 822 922 +12%







Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Q4'20 Q4'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 Change % Total Revenues 551 580 +5% 293 303 +3% (36) (30) 808 853 +6% Service Revenues 416 431 +4% 252 274 +9% (36) (30) 632 675 +7% Equipment Revenues 135 149 +10% 41 29 -29% - - 176 178 +1% Operating Profit (Loss) 27 57 +111% (7) (1) -86% - - 20 56 +180% Adjusted EBITDA 138 162 +17% 65 88 +35% - - 203 250 +23%

Financial Review

In 2021, total revenues were NIS 3,363 million (US$ 1,081 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 3,189 million in 2020.

Service revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 2,635 million (US$ 847 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 2,508 million in 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,699 million (US$ 546 million), an increase of 2% from NIS 1,663 million in 2020. The increase was mainly the result of growth in the cellular subscriber base of 187 thousand subscribers, or 7%, in 2021 and a moderate increase in revenues from roaming services following the significant negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues from roaming services in 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues following the significant increase in incoming call volumes in 2020 related to the COVID-19 crisis, and by the continued price erosion of cellular services due to on-going competitive market conditions which remain intense, although at a lower level than in previous years.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,066 million (US$ 343 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 993 million in 2020. This increase mainly reflected the increase in revenues resulting from the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services (including the market for wholesale international traffic) which continue to be adversely affected by the increased penetration of internet-based solutions.

In Q4 2021, total revenues were NIS 853 million (US$ 274 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 808 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 675 million (US$ 217 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 632 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 431 million (US$ 139 million), an increase of 4% from NIS 416 million in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues and the growth of the cellular subscriber base, which were partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 274 million (US$ 88 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 252 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by the continued decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment sales revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 728 million (US$ 234 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 681 million in 2020, largely reflecting an increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales compared with the lower sales volumes in 2020 resulting from the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods. The increase was partially offset by decreases in the volume of fixed-line equipment sales and of cellular equipment sales to wholesale customers.

Gross profit from equipment sales in 2021 was NIS 152 million (US$ 49 million), compared with NIS 145 million in 2020, an increase of 5%. As with revenues from equipment sales, the increase largely reflecting the increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales as a result of the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods in 2020.

Equipment sales revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 178 million (US$ 57 million), an increase of 1% from NIS 176 million in Q4 2020, mainly reflecting higher sales volumes in the cellular segment which were partially offset by lower sale volumes in the fixed-line segment.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q4 2021 was NIS 34 million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 40 million in Q4 2020, a decrease of 15%, primarily reflecting the decrease in sales volumes in the fixed-line segment, together with a change in product mix.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 1,901 million (US$ 611 million), in 2021, an increase of 2% or NIS 30 million from 2020. The increase mainly reflected an increase in workforce expenses in the fixed-line segment compared with the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues. The increase also reflected increases in TV content expenses and in expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund which began operating in 2021. These effects were partially offset by decreases in wholesale internet expenses, in credit losses and in interconnect expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in 2021 increased by 3% compared with 2020.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 469 million (US$ 151 million), in Q4 2021, a decrease of 2% or NIS 11 million from Q4 2020. This decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale internet expenses and, as a result of the easing of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in Q4 2021 decreased by NIS 1 million compared with Q4 2020.

Operating profit for 2021 was NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million), an increase of 70% compared with operating profit of NIS 96 million in 2020. The increase in operating profit mainly reflected the increase in service revenues which more than offset the increase in operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 totaled NIS 922 million (US$ 296 million), an increase of 12% from NIS 822 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 was 27% compared with 26% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 616 million (US$ 198 million), in 2021, an increase of 16% from NIS 533 million in 2020, largely reflecting the increase in cellular segment service revenues and the decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses for the cellular segment was principally due to decreases in credit losses, network and cable maintenance expenses, interconnect expenses and workforce and related expenses, partially offset by expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund, which began operating in 2021. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in 2021 was 27% compared with 24% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 306 million (US$ 98 million) in 2021, an increase of 6% from NIS 289 million in 2020, mainly reflecting the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by the increase in total operating expenses. The increase in total operating expenses for the fixed-line segment principally reflected increased workforce and related expenses, partially explained by the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues, and an increase in TV content expenses, partially offset by a decrease in wholesale internet expenses. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in 2021 was 26%, unchanged from 2020.

Operating profit for Q4 2021 was NIS 56 million (US$ 18 million), an increase of NIS 36 million compared with NIS 20 million in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 250 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 23% from NIS 203 million in Q4 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 162 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 138 million in Q4 2020. The increase largely reflected increases in service revenues and in gross profit from cellular segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 was 28% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 88 million (US$ 28 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 35% from NIS 65 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected both the increase in service revenues and the decrease in OPEX, largely a result of lower wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from fixed-line segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 22% in Q4 2020.

Finance costs, net in 2021 were NIS 64 million (US$ 21 million), a decrease of 7% compared with NIS 69 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the one-time expense in 2020 of approximately NIS 7 million relating to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during the year.

Finance costs, net in Q4 2021 were NIS 14 million (US$ 5 million), an increase of 8% compared with NIS 13 million in Q4 2020.

Income tax income in 2021 totaled NIS 16 million (US$ 5 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 10 million in 2020. The income tax income in 2021 reflected a one-time income tax income of NIS 43 million which was recorded in 2021 following the signing of a tax assessments agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority for the years 2016 to 2019.

