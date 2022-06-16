U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.25
    +34.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,910.00
    +249.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,720.75
    +127.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    +18.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.87
    +1.56 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    +14.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3960
    +0.5770 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,650.81
    +653.09 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.95
    +35.71 (+7.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,947.23
    +621.07 (+2.36%)
     

Partners Capital appoints new Public Equities and Sustainable Investing Heads

·3 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital Investment Group today announced that Christoph Günther and Dr. Michael Viehs have joined the firm as Head of Public Equities and Global Head of Sustainable Investing, respectively. Partners Capital is a leading global Outsourced Investment Office with $48B in client assets under management.

Christoph Günther and Dr. Michael Viehs join Partners Capital as Head of Public Equities and Global Head of Sustainable Investing, respectively.
Christoph Günther and Dr. Michael Viehs join Partners Capital as Head of Public Equities and Global Head of Sustainable Investing, respectively.

Günther, based in New York, takes on the role of Head of Public Equities, previously held by Alex Band, who now serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Partners Capital alongside Suzanne Streeter. Günther, reporting to Band, will lead the firm's public equities investment strategy, focusing on identifying and building deep asset manager partnerships to drive outperformance for the firm's clients.

"Christoph is a veteran investor who is an invaluable addition to the firm's leadership team," said Band. "In today's market environment, we are ever more focused on ensuring that our public equities portfolios are appropriately oriented around the best risk-adjusted investment opportunities. Christoph brings many years of experience to help us navigate the environment."

Prior to joining the firm, Günther was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in the Alternative Investments and Manager Selection group. He most recently led the group's research efforts in fundamental hedge fund strategies and acted as Co-Chair of the manager selection investment committee. Christoph received his Diplom-Kaufmann from the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt and is a CFA Charterholder.

"I am excited to have joined Partners Capital," said Günther. "The firm has an excellent reputation for the quality of its investment process and strength of relationships with established and emerging asset managers. I look forward to helping our clients take advantage of the ever-evolving opportunities in equities."

Viehs joins as Global Head of Sustainable Investing and will be based in London. He brings extensive experience in integrating ESG and sustainability factors into investment processes across asset classes. Viehs' responsibilities include engaging with asset managers on ESG integration, working with Partners Capital's clients on developing their sustainable investing policies, as well as further developing the firm's ESG reporting capabilities. He will report directly to Arjun Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Partners Capital.

"Partners Capital was founded on the principles of integrity, independence and responsible investing. Working with our clients and asset managers to implement best practice sustainable investment approaches can create real impact on our society and environment," said Raghavan. "Michael brings a unique perspective to this area given the combination of his academic background and ESG integration experience with asset managers."

Viehs joins Partners Capital from Federated Hermes Limited, where he was Head of ESG Integration. Prior to this, he was a researcher at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford, and is currently a part-time lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences, Upper Austria. His research on responsible investment, corporate governance, and stewardship has been published in widely acknowledged journals, such as Corporate Governance: An International Review, Economic Letters and Economic Policy. Michael holds a B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. from Maastricht University, School of Business and Economics in the Netherlands.

"I am very excited to be joining Partners Capital," said Viehs. "Over the last few years, it became apparent that sustainable investing is more than just a trend – it is here to stay. I am looking forward to working with our clients and asset managers to establish more authentic and meaningful sustainable investing approaches."

About Partners Capital
Partners Capital is a global outsourced investment office acting for highly regarded endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and sophisticated ultra-high-net-worth families in Europe, North America and Asia. The firm manages $48B in assets and has 270 employees across its seven global offices.1 Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.

Contact
Maeve Maloney
mmaloney@prosek.com

1 As at 31 March 2022.

 

SOURCE Partners Capital

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Markets boosted following Fed Chair Powell’s FOMC press conference

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at market gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on the 75 basis point interest rate hike.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Fed: CPI and inflation data was 'violent and brutal', portfolio manager says

    Jason England, Global Bonds Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, and Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Mgmt. Portfolio Manager, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike in relation to market reactions, inflation, CPI data, and market volatility.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wr

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Voyager Digital Provides Update on Asset and Risk Management

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, and one of the first public companies in the crypto industry, today provides an asset and risk management update in light of changing market conditions. As a public company, Voyager operates with a consistently high level of transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements detailing the company's financial posit

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.