Partners Across Health Care, Academia and Patient Advocacy Launch the Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance, a Unique Coalition to Address Disparities in Access to Healthcare using Digital Health Technology

·3 min read

The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance brings together multi-sector stakeholders, leaders, and advocates to promote a more digitally inclusive and accessible society that will transform health delivery for underserved populations.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a unique coalition was launched that aims to address health disparities for low-income, minority, and underserved populations across the United States through digital health. The Digital Health for Equitable Health (DHEH) Alliance will champion policies and programs meant to increase equitable access to quality healthcare by building upon innovations in digital health, telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more to advance public health and well-being.

"DHEH will be a change catalyst that transforms health for Americans in every corner of our nation, and we can do that by collaborating across different sectors and systems, and by leveraging resources to amplify impact and mobilize resources for underserved communities," said Tanisha Hill, President of DHEH and U.S. Senior Medical Director, Respiratory and Digital Health Medical Lead at Teva Pharmaceuticals. "Equity isn't just a buzzword, it's a critical movement that will save lives and ensure that, regardless of income, ethnicity or gender, all Americans can access digital technologies that can remove barriers to healthcare management and critical health services. Only by working together, can we make meaningful change in the lives of millions of people, and I encourage others to explore our mission and join us."

Partners in the coalition include the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Howard University College of Medicine, the African American Wellness Project, Black Women's Health Imperative, Allergy and Asthma Network, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Meharry Medical College, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Patientory Foundation, Health Aims for Little Ones (HALO) and for Families and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devasting impact on all facets of society, but it expedited innovation in health technologies, and amplified the need for equitable approaches and technologies to address longstanding health challenges impacting vulnerable communities. That is why DHEH's work is so vital," said Michael R. Crawford, Associate Dean for Strategy, Outreach and Innovation, at Howard University College of Medicine and DHEH Vice President and inaugural partner.

DHEH is the first-of-its-kind in that it is a coalition that is inclusive of representation of the communities for which it serves, and it is comprised of organizations that have never before come together to make social change using digital technology as the anchor for that change.  This uniqueness is evident in its membership, which compromises historically black colleges and universities, patient and physician advocacy organizations, and corporate organizations, all with the unified mission to improve access to care in underserved organizations. DHEH continues to invite members who support improved access to data, access to digital solutions, digital health coverage, access to broadband, diversity in clinical trials of digital health solutions, and improved digital health literacy.

You can learn more about DHEH at dhehalliance.org.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partners-across-health-care-academia-and-patient-advocacy-launch-the-digital-health-for-equitable-health-alliance-a-unique-coalition-to-address-disparities-in-access-to-healthcare-using-digital-health-technology-301551286.html

SOURCE Digital Health for Equitable Health (DHEH) Alliance

