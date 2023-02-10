U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Partnered Process Wins as Best CBD Contract Manufacturer

·2 min read

Partnered Process, a fast-growing and innovative CBD contract manufacturer, offers a wide variety of high-quality CBD products, and is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning customers… especially those consumers seeking holistic approaches to natural healing. This brand is worth serious consideration for distributors and retailers interested in contract and white label manufacturing.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnered Process has been recognized by Retailer News Network as the Best Contract Manufacturer in the market for CBD products. A botanical processor committed to creating exceptional hemp extracts, this award-winning manufacturer delivers products that are superior to those of its competitors -- many of which are larger and better-known companies – that are fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment. Partnered Process is the superior brand in virtually every important aspect and is on an impressive trajectory. [read complete release]

Sales of CBD products in the United States stood at 4.17 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. By 2026, this market is expected to grow to 4.23 billion U.S. dollars in value. The combined market for nutritional supplements and nutraceuticals in the United States, which is currently valued at about $96.3 billion, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual rate of at least 5.85% through 2028. As interest in health and wellness continues to grow nationwide and consumers increasingly become familiar with the potential benefits of CBD products, Partnered Process's CBD contract manufacturer services and products will be in increasing demand.

One of Partnered Process's most exciting offerings is Partnered Reserve, a new affordable CBD tincture and gummy collection for energy, sleep, relief, and focus. Partnered Process also offers a wide variety of high-quality CBD products, from edibles, flowers, and concentrates, to tinctures, topicals, smokeables, and soft gels.

Most importantly, Partnered Process functions as a turn-key CBD contract manufacturer, producing raw ingredients, CBD oil, and finished products for white-label bulk sale. The company also provides distribution services for products intended for domestic and global wholesale.

Founded in 2018, Partnered Process is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
(read complete release)

About

Retailer News Network is a continuously updated digital publication that identifies new products and opportunities of interest to distributors and retailers.

Media Contact:
Howard Rubenstein
212-372-8807
353531@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnered-process-wins-as-best-cbd-contract-manufacturer-301743263.html

SOURCE Retailer News Network; Partnered Process