Income tax income in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 35 million (US$ 11 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 2 million in Q4 2020, for the same reason as the annual income tax income.

Overall, the Company's profit in 2021 totaled NIS 115 million (US$ 37 million), an increase of NIS 98 million compared with NIS 17 million in 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.63 (US$ 0.20) an increase of NIS 0.54 per share compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.09 in 2020.

Profit in Q4 2021 was NIS 77 million (US$ 25 million), an increase of NIS 72 million compared with NIS 5 million in Q4 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q4 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.42 (US$ 0.14), compared with basic earnings per share or ADS, of NIS 0.03 in Q4 2020.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.02 million, including approximately 2.67 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 352 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the base.

Over the year 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 187 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 176 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by 11 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base at the end of 2021 included approximately 75 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers, compared with approximately 25 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers at the end of 2020.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of 2021 was estimated to be approximately 28%, compared with 27% in 2020.

The annual churn rate for cellular subscribers in 2021 decreased to 28%, compared with 30% in 2020.

The monthly Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 51 in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the continued price erosion of cellular services due to the continued competitive market conditions, albeit at a lower rate than in previous years, as well as the impact of the decrease in interconnect revenues in 2021 following the particularly high incoming call volumes in the year 2020 which was related to the COVID-19 crisis, partially offset by the positive impact of the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues in 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 4 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 7 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base declined by 3 thousand subscribers. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included a decrease of 26 thousand data packages and an increase of 8 thousand voice packages from the Ministry of Education. Excluding these packages, the increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base in the fourth quarter totaled 25 thousand.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was 7.9%, compared with 7.2% in Q4 2020. Excluding data and voice packages for the Ministry of Education, the churn rate in Q4 2021 was 7.3%.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 2% from NIS 49 in Q4 2020, largely for the same reasons as the annual decrease in ARPU.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 212 thousand subscribers, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 20 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base was 374 thousand subscribers, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 9 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 700 thousand, an increase of 235 thousand during the year, and of 76 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's TV subscriber base was 226 thousand subscribers, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers in the year, and unchanged from third quarter of 2021. The decrease largely reflected the removal, in the second quarter of 2021, of approximately 21 thousand subscribers from its TV subscriber base who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage, as well as the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. Excluding this removal, the subscriber base increased by 15 thousand in 2021.

Funding and Investing Review

In 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 43 million (US$ 14 million), a decrease of NIS 115 million from NIS 72 million in 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities decreased by 2% to NIS 774 million (US$ 249 million) in 2021 from NIS 786 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the impact of the increases in accounts receivables, following the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications in an amount of NIS 55 million, and in inventories, as well as a decrease in deferred revenues and other, partially offset by the impact of the increases in Adjusted EBITDA and in trade and other payables and provisions.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 148 million (US$ 48 million) in 2021, an increase of 1% from NIS 147 million in 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (Capex payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 672 million (US$ 216 million) in 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 573 million in 2020.

In Q4 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 79 million (US$ 25 million), a decrease of NIS 76 million compared with negative NIS 3 million in Q4 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, a decrease of 10% from NIS 182 million in Q4 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the advance-payment described above in the annual discussion, and the annual payment for the government- mandated fiber incentive fund in an amount of NIS 12 million.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 32 million (US$ 10 million) in Q4 2021, unchanged from Q4 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 212 million (US$ 68 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 36% from NIS 156 million in Q4 2020.

The level of net debt at the end of 2021 amounted to NIS 744 million (US$ 239 million), compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. In particular, this press release communicates our belief regarding (i) the acceleration of the deployment of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022; (ii) the continued accelerated deployment of 5G sites; (iii) the entrance of international streaming services to Israel; (iv) the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructure for international telecommunications operators and extending this line of business; (v) moderate recovery in roaming service revenues; (vi) future changes in CAPEX payments and their impact following completion of the major phase of the fiber-optic infrastructure deployment and investment in the 5G cellular network; and (vii) the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in particular (i) the severity and duration of the impact on our business of the Covid-19 health crisis, (ii) unexpected technical issues which may arise as we rollout our 5G network and expand the range of services, and as we deploy the fiber optic infrastructure, and (iii) currently unanticipated demands on our financial resources which could limit our ability to pursue our strategic objectives. In light of the current unreliability of predictions as to the ultimate severity and duration of the Covid-19 health crisis, as well as the specific regulatory and business risks facing our business, future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at December 31, 2021: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.110. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Profit add Income tax income, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit Adjusted Free Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities add Cash flows from investing activities deduct Investment in deposits, net deduct Lease principal payments deduct Lease interest payments Cash flows from operating activities add Cash flows from investing activities Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses add Credit losses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Credit losses Net Debt Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks add Financial liability at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term and long-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks, Financial liability at fair value Less Sum of: Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term deposits, Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars



December 31,



2020 2021 2021



In millions CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

376 308 99 Short-term deposits

411 344 111 Trade receivables

560 571 184 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

46 152 49 Deferred expenses – right of use





26

27

9

Inventories

77 87 28





1,496 1,489 480













NON CURRENT ASSETS









Long-term deposits

155 280 90

Trade receivables

232 245 79

Deferred expenses – right of use

118 142 45

Lease – right of use

663 679 218