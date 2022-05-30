U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.48
    +2.41 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2647
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6360
    +0.5510 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,699.59
    +2,269.46 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.45
    +51.96 (+8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Partner sessions at TC Sessions: Climate offer knowledge and insight

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

We’re just about two weeks away from our first foray into climate tech at TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 in Berkeley, California — with an online day to follow on June 16. It’s going to be an epic day all around for many reasons — did you know that Bill Gates is one of the featured speakers?

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and engage with the new wave of climate-tech entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, CEOs, scientists, researchers, engineers and the VCs who fund them.

You know what else you can’t afford to miss? Our 2-for-1 pass Memorial Day sale — it ends tonight at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your pass now and save!

Pro Tip: Yes, TechCrunch editors will interview the leading voices in the fight against climate-change (check out the event agenda), but we'd be doing you a disservice if we didn’t remind you about our partner breakout sessions.

These expert-led, topic-specific partner sessions give you time to lean in, get more answers, discover new opportunities and connect with companies that support early-stage climate-tech startups.

Take a look at this impressive group of partners and what they’ll discuss. They’re ready with knowledge and resources to help you build a successful startup.

Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

This panel jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie. Sponsored by XTC.

Speakers:
Jamey Butcher (CEO & President, Chemonics International), Philipp Gruener (Global Head of Due Diligence, Decisive Capital Management SA), Victoria Slivkoff (Executive Managing Director, Extreme Tech Challenge), & Bill Tai (Angel Investor; Partner Emeritus CRV; Co-Founder, Extreme Tech Challenge)

Reducing your cloud computing climate impact

Making the choice to deploy to the cloud is clearly the better choice for the climate, but you can further reduce your emissions by taking a couple of key steps. You are invited to attend this session to learn more about how the tech community is helping to mitigate climate change and a simple strategy to reduce your carbon footprint in the cloud. Sponsored by Platform.sh

Speakers:
Fred Plais (Co-Founder & CEO, Platform.sh)

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16). Be sure to soak up the knowledge waiting for you in our partner breakout sessions. And don’t wait another second to buy your pass — the Memorial Day 2-for-1 sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm (PT). Go forth and save!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrat ‘hopeful’ Congress will pass bipartisan bill to address mass shootings

    Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Sunday said he is “hopeful” that bipartisan negotiations between Republicans and Democrats could lead to a bill to address the rise of mass shootings in the country. Cardin told “Fox News Sunday” guest host Sandra Smith that he believes negotiators could reach a consensus on a bill to tackle gun…

  • How A 1979 Camaro Became A War Veteran

    This story is pretty badass…

  • ‘The worst of the worst’: Florida has the highest number of termite species in the country

    They are little pests that can cause big damage — we are talking about termites.

  • 'Most of Sievierodonetsk is destroyed', says Zelenskiy

    STORY: During a televised speech Zelenskiy described the taking of the city as Russia's "principal aim" right now.The Ukrainian leader used wry humour during the evening address to the nation, quipping that Russia had attacked a hotel in the city named the Peace Hotel “Peace is indeed the primary target for Russia, “ he said."Some 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication," he said.Constant Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in Luhansk, one of the regions in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while pledging to do everything to hold off the advance.

  • Seychelles Says the Rich World Is Failing on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowClimate-aid pledges by industrialized nations are worthless, says the leader of the Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago threatened by

  • Pay Debt or Feed People Is Hungry Nations’ Impossible Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- After Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, started watching rice and grain prices more closely. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster

  • UOB: Too Early To Call Top In Dollar, 10Y UST Yield

    United Overseas Bank Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How sees the dollar index at 103 by year end and 10-year US Treasuries to rise to 3.35 percent. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Face Challenge at 33647 – 34369

    Trader reaction to 32999 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini Dow early Monday.

  • Russia may use foreign debt payment systems similar to one used for gas supplies

    Russia will offer holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure, says report in Russian newspaper.

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • How to Get Equity Out of Your Home

    Homeowners have three main options for unlocking their home equity: a home equity loan, a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or cash-out refinancing.

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Analysis-Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom

    In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds As China EV Rival Flashes Buy Signal

    Tesla rebounded from lows while China's BYD cleared an early buy point as it seizes Tesla's EV crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe compan

  • Stocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures trimmed their advance and European bonds tumbled after hotter-than-expected German inflation numbers added to pressure for action from central bank policymakers to tame rising prices.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Plac

  • Mexico Fuel Subsidy Is Now Costing More Than Oil Export Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powel

  • Italy's TIM, CDP reach preliminary deal on single broadband network plan

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) and state lender CDP said late on Sunday they had signed a preliminary accord to pave the way for a single broadband network, as the country's former phone monopoly works to hive off its landline grid. The plan aims to combine TIM's fixed network with that of CDP-controlled broadband rival Open Fiber, as CEO Pietro Labriola looks to revive TIM's fortunes via a full-blown split of its landline grid from service operations. CDP, which is TIM's second-largest investor with a 10% stake and owns 60% of Open Fiber, will control the combined network, the statement said, adding that the parties aim to negotiate a binding deal by the end of October.