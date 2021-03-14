U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,843.55
    +3,393.54 (+5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Partner Communications Updates That The Number Of Fiber Optic Infrastructure Subscribers Of "Partner Fiber" Exceeds 150 Thousand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that, the number of "Partner Fiber" fiber optic infrastructure subscribers exceeds 150 thousand.

Partner_Communications_Logo
Partner_Communications_Logo

Partner's infrastructure which is wholly owned by the Company and provides home browsing at speeds of up to 1,000 Mhz, was launched in August 2017, and in less than four years, is connected to buildings which contain more than 500 thousand households (Home Connected).

Furthermore, to date, Partner's independent fiber optic infrastructure already reaches more than 760 thousand households (Home passed) with the possibility to connect to the fiber network.

In addition, the Company wishes to update that, as of today, the number of its infrastructure-based internet subscribers (either through the wholesale market on Bezeq/Hot infrastructure or through Partner's fiber optic infrastructure), totals more than 336 thousand.

The Company will continue to publish updates to the data included in this report, as part of its quarterly reports.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted: "Partner's Board of Directors is proud of this significant milestone that the Company has achieved. Within a short time, which included coping with the Corona virus, the Company continued to resolutely deploy and connect its independent fiber optic infrastructure throughout the country. This is a move with national significance the telecommunications infrastructure in Israel and a significant improvement that internet customers connected to Partner's fiber optic infrastructure will experience. The Company is committed to the project and will continue to deploy the fiber optics infrastructure and add more subscribers that will benefit from fast Internet in Israel."

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner, noted that: "In 2017 we announced our plans to establish a fiber optic project of national significance and today nearly half of Partner's Internet customers are Partner Fiber customers." Mr. Isaac Benbenisti added that "Partner is an example of how it is possible to reach significant deployment volumes in record time and to create a real change in the quality of life and telecommunications infrastructure in Israel, in a win-win project both for the telecommunication consumers and for the Company."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements include the Company's estimation regarding the continued deployment of the Company's fiber optic infrastructure. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner and its operations, including the Company's ability to expand the intended deployment under the current and future regulatory conditions, subject to possible economic, regulatory, legal and other developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and future developments, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:


Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il


Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-updates-that-the-number-of-fiber-optic-infrastructure-subscribers-of-partner-fiber-exceeds-150-thousand-301246838.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

    The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the company's business in Iran, a ruling said on Friday. But the judge provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevance, the ruling showed. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

  • U.S. producer prices rise; consumers' inflation expectations ease

    U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers. That was supported by a survey on Friday showing an easing in consumers' near-term inflation expectations early this month, even as their confidence in the economy rose to a one-year high. Many economists, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, do not expect the strength in inflation will persist beyond the so-called base effects.

  • Why Bitcoin Is More Like a $100 Bill Than Gold

    Data and headlines on bitcoin's use in commerce point to an attribute that sets it apart from the yellow metal.

  • Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been put on notice.Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog on Friday as Beijing expands a crackdown that began with Jack Ma’s online empire.The token fine is just the beginning. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added.Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.“We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we view as beneficial to the industry, and will seek to ensure full compliance,” Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine by the antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory matters.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.A progression of rules unveiled in the past six months has taken aim at the dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.While Pony Ma doesn’t have the kind of high-profile globally that Jack Ma does, he is considered one of China’s most accomplished entrepreneurs within the country. The 49-year-old year has built Tencent into the most valuable company in Asia on the strength of its social medis and games businesses. Ma is the wealthiest person in China.Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, though investors had shrugged this off, pumping up the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% advance over six months contrasts with a 15% slump for Jack Ma’s e-commerce behemoth, which owns a third of Ant. Shares of Tencent climbed to a record on Jan. 25, valuing it at roughly $950 billion.The stock fell 4.4% in Hong Kong Friday. Shares of Tencent investor Naspers and its unit Prosus also declined. Spreads on Tencent’s 2.39% dollar bond due 2030 widened 9 basis points, while notes issued by fellow Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. also weakened, according to traders.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.A diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.Tencent’s fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2019, accounting for 22% of the total and making it the largest earnings driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of Ant’s revenue for the year.Valuation HitAfter Ant’s IPO suspension, the central bank directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.Tencent meets the parameters for such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having businesses that straddle at least two financial sectors.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysFintech is neither Tencent’s fastest-growing nor its most profitable business, minimizing the immediate financial impact, yet the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes of Alibaba’s shifting fortunes.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchOutside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to further action on the antitrust front.On Friday, the regulator fined Tencent, search leader Baidu Inc., ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a clutch of others 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum under current rules -- for past acquisitions and investments, stepping up its crackdown.Alibaba is also being probed and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $975 million that Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones has reported.Premier Li balanced his strictures last week with an assurance that Beijing supports the “innovation and development of platform companies,” as long as they fall in line with the country’s laws.Recent measures to rein in fintech firms weren’t aimed at a specific company, a senior regulatory official has said, and instead focus on creating a stable environment for private enterprise to grow.Yet, Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to fall in line with changing priorities. All three of the nation’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance. And there’s little doubt of the sway Pony Ma’s conglomerate has built in finance.Its WeChat super-app boasts more than a billion consumers that use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and buying groceries. WeChat Pay accounts for almost 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, second only to Alipay, according to iResearch.Tencent with three other major tech companies -- Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu -- together control over 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to Xinhua News Agency, which cited 01caijing.(Updates with background on Pony Ma in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise

    An index of stocks across the world dipped on Friday but still posted its strongest weekly gain in five, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields climbed to 13-month highs, partly on optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 drifted higher to end up 0.1% on the day and 2.6% for the week, its strongest weekly showing since early February. The Nasdaq underperformed as the rotation from growth to value continued.

  • U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early February after President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday one of the largest U.S. fiscal stimulus bills and data reinforced convictions the economy was headed to a high-growth recovery.

  • T-Mobile CEO: Our goal is to 'offer the best network experience and the best value'

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert chats with Yahoo Finance after one intense week in the telecom space.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin’s Put-Call Ratio Hits 9-Month High, but That’s Not Necessarily Bearish

    The spike may be being fueled by increased put selling, which is usually done when the market is expected to consolidate, or rally.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Treasury Yield Spike Weighing on Gold Demand

    The economy is pointed in a positive direction and that will be bearish for gold until investors get used to the new norm for interest rates.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Fujairah Claims U.S. Seized Iraqi Oil Headed to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A company owned by the Emirate of Fujairah says a cargo of crude seized by the U.S. under suspicion of being sanctioned Iranian oil was actually Iraqi crude that it had stored offshore at the height of the pandemic.Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the ruler of the emirate, claims it’s an intermediary seller of the cargo and that it is Iraqi oil, according to a document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.The U.S. alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents to disguise the crude’s origin. Iran said the seizure of the cargo was an “act of piracy.”Read More: Suspected Iranian Oil Finishes Discharging into HoustonThe case underscores the challenges facing President Joe Biden in his pledge to restore diplomatic relations with Iran. Biden has proposed that the two nations return to the 2015 international agreement under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear work in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. FIOGC said that in June it bought 2 million barrels of crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier. The supplier presented bills of lading issued by Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin, FIOGC said in the legal document. In July, the firm said it chartered a vessel to use as an offshore floating storage facility at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. ​​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude to China and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey. The U.S. government in December seized the cargo before it could depart, according to the filing.The Achilleas was rerouted to the U.S. Gulf Coast and the crude was discharged in Houston this month, the document shows. FIOGC claims it retains a financial stake in the oil cargo.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joann IPO prices at $12 a share, below the $15 to $17 price range

    Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. priced its initial public offering at $12 a share, well below its proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company, which specializes in sewing and fabrics, sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional up to 1.6 million shares. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol 'JOAN.' BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were lead bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.